Dickinson on 1st NHL Goal, Talks Smith’s Pass & Warsofsky’s Chirp

Late in the third period against the Detroit Red Wings, Sam Dickinson scored his first career goal, and point, for the San Jose Sharks.

Dickinson, the San Jose Sharks’ 11th overall selection in 2024, was playing in his 10th game of the 2025-26 season when he lit the lamp for the first time. That 10th game also marked a significant milestone, as it meant the Sharks will be burning the first year of his entry-level contract and he will likely spend the entire season in the NHL.

A centering pass by Will Smith found Dickinson in open space in front of the net. Dickinson fired off a quick one-timer from between the face-off circles to tie the game at 2-2.

“It was a hell of a pass, right before it we made eye contact, and at that point, I think I knew it was coming,” Dickinson said postgame about Smith’s assist. “I think he put it through two or three sticks, and had a couple guys wave at it and miss. That’s just the kind of passes he can make. It’s lucky for me that I get to receive them and not defend them.



SAM DICKINSON 🦈 He ties it late in the third with his first NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/tBlDHPrwJy — NHL (@NHL) November 3, 2025

Dickinson was immediately mobbed by his teammates in celebration. Eventually though, the Sharks would fall in a shootout.

“It was exciting, nice to get it out of the way finally, but tough final, I guess,” Dickinson said postgame. “[It] would have been a little more exciting with the win.”

Dickinson did also receive the first NHL OT shift of his career, which was earned, according to head coach Ryan Warsofsky.

“It’s the best game he’s played,” the San Jose Sharks bench boss said of his young defenseman’s 16:23 effort and defense-leading three shots. “Looked confident. Was up in the rush, was skating.”

“I don’t think I’ll be forgetting this one anytime soon,” Dickinson said. “Definitely one that [I’ll] remember for a while.”