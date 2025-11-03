San Jose Sharks
Dickinson on 1st NHL Goal, Talks Smith’s Pass & Warsofsky’s Chirp
Late in the third period against the Detroit Red Wings, Sam Dickinson scored his first career goal, and point, for the San Jose Sharks.
Dickinson, the San Jose Sharks’ 11th overall selection in 2024, was playing in his 10th game of the 2025-26 season when he lit the lamp for the first time. That 10th game also marked a significant milestone, as it meant the Sharks will be burning the first year of his entry-level contract and he will likely spend the entire season in the NHL.
A centering pass by Will Smith found Dickinson in open space in front of the net. Dickinson fired off a quick one-timer from between the face-off circles to tie the game at 2-2.
“It was a hell of a pass, right before it we made eye contact, and at that point, I think I knew it was coming,” Dickinson said postgame about Smith’s assist. “I think he put it through two or three sticks, and had a couple guys wave at it and miss. That’s just the kind of passes he can make. It’s lucky for me that I get to receive them and not defend them.
SAM DICKINSON 🦈
He ties it late in the third with his first NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/tBlDHPrwJy
— NHL (@NHL) November 3, 2025
Dickinson was immediately mobbed by his teammates in celebration. Eventually though, the Sharks would fall in a shootout.
“It was exciting, nice to get it out of the way finally, but tough final, I guess,” Dickinson said postgame. “[It] would have been a little more exciting with the win.”
Dickinson did also receive the first NHL OT shift of his career, which was earned, according to head coach Ryan Warsofsky.
“It’s the best game he’s played,” the San Jose Sharks bench boss said of his young defenseman’s 16:23 effort and defense-leading three shots. “Looked confident. Was up in the rush, was skating.”
“I don’t think I’ll be forgetting this one anytime soon,” Dickinson said. “Definitely one that [I’ll] remember for a while.”
Dickinson says that Warsofsky has chirped him to shoot more 🤣 "Wars has said a couple times that he's heard about a really good shot and he'd like to see it."
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 3, 2025
Happy for the kid, and he fucking buried it. Toff was in the neighbourhood too but wasn’t set like Sam was, Smitty made the right call.
Good guy Toff though, I think, peels off from the celebration to fish out the puck? That’s leadership baby.
Semi-related but I’m glad Grier talked with Sam, instead of Sam finding out from the lineup card or something lol. I did think it a bit odd that he didn’t seem to have had as formal of conversations with Sam and Misa about them starting the season with the club? Guess that was a one-off.
Sharks are hanging in games — kinda clear what good goaltending can do. When the weak/fluky stuff was going in, no points. But good play from the goalies and points appear!! Anybody good enough at lip reading to know what Macklin and Seider were saying to each other? Glad for Dickinson to get game 10 in — and his first goal. Glad to see Giles in on the play, too. Gotta say, this game felt different in the way the Sharks were outskated. I think they really missed Eklund. A lot. A whole lot. He brings a quickness dimension that… Read more »