Sharks Practice: Graf, Klingberg Promoted?

DALLAS — It looks like Collin Graf and John Klingberg will be promoted?

That’s based on lines at San Jose Sharks practice this morning, which head coach Ryan Warsofsky stressed aren’t set in stone.

Here’s how the Sharks skated at 5-on-5:

Graf-Celebrini-Smith

Eklund-Wennberg-Toffoli

Skinner-Dellandrea-Kurashev

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette

Reaves

Orlov-Liljegren

Ferraro-Klingberg

Dickinson-Leddy

Mukhamadullin-Iorio

Based on these lines, it looks like Ryan Reaves, Shakir Mukhamadullin, and Vincent Iorio will be scratched once again against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The San Jose Sharks will not hold a morning skate before Sunday’s 2 PM PT clash at the Carolina Hurricanes, meaning Warsofsky should reveal more line-up details about two-and-a-half hours before tomorrow’s game.

Graf’s promotion to the top line isn’t a surprise, considering how Warsofsky complimented the young winger after Friday’s 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars, calling him the team’s best player.

“He’s played some good hockey, stacked some games together,” Warsofsky said. “We need someone to go in there and help win some pucks, so we can play with the puck in the offensive zone. If you look at the [Dallas] game, at the end of the day, we don’t win enough pucks in all areas. When we even have numbers in there to our favor, we don’t win pucks. So it’ll be a big key tomorrow.”

Warsofsky disclosed yesterday that Reaves, scratched against the Stars, was “nicked up”. It’s a day-to-day lower-body injury and the physical winger should be available to play against the Canes, if need be. Reaves said it’s something that he’s been dealing with for about a month.

As for Mukhamadullin, Warsofsky spoke honestly about the young defenseman’s development, a story that will come out later at SJHN. Warsofsky insists there’s a plan behind Mukhamadullin’s recent run of healthy scratches.

How about the much-maligned Klingberg?

This is what the San Jose Sharks looked like on the power play.

PP1: Klingberg-Eklund-Celebrini-Toffoli-Wennberg

PP2: Orlov-Smith-Kurashev-Skinner-Graf

Keeping in mind, once again, that the Sharks may go in another direction tomorrow, these are some drastic changes, besides Klingberg’s promotion to PP1, as Will Smith goes to the second unit, and Graf moves up too.

Warsofsky spoke honestly about what he’s hoping to get out of Klingberg on the power play, conceding that the 33-year-old defenseman isn’t the player that he used to be.

So why does he keep pushing Klingberg on the top unit?

