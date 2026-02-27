Connect with us

Sharks Back, But So’s the Losing: 5 Straight Losses After Flames’ 4-1 Decision

Published

2 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Calgary Flames into SAP Center.

Tyler Toffoli scored, but the Sharks lost 4-1.

Period 1

1 in: Too aggressive a pinch by Dickinson, I think, not close, he misses the puck, leads to clear-cut Flames 2-on-1 and a Gridin post.

San Jose Sharks have, predictably, good energy to start, but execution isn’t crisp.

10 in: PP1 is Klingberg-Celebrini-Smith-Sherwood-Wennberg, PP2 is Orlov-Misa-Eklund-Kurashev-Toffoli. Klingberg and Celebrini just miss on what should’ve been a routine connection, wonder who’s more to blame, though we know who the fanbase will target. Genuine question though, it was high in zone, should’ve been an easy hand-off, but Celebrini looked too fast for the pass. Pass was like throwing a whiffleball at a moving F-18.

Dickinson penalty: Starts Graf-Wennberg, Goodrow-Ostapchuk up front.

9 left: Big Wolf save on Eklund SH breakaway. Good kill to start, maybe a touch more aggressive?

4 left: Dickinson manages puck well there in DZ, under duress, Flames forechecker on him, hits Smith with the stretch pass, then Celebrini blast on the rush.

2 left: Sharks up 13-6 shots, they’ve had a better period, scoreless though, need to sustain this energy.

1 left: Excellent second line shift, instigated by Kurashev forecheck. Dickinson also had a well-timed pinch, as Flames were lumbering out of the zone. Graf had a couple chances in tight.

Period 2

Toffoli goal: Puck recovery by Misa, low-to-high pass to Ferraro, who finds Toffoli for the deflection. Good vision and feed by Mario. The Sharks could really use a Toffoli hot streak, hopefully the break did him good.

Not too much going on, in terms of offense, but San Jose Sharks seem to be keeping up their energy from the first. I like how they’re playing, just need to find a little finish.

9 left: Woof. Dickinson gets stripped trying to skate the puck up himself, Klapka breakaway, but Askarov is finally beat but Klapka misses. Dickinson has made some glaring gaffes tonight, he might need to pump the brakes just a little with his aggressiveness. You want him to be aggressive, but obviously, there’s a balance, it can’t lead to a clearcut 2-on-1 and a breakaway.

7 left: Off the lost DZ draw, like how Graf sticks with Bahl rolling down, blankets him.

6 left: Tough shift for first line, they get caught behind play, Desharnais gets a little behind a 2-on-1, he’s able to even up but not before Kadri has an in-tight chance, then Gridin. Feels like Sharks haven’t had a decent 5-on-5 chance in a while. They’ll need to re-assert themselves in this game, feels like they have a bigger lead, but they don’t.

Kadri goal: Sharks win the draw, but Weegar stands up Eklund, Ferraro fed it to him at the blueline. That’s another, wonder who you put that on more. Ferraro pass didn’t put Eklund in a great position, but you want the high forward to muscle it out too.

4 left: Finally, some 5-on-5 chances, Graf deflection, Ferraro finds Celebrini in the slot for a one-timer. Big Wolf saves.

2 left: Good job by Sherwood to beat his check for a PP partial breakaway, Wennberg finds him with pass. Another Wolf stop.

1 left: Misa among those with golden chances at end of Sharks’ PP, but Wolf stands tall. Just got to keep at it, they’ve played good hockey since Kadri goal.

Incredible work rate by Celebrini to end period, Kadri tries to line him up and bounces off, then Celebrini prevents Weegar from exiting, leads to a couple chances, Sherwood in tight. Furious last five by the Sharks, more of that in the final frame, please.

Period 3

Misa line stays the same. Wennberg now centers Smith and Sherwood. Ostapchuk line stays the same.

3 in: Good give-and-go between Misa and Toffoli. Misa’s speed pushes back defense, drop to Toffoli, Misa crashes net for rebound off Toffoli shot.

Zary goal: Not a great change, but still a 3-on-3 coming down. You want Askarov to make that stop, I think. Liljegren and the exiting forward miss a connection too.

San Jose Sharks need to find some desperation here.

Kadri goal: Just poor awareness from Liljegren there. Retrieves the puck, turns around for a quick exit, but Zary right there. Then Kadri puts it in. That’s bad hockey.

Backlund goal: Empty netter, off Celebrini turnover.

 

Herb

Sell Sell Sell. I hope Mike is on the phone all night tonight.

Lucas

5 straight losses. 3 to teams behind you in the standings. Will Mike Grier wake up and have some common sense or do we need to keep up pretending this team should be added to?

Mac Dawg

Man… Liljegren had such an unforgivable turnover for the go ahead goal against.

Lucas

That was the goal to make it 3-1.

Mac Dawg

Oh thanks. That play was pretty infuriating

Lucas

Yeah just a horrible play.

Herb

Maybe we can get a skate sharpener for him

SnarkFan

3-1 goal

Mac Dawg

Yeah my bad. The rage is clouding my memory 😆

SnarkFan

Sorry didn’t read the other reply first. Not trying to pile on.

Al Golagnic

Well, now that I’ve seen Kiefer Sherwood in person, I get it now I was trying to come up with a comp for him, but I can’t. He’s like Brett Hull if Brett Hull also had it in his game to initiate light contact along the boards a handful of times a game and get credited with hits for them. Then Warsofsky compounds his error in putting Sherwood on the top line by also separating Celebrini from Smith for the third period. Because if he just takes Sherwood off it’s too obvious and he’s gotta be able to cover his… Read more »

NashvilleShark

I might be alone on this one, but I don’t believe separating Mack and Smith for a while is necessarily a bad thing. It might be benificial for Smith, more than Macklin.

Finny Damphousse

We played some great hockey without smitty

Lucas

While the Sharks may have lost 4-1 tonight, we did outhit Calgary 33-16 which basically counts as a win in my book #Identity #Grit

Lucas

The Sharks were 9-6 and averaging 3.7 goals per game when Chernyshov was playing. Since he was removed from the lineup in spite of playing like a legit T6 forward, the Sharks are 2-5-1 and only scoring 2.5 goals per game.

Billy

Big bad Wolf literally owns us.Sherwood is a bust. Team is still couple of years away from contending..But hey USA wins gold!!!

SnarkFan

Fuck team USA.

jrauh

After a shaky early stretch of minutes, Sherwood played a hard game and had a couple of
grade A’s. You’re simply a trolling idiot. Unfortunately, the Sharks were oddly lethargic
in the third period after a spirited end to the second period. Was there tonight and they laid an egg.

Billy

Sherwood has done nothing offensively and has been hurt.Your an idiot and no nothing about hockey

Rothgar

This is not a playoff team… at all!

Kiefer, Chevy & Lily need to go, won’t get much for any of them.

Warso doing his best DeBoer line blender routine to zero effect.

That’s 5 Ls in a row w/ ED, WPG & MTL coming up.

Could it grow to 8 Ls? Quite possible…

Gyp Rosetti

Every coach in professional hockey blends lines when the team isn’t scoring, especially on a losing streak.

Finny Damphousse

Just Need Muk to get into some people.
Bust seriously, the way we played in the first we had no business losing that game.

SnarkFan

FFS… I’m so done with Lily and Klinger. Gave them the benefit of the doubt for as long as I could. Sheesh…

NashvilleShark

I’d add Mario to that list.

Herb

And Eklund

Dylan Smallwood

Lily is a 7D, basically. Shows some flashes where you’re like, this dude is good, then he’s back to himself.

JK isn’t that bad, man. At least dude has a reason for getting beat. Lily is just plain meh

Finny Damphousse

Unplayable and, I’m afraid, untradeable.

jrauh

Copy that. Is Kling getting slower by the minute?

Teal Future

Kiefer ain’t it. Especially on the first line.

NashvilleShark

Nope. He was 3rd line in VAN. They’re trying to force a square peg into a round hole.

kads

I didn’t think he was the problem tonight at all… Frustrating game though

SnarkFan

He’s the new punching bag without reason.

Finny Damphousse

Who was the old one?

Lucas

I finally found the player to compare him to. Tommy Wingels. Wingels had a really nice two season stretch from 2013 to 2015. Below average sized forward who played a physical game and put up about 40pts per 82 games over those two years.

SnarkFan

No.

Jeff

This team has deflated. I’m surprised there are so few posters calling for Chernyshov to get back to the team. They thought Sherwood would be a better choice than Cherny? Cherny and Regenda need to be playing on this team now. That is just for starters. My real concerns are the lack of fundamentals that the Sharks show in puck handling and defense. They don’t pass crisply and often fling the puck haphazardly. The sloppy play alone will block us from a playoff spot. The only bright spot defensively is that Dickinson is getting more comfortable and might even have… Read more »

Lucas

I’ve been hammering the Chernyshov thing since the moment he got sent down and was mostly argued against that it wasn’t a big deal and he’d be back up soon enough. Sharks are 2-5-1 since then with an offense that’s dried up.

SnarkFan

You’re surprised the defense, which has been sloppy all season, is sloppy? Dude…

lots of people have not only called for Cherny to be recalled, but said he should have never been sent down in the first place.

Last edited 47 minutes ago by SnarkFan
Finny Damphousse

Regenda will be in the next game for sure. But I would not pull out Kurashev for him. I thought Chevy was good tonight, and I thought he had a really nice Olympics too.
Cherny should absolutely be back with the Sharks, but Cuda needs him desperately now, and I’m not sure who you yank..
The way the defense played today, Muk might be our 2nd or 3rd best Dman.
finally if Askarov really wants that shutout he’s jus gonna have to manifest it. Maybe try freezing a puck for once.

SnarkFan

Except him with Celly and Smith dominated early.

Gyp Rosetti

This is simply not a playoff calibre team. Grier should be considering selling a few of the vets like Klingberg, Gaudette and Reaves. No chance anyone takes Goodrow but maybe a contender gets desperate enough.

SnarkFan

Guadette has another year on his contract. Unlikely he gets traded. Same with Goody.

Last edited 47 minutes ago by SnarkFan
Al Golagnic

There isn’t another team in the league that would let Goodrow take the ice for them.

jrauh

Snark, any thoughts why the inconsistency in playing Gaudette? He’s had some sneaky good moments this year and I feel he deserves more consistent playing time even if on the 4th line. 4th line needs a little shake up.

