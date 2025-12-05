Preview/Lines #29: How Did Dellandrea Gain Coach’s Trust? Sharks Make Changes

DALLAS — Ty Dellandrea came into this season with more questions than answers about his career.

“I didn’t know what the situation would be. I didn’t know if I was going to be on the team. I didn’t know if I was going to play. I didn’t know if I was going to be around,” he admitted.

Dellandrea was heading into the last season of a two-year, $2.6 million contract, signed in the summer of 2024, after the Sharks acquired the center-winger from the Dallas Stars for a fourth-round pick.

But he was coming off a rough debut campaign in teal, a fourth-liner who was occasionally healthy scratched, skating 11:48 a night.

And the Sharks had spent the summer fortifying their bottom-six, acquiring Adam Gaudette, Jeff Skinner, and Ryan Reaves. The organization also had highly-regarded prospect Collin Graf in the wings.

A smart training camp projection might have had Dellandrea headed to waivers by the end of training camp.

Instead, the 25-year-old, at a crossroads in his career, has earned head coach Ryan Warsofsky’s trust this season.

He’s gone from fourth-line winger to third-line center, leading the Sharks with a 51.9 Faceoff %, anchoring a surging penalty kill, bringing a reliable motor, and averaging 14:44 a night.

“Training camp was big for him to earn that role, and he stacked games together. It’s a game of mistakes, but he’s an all-effort guy. Gives everything he’s got every single night, competes. Even nights he doesn’t maybe have it, he impacts the game in different ways,” Warsofsky said, of why he doesn’t sit Dellandrea after an occasional mistake. “He’s a guy that plays like every game is his last. That’s the desperation we need from more guys, really.”

“Just consistency of bringing that every night, that probably helps him trust [me],” Dellandrea said.

Long run, Dellandrea may not end up as a 3C in NHL — he’s got just two goals and six assists in 28 games — but there’s no doubt that he’s solidified his future in this league with his everyday lunch pail mentality.

“He realizes his career is on the line,” Warsofsky said. “Probably in years past, you can look at our roster, and there’s a lot of guys that are not in the National Hockey League, and they didn’t realize that.”

Now that’s a lesson!

And Dellandrea, a Stars’ 2017 first-round pick, thinks he’s got even more two-way impact to offer.

“We’re working on everything to produce more offensively and just grow in my game. I do feel better compared to last year, but I do think there’s still a long way to grow,” he said. “[My attitude’s] not changing anytime soon. I’m still working for a job every single night.”

San Jose Sharks (13-12-3)

Yaroslav Askarov will start.

Vincent Iorio, Shakir Mukhamadullin, and Ryan Reaves will be scratched.

Nick Leddy will come in for Iorio. Leddy will play the right side, paired with Sam Dickinson.

“It’s a quick game. He’s got to defend a little bit better,” Warsofsky said about Iorio. “He’s gotta be more assertive.”

That’s not much different than what Warsofsky has said about Shakir Mukhamadullin, who’s sitting out another game.

John Klingberg will be on one of the power play units, but Warsofsky declined to say which.

Jeff Skinner will return to the line-up, in place of Reaves.

“Reavo is a little nicked up, so we just give him some time here, obviously we’re getting healthy,” Warsofsky said. “We have 13 forwards, long trip, so gives him a little recovery here.”

Warsofsky declined to give much more detail about the lines, but after a 7-1 rout at the hands of the Washington Capitals, expect at least a couple changes.

It was an optional skate, and Warsofsky spoke while the skate was ongoing, so I didn’t see any lines, if they skated in them today.

Dallas Stars (18-5-5)

#TexasHockey Morning Skate Update: • No lineup changes from Wednesday’s game at New Jersey. • Jake Oettinger will start in goal vs. #TheFutureIsTeal • Harley & Lundkvist participated in morning skate, both “day-to-day.” Duchene did not skate with the group.#SJSvsDAL — Owen Newkirk (@OwenNewkirk) December 5, 2025

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars is at 5 PM PT at American Airlines Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.