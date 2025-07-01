SJHN Daily: Which UFAs Are Left for Sharks To Sign? Misa on Spittin’ Chiclets

The 2025 NHL Draft has come and gone once again, but as always there were a few heartwarming stories that came with it for the San Jose Sharks.

First, Macklin Celebrini gave a phone call to his newest teammate after the Sharks selected Michael Misa second-overall.

Misa’s adventures weren’t over there, as William Eklund also stopped by to introduce himself:

And William Eklund made sure to stop by and welcome Misa to the organization. pic.twitter.com/AxU0ulmSEv — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 28, 2025

Then, he got a call from fellow Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson:

Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson, good friends and represented by the same agent, Facetimed each other after #SJSharks picked Misa! pic.twitter.com/G9fmfW4hmT — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 28, 2025

And Haoxi (Simon) Wang Facetimed with Josh Ravensbergen, who he met at the Combine:

Wang & Ravensbergen met & got close at the Combine. They Facetimed each other after Wang got picked! He says #SJSharks "meant to be", not just because of Josh. Wang's brother missed Day 1 of Draft, got in in time for Day 2. Thanks @MyFryHole for video! https://t.co/K0bol4zlk5 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 28, 2025

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Sam Dickinson, Michael Misa among the highlights of the development camp roster.

Nikolai Kovalenko not among those offered qualifying offers by the San Jose Sharks.

Scouts discuss the San Jose Sharks‘ second day at the Draft.

Sheng’s thoughts on the Sharks selecting Michael Misa and Josh Ravensbergen.

Other Sharks News…

Which UFAs are left for the San Jose Sharks to sign?

Sharks re-sign goaltender Gabriel Carriere.

How will the Sharks approach the off-season?

Just got this picture of Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson playing against each other as Pee-Wee hockey players in the Greater Toronto Hockey League. Dickinson was a forward at the time. Fun times ahead for the #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/Nf0ifL8IgH — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) June 29, 2025

Brodie Brazil sits down with Todd Marchant, the Sharks’ Director of Player Development.

The Sharks are stocking up on talent from the Ontario Hockey League.

Around the League…

Kyle Dubas says “the [free agent] market is nuts”.

The Bruins signed Morgan Geekie to a long-term contract extension.

Edmonton Oilers ready to start talking with Connor McDavid about new contract.

The Florida Panthers keep Aaron Ekblad, Brad Marchand.

New York Islanders sign Alexander Romanov to massive extension.

Vegas Golden Knights get Mitch Marner.

Alex Pietrangelo steps away from hockey for health reasons.

A look at the top restricted free agents around the league.