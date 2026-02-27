Sharks Back, But So’s the Losing: 5 Straight Losses After Flames’ 4-1 Decision

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Calgary Flames into SAP Center.

Tyler Toffoli scored, but the Sharks lost 4-1.

Period 1

1 in: Too aggressive a pinch by Dickinson, I think, not close, he misses the puck, leads to clear-cut Flames 2-on-1 and a Gridin post.

San Jose Sharks have, predictably, good energy to start, but execution isn’t crisp.

10 in: PP1 is Klingberg-Celebrini-Smith-Sherwood-Wennberg, PP2 is Orlov-Misa-Eklund-Kurashev-Toffoli. Klingberg and Celebrini just miss on what should’ve been a routine connection, wonder who’s more to blame, though we know who the fanbase will target. Genuine question though, it was high in zone, should’ve been an easy hand-off, but Celebrini looked too fast for the pass. Pass was like throwing a whiffleball at a moving F-18.

Dickinson penalty: Starts Graf-Wennberg, Goodrow-Ostapchuk up front.

9 left: Big Wolf save on Eklund SH breakaway. Good kill to start, maybe a touch more aggressive?

4 left: Dickinson manages puck well there in DZ, under duress, Flames forechecker on him, hits Smith with the stretch pass, then Celebrini blast on the rush.

2 left: Sharks up 13-6 shots, they’ve had a better period, scoreless though, need to sustain this energy.

1 left: Excellent second line shift, instigated by Kurashev forecheck. Dickinson also had a well-timed pinch, as Flames were lumbering out of the zone. Graf had a couple chances in tight.

Period 2

Toffoli goal: Puck recovery by Misa, low-to-high pass to Ferraro, who finds Toffoli for the deflection. Good vision and feed by Mario. The Sharks could really use a Toffoli hot streak, hopefully the break did him good.

Not too much going on, in terms of offense, but San Jose Sharks seem to be keeping up their energy from the first. I like how they’re playing, just need to find a little finish.

9 left: Woof. Dickinson gets stripped trying to skate the puck up himself, Klapka breakaway, but Askarov is finally beat but Klapka misses. Dickinson has made some glaring gaffes tonight, he might need to pump the brakes just a little with his aggressiveness. You want him to be aggressive, but obviously, there’s a balance, it can’t lead to a clearcut 2-on-1 and a breakaway.

7 left: Off the lost DZ draw, like how Graf sticks with Bahl rolling down, blankets him.

6 left: Tough shift for first line, they get caught behind play, Desharnais gets a little behind a 2-on-1, he’s able to even up but not before Kadri has an in-tight chance, then Gridin. Feels like Sharks haven’t had a decent 5-on-5 chance in a while. They’ll need to re-assert themselves in this game, feels like they have a bigger lead, but they don’t.

Kadri goal: Sharks win the draw, but Weegar stands up Eklund, Ferraro fed it to him at the blueline. That’s another, wonder who you put that on more. Ferraro pass didn’t put Eklund in a great position, but you want the high forward to muscle it out too.

4 left: Finally, some 5-on-5 chances, Graf deflection, Ferraro finds Celebrini in the slot for a one-timer. Big Wolf saves.

2 left: Good job by Sherwood to beat his check for a PP partial breakaway, Wennberg finds him with pass. Another Wolf stop.

1 left: Misa among those with golden chances at end of Sharks’ PP, but Wolf stands tall. Just got to keep at it, they’ve played good hockey since Kadri goal.

Incredible work rate by Celebrini to end period, Kadri tries to line him up and bounces off, then Celebrini prevents Weegar from exiting, leads to a couple chances, Sherwood in tight. Furious last five by the Sharks, more of that in the final frame, please.

Period 3

Kurashev-Celebrini-Graf to start third period — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 27, 2026

Misa line stays the same. Wennberg now centers Smith and Sherwood. Ostapchuk line stays the same.

3 in: Good give-and-go between Misa and Toffoli. Misa’s speed pushes back defense, drop to Toffoli, Misa crashes net for rebound off Toffoli shot.

Zary goal: Not a great change, but still a 3-on-3 coming down. You want Askarov to make that stop, I think. Liljegren and the exiting forward miss a connection too.

San Jose Sharks need to find some desperation here.

Kadri goal: Just poor awareness from Liljegren there. Retrieves the puck, turns around for a quick exit, but Zary right there. Then Kadri puts it in. That’s bad hockey.

Backlund goal: Empty netter, off Celebrini turnover.