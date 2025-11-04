Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Reaves Says Celebrini Better Than Bedard, Kurashev Is NHL Star of Week

7 hours ago

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Ryan Reaves is injured, but he’s still pumping up his San Jose Sharks teammates.

Reaves told the Spittin’ Chiclets Podcast about Macklin Celebrini on Monday: “Somebody saying that Bedard is better than him is a joke.”

Reaves also shared that the San Jose Sharks’ previously undefeated fantasy football team is about to go 8-1, discussed his love of “Book of Mormon” and “South Park”, and how much more comfortable he is in San Jose than the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Spittin’ Chiclets hosts also praised Philipp Kurashev, who was just named NHL Third Star of the Week. Kurashev has four goals and seven points over the past week, highlighted by a 3-2 OT winner over the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 1.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Sam Dickinson told us about his first NHL goal.

What are the keys for the San Jose Sharks to playing better hockey?

William Eklund is dealing with an injury.

Other Sharks News…

Five thoughts on the current Sharks.

Joe Thornton revered as “larger-than-life character” during Hall of Fame journey.

The Sharks named Macklin Celebrini their Player of the Month for October.

Around the NHL…

Elias Lindholm is out week-to-week for the Boston Bruins after an MRI.

The Vegas Golden Knights‘ power play is no longer a strength.

The New Jersey Devils blueline has weakened since the start of the season.

The Dallas Stars will play a Stadium Series outdoor game at the Dallas Cowboy’s stadium.

A look at the impact of this year’s Hall of Fame draft class.

Quinn Hughes is returning after missing four games with an injury.

 

