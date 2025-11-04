SJHN Daily: Reaves Says Celebrini Better Than Bedard, Kurashev Is NHL Star of Week

Ryan Reaves is injured, but he’s still pumping up his San Jose Sharks teammates.

Reaves told the Spittin’ Chiclets Podcast about Macklin Celebrini on Monday: “Somebody saying that Bedard is better than him is a joke.”

Macklin Celebrini is in a league of his own compared to the new NHL young guns. pic.twitter.com/ohTEmoAMl0 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 3, 2025

Reaves also shared that the San Jose Sharks’ previously undefeated fantasy football team is about to go 8-1, discussed his love of “Book of Mormon” and “South Park”, and how much more comfortable he is in San Jose than the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Spittin’ Chiclets hosts also praised Philipp Kurashev, who was just named NHL Third Star of the Week. Kurashev has four goals and seven points over the past week, highlighted by a 3-2 OT winner over the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 1.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Sam Dickinson told us about his first NHL goal.

What are the keys for the San Jose Sharks to playing better hockey?

William Eklund is dealing with an injury.

Happy 10th, Sam Dickinson! Toffoli, Klingberg & Wennberg wearing Hockey Fights Cancer toques in warm-ups, Ferraro and Goodrow were wearing them too. Great shots by @hockeyshots! pic.twitter.com/L7JkSqKO04 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 3, 2025

Celebrini vs. Seider, a story in 4 parts from @hockeyshots! pic.twitter.com/Ok2xLg08bj — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 3, 2025

Other Sharks News…

Five thoughts on the current Sharks.

Joe Thornton revered as “larger-than-life character” during Hall of Fame journey.

The Sharks named Macklin Celebrini their Player of the Month for October.

Putting Swedish candy to the test 🍬 pic.twitter.com/UsuSpFQpJo — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 3, 2025

Giles did not have to pass through waivers again, as he did when he was first waived during training camp and cleared. He did not meet either requirement to be waived again:

The player already cleared waivers, and since then has not played in 10 or more cumulative NHL Games,

or… https://t.co/D7mBMjm6KR — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) November 3, 2025

Around the NHL…

Elias Lindholm is out week-to-week for the Boston Bruins after an MRI.

The Vegas Golden Knights‘ power play is no longer a strength.

The New Jersey Devils blueline has weakened since the start of the season.

once a predator always a predator pic.twitter.com/tEbSNJiw3O — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 2, 2025

The Dallas Stars will play a Stadium Series outdoor game at the Dallas Cowboy’s stadium.

A look at the impact of this year’s Hall of Fame draft class.

Quinn Hughes is returning after missing four games with an injury.

🗣️ GO SCHAEF GO Matthew Schaefer is living with the Martins, and it's safe to say that he's part of the family now. 🥹💙 (🎥: @sydneyemartin) pic.twitter.com/1drPmZhUmP — NHL (@NHL) November 3, 2025