San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #29: How Did Dellandrea Gain Coach’s Trust? Sharks Make Changes
DALLAS — Ty Dellandrea came into this season with more questions than answers about his career.
“I didn’t know what the situation would be. I didn’t know if I was going to be on the team. I didn’t know if I was going to play. I didn’t know if I was going to be around,” he admitted.
Dellandrea was heading into the last season of a two-year, $2.6 million contract, signed in the summer of 2024, after the Sharks acquired the center-winger from the Dallas Stars for a fourth-round pick.
But he was coming off a rough debut campaign in teal, a fourth-liner who was occasionally healthy scratched, skating 11:48 a night.
And the Sharks had spent the summer fortifying their bottom-six, acquiring Adam Gaudette, Jeff Skinner, and Ryan Reaves. The organization also had highly-regarded prospect Collin Graf in the wings.
A smart training camp projection might have had Dellandrea headed to waivers by the end of training camp.
Instead, the 25-year-old, at a crossroads in his career, has earned head coach Ryan Warsofsky’s trust this season.
He’s gone from fourth-line winger to third-line center, leading the Sharks with a 51.9 Faceoff %, anchoring a surging penalty kill, bringing a reliable motor, and averaging 14:44 a night.
“Training camp was big for him to earn that role, and he stacked games together. It’s a game of mistakes, but he’s an all-effort guy. Gives everything he’s got every single night, competes. Even nights he doesn’t maybe have it, he impacts the game in different ways,” Warsofsky said, of why he doesn’t sit Dellandrea after an occasional mistake. “He’s a guy that plays like every game is his last. That’s the desperation we need from more guys, really.”
“Just consistency of bringing that every night, that probably helps him trust [me],” Dellandrea said.
Long run, Dellandrea may not end up as a 3C in NHL — he’s got just two goals and six assists in 28 games — but there’s no doubt that he’s solidified his future in this league with his everyday lunch pail mentality.
“He realizes his career is on the line,” Warsofsky said. “Probably in years past, you can look at our roster, and there’s a lot of guys that are not in the National Hockey League, and they didn’t realize that.”
Now that’s a lesson!
And Dellandrea, a Stars’ 2017 first-round pick, thinks he’s got even more two-way impact to offer.
“We’re working on everything to produce more offensively and just grow in my game. I do feel better compared to last year, but I do think there’s still a long way to grow,” he said. “[My attitude’s] not changing anytime soon. I’m still working for a job every single night.”
San Jose Sharks (13-12-3)
Yaroslav Askarov will start.
Vincent Iorio, Shakir Mukhamadullin, and Ryan Reaves will be scratched.
Nick Leddy will come in for Iorio. Leddy will play the right side, paired with Sam Dickinson.
“It’s a quick game. He’s got to defend a little bit better,” Warsofsky said about Iorio. “He’s gotta be more assertive.”
That’s not much different than what Warsofsky has said about Shakir Mukhamadullin, who’s sitting out another game.
John Klingberg will be on one of the power play units, but Warsofsky declined to say which.
Jeff Skinner will return to the line-up, in place of Reaves.
“Reavo is a little nicked up, so we just give him some time here, obviously we’re getting healthy,” Warsofsky said. “We have 13 forwards, long trip, so gives him a little recovery here.”
Warsofsky declined to give much more detail about the lines, but after a 7-1 rout at the hands of the Washington Capitals, expect at least a couple changes.
It was an optional skate, and Warsofsky spoke while the skate was ongoing, so I didn’t see any lines, if they skated in them today.
Dallas Stars (18-5-5)
#TexasHockey Morning Skate Update:
• No lineup changes from Wednesday’s game at New Jersey.
• Jake Oettinger will start in goal vs. #TheFutureIsTeal
• Harley & Lundkvist participated in morning skate, both “day-to-day.” Duchene did not skate with the group.#SJSvsDAL
— Owen Newkirk (@OwenNewkirk) December 5, 2025
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars is at 5 PM PT at American Airlines Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
I starting to think Muk is a lost cause. It’s ok, not every prospect becomes a useful NHL player. Is it likely that the Sharks don’t resign him? And if so, should they trade him?
Way too early for that assessment. The Sharks haven’t put him in a position to succeed.
So is it too early to decide if they should resign him? I don’t think he’ll ever get his opportunity to succeed in San Jose, but I think another team might be able to utilize a player like Muk. He doesn’t seem to be able to do anything at an NHL level that Warso values enough to play him
Why do you think that, though? That feels like a very pessimistic interpretation, especially for you!
I just haven’t noticed the positives to Muk’s game, which I’ll admit is more an indication of my blind spots than a reflection of reality. Muk is about to be 24 years old in January, so I’m not giving him the same grace as a I would give a teenager. I know that usually, I’m not a pessimist, I’m an optometrist, but I’m just don’t get what everyone likes about the guy. His draft pedigree and height are cool, and perhaps the fact that we got him in the Timo trade.
I’ll admit, I have always been a Shak fan because the things I like about his game remind me of Chara, and I got to see what kind of player he became up close. It took a long time for Z, the big, lanky defensemen don’t usually hit their prime until a bit later. I worry about Shak’s development, but I’d be more concerned about giving up on someone with his skill set before I was really, really sure he didn’t have it. I agree with Sheng’s take that it’s time to just see what he’s made of, give him… Read more »
Oh ok, I respect that. That’s awesome you saw Chara up close. I only saw him on TV. Did you ever get a chance to skate or train with him or something like that? I’m genuinely asking, because sometimes you refer your playing experience
If you weren’t already an optometrist I would suggest getting your eyes checked.😜🤣🤣
sorry no way am I passing that by. 😘
😂 yeah I love it! It’s a trailer park boys reference where one of them drops that line about being an “optometrist”
You’re ridiculous.
Come on, man. He’s always a positive voice here.
Haha shit man, I appreciate it! For what it’s worth, the old Shorky would’ve called me an idiot and told us to throw our phones in the river. Dude’s on a positive character arc!
Low bar but borderline valid point about ole Crusty.
Speaking of low bar, your timing is impeccable!
unfortunately, some won’t take the advice about water boarding their phones…
It’s just so over the top defeatist that’s not really based on what’s actually happening. They must be having a bad day related to something else?
Yeah they have. He’s just taking a little longer. Not everyone is on the same journey.
I’ve yet to see a bad game from Shak. Warsy just hates Russians
😆 That’s a good one!
Which part?
What country is his starting goalie from?
Not to mention his #1 D-man and a staple in the top 9.
Yes, ‘hates Russians’ is rage bait and throw back to (was it?) Kovalenko, but let’s be honest, if Shak was born in Massachusetts, he’d be averaging 18 mins a game. See Henry Thrun.
FWIW, Asky is our stud franchise goalie and they picked Ned for season opener. Orlov is literally our best defender, offensively and defensively, and still gets pulled off of PP1 as soon as it gets going.
No he wouldn’t.
Hahaha dude you gotta be joking! I’m giving you some grace instead of assuming you’re serious. I’m interpreting your comment as a callback to when a player said that same thing about Warso on a podcast. Am I wrong?
Which is why I asked which part.
Oh Jesus, you’re actually serious? Dude… come back off the ledge or I’m breaking out the Debbie Downer video.
please tell me you’re not serious?🙂
He absolutely has had some bad games, even in the win against Utah he got out positioned by a guy who’s 5’9. When the game gets physical he plays timid, he’s 23 and has played in the KHL, AHL and NHL. He does not have the same kind of leash as Dickinson at 19 in his first pro season. It’s put up or shut up at this point. Would I rather see him get a string of games instead of Klingberg? Yes, do I want him to work out? Definitely, but he has to give Warso a reason not to… Read more »
Well put!
Might be one of your best comments here ever. Thank you!
He’s had tough shifts, but never a bad game to a point tha he’s deserved to get benched the way he has been. We should all know what a bad game looks like by now, because we’ve all watched the sharks play the last 3 years. Shaks worst game was probably Ottawa, in which we as a team were atrocious. He gets singled out, but outside of 3, maaaaybe 4 shifts, he was about as good as everyone in that team. He’s got 5 points in 14gp, +3, plenty of blocked shots and yeah, about a dozen giveaways. We’re 8-6… Read more »
He literally just had one a few games ago.
Not sure why Klingberg is being run out there, when he gives up at least a goal a game? He is more of a veteran and should have an even shorter leash than Muk. The dude is directly responsible for at least giving up a goal a game!!! a minus primary assist. At this rate, who is going to trade for that hot trash! Would rather see if Muk can develop into a reliable D-man in the NHL because we know Kling is not getting any younger!
Goof lord we’re not even half way thru the season. Give him time.
I think his problems are very fixable and they are effort related. He needs to attack guys who are driving the net and right now he’s routinely getting beaten around the edges. I trust the coaching staff on this one.
It is too early for that kind of talk. It would be a HUGE mistake for the organization to cut ties with a prospect of his caliber who has his size and reach and can skate. Pretty good outlet passer too as he shown on that Toffoli goal earlier this year. Another aspect we haven’t seen a ton of is his bomb from the point. He’s got a good shot but has used it sparingly.
Oh ok, maybe those are the positives that I’m not seeing. I just don’t think he’s good enough for the NHL, yet he’s too good for the AHL. His injuries have delayed his development and effected his confidence, which is reasonable. Maybe he just needs to play more. I see that people like to refer the 200 game threshold as a good benchmark to judge a dman at, but does that count KHL games?
The KHL is a very different league than the NHL.
Yeah, I’m just questioning how much that logic applies to Muk, given his age and collective experience. He’s got to figure it out soon in my opinion. Do you think Grier is already dead set on re-signing him?
Yes he’s getting signed. You don’t let guys like him just walk away while he’s an RFA.
The positive you list could be selling points. If Muk helps net a decent return, is it really a mistake?
Think of him as another Rathje but a faster skater. He’s probably a future shutdown D who makes a great first pass. Tips out at 25-30 points in a great season but become reliable in the next year or so. He needs the game to slow down for him.
It’s almost as if Warso is asking to be fired. I mean, leave in Klingberg, keep out Muck, and put back in Leddy? Sure this partly Grier saying, “Hey, we need to “showcase” Klingberg and Leddy to see if we can get a bag of pucks for them”, but honestly, Warso seems to have let Quinn rub off on him with rookies and younger players. Remember how Quinn how long he kept Eckie in the doghouse? Skinner being healthy forced Warso’s hand up front otherwise this infinite strategy of Warso to roll out 3 checking lines behind the Will Mack… Read more »
Eklund deserved to be in the dog house back then. He has to play a very specific way to be an effective NHLer. He’s been playing like that the since Wario took over. If anything you should be thanking Quinn for helping Eklund become the player he is.
lol I won’t thank Quinn for much especially his track record of being detrimental to a young player’s confidence. Ask Ranger fan about how well Quinn worked with younger players. Warso should work on building up Muck’s confidence and not having him walk on eggshells. At this point, Muck is still a better option than Leddy or Klingberg, but I get it, Grier wants those valuable 7th round picks for Klingberg and Leddy…
Rangers fans bitching about Quinn are idiots. The players who were good got good under Quinn. He layed the ground work. Same with Eklund. Eklund turned the corner under Quinn.
I have a strong suspicion that Grier wants his vets to play in hopes they can find their game to become trade bait. It wouldn’t surprise me at all to learn if Warso has his hands tied a bit
Any combo of Leddy-Klingberg in the lineup is a guaranteed loss. I believe they are 0-3-2 or something like that. Pure speculation: Maybe Warso has orders from up top to keep playing Klingberg regardless of merit/performance for a few reasons. 1) If he rounds into form, his trade value increase. 2) If he continues to suck, it increases the loss count & improves Draft Lotto position. 3) Warso has no other option period. The logic being even a sucky Klingberg is better than the rest of the lot. GMMG created this mess of a D corps & how he is… Read more »
Maybe Leddy and Klingberg get out on waivers, go down to the Barracuda for awhile, and come back better. Or they never resurface, and they disappear into the black hole of failed reclamation projects