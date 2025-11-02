Preview/Lines #13: Reaves on IR, Cardwell Recalled, Dickinson Prediction

Ryan Reaves will be out for a little while.

Reaves was placed on IR today, and the San Jose Sharks have called up Ethan Cardwell in his place.

We’ll find out how long that Reaves will be out shortly, but being placed on IR means that he’s out for at least one week.

Reaves suffered this lower-body injury when he was sent flying on a breakaway on Oct. 30 in a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils. The Mercury News saw Reaves in a walking boot later.

Winger Cardwell, 23, should provide a shot of energy to the Sharks’ bottom-six and can also kill penalties.

San Jose Sharks (4-6-2)

Alex Nedeljkovic should start.

Timothy Liljegren left the game after getting struck with a puck high, but Ryan Warsofsky said after the game that it shouldn’t be serious, and it might be a good sign that the defenseman wasn’t placed on IR today.

For what it’s worth, Sam Dickinson, at his ninth NHL game — the 19-year-old’s contract will lock in with his 10th game — is still on the official roster. I believe that the Sharks will keep the London Knights star in the NHL.

Nedeljkovic will start, #SJSharks will run 11/7 tonight. Again, Eklund/Misa out (Eklund short-term lower-body) and Cardwell/Dickinson in. All other Sharks last night will play, including Liljegren. — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 2, 2025

Detroit Red Wings (8-4-0)

Cam Talbot should start.

This is how the Wings lined up in their last game:

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Detroit Red Wings is at 5 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.