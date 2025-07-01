Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Which UFAs Are Left for Sharks To Sign? Misa on Spittin’ Chiclets

Published

9 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

The 2025 NHL Draft has come and gone once again, but as always there were a few heartwarming stories that came with it for the San Jose Sharks.

First, Macklin Celebrini gave a phone call to his newest teammate after the Sharks selected Michael Misa second-overall.

Misa’s adventures weren’t over there, as William Eklund also stopped by to introduce himself:

Then, he got a call from fellow Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson:

And Haoxi (Simon) Wang Facetimed with Josh Ravensbergen, who he met at the Combine:

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Sam Dickinson, Michael Misa among the highlights of the development camp roster.

Nikolai Kovalenko not among those offered qualifying offers by the San Jose Sharks.

Scouts discuss the San Jose Sharks‘ second day at the Draft.

Sheng’s thoughts on the Sharks selecting Michael Misa and Josh Ravensbergen.

Other Sharks News…

Which UFAs are left for the San Jose Sharks to sign?

Sharks re-sign goaltender Gabriel Carriere.

How will the Sharks approach the off-season?

Brodie Brazil sits down with Todd Marchant, the Sharks’ Director of Player Development.

The Sharks are stocking up on talent from the Ontario Hockey League.

Around the League…

Kyle Dubas says “the [free agent] market is nuts”.

The Bruins signed Morgan Geekie to a long-term contract extension.

Edmonton Oilers ready to start talking with Connor McDavid about new contract.

The Florida Panthers keep Aaron Ekblad, Brad Marchand.

New York Islanders sign Alexander Romanov to massive extension.

Vegas Golden Knights get Mitch Marner.

Alex Pietrangelo steps away from hockey for health reasons.

A look at the top restricted free agents around the league.

 

19 Comments
Anthony

I’m even more curious what GMMG does now then I was before the Vlasic buyout. Didn’t really see the need for it at this juncture.

kads

1 hour until free agency officially opens. We will find out soon.

$23M ain’t gonna spend itself

Jeff

Is signing Gabriel Carriere exciting to anyone? Is that going to be it for backup goalie?

Fallooooooon

He’s not going to be the backup goalie.

Fin Coe

Cuda starter probably but even then they’ll probably still sign like a Chris Driedger / Aaron Dell type who would get called up before him.

SJShorky

lol. UFA wasn’t even open yet. Cmon man.. at least put in an effort.

Fallooooooon

The tampering articles started coming out the last couple days.

Kyle Dubas: Everyone is tampering and calling me about it.

EH

The Sharks blue line is in such a dire state, they are gonna have to way overpay Gavrikov and Lindgren, and guess what, it will be ok since they have a long way just to get to the cap floor. Unfortunately, I don’t see many UFA forwards out there to give Mack and Will the help they truly need to get better…

Vivviv

Toff and Wenny can hold the line. Granlund still a possibility to come back. Maybe Grier will take a big swing for Ehlers or Boeser. Who knows.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Vivviv
SJShorky

Boeser, Granny, Eller, suter… there’s a few options. Also there should be a few trades.

Clark

Yea, we’ll see. I am a little surprised how quiet GMMG has been, hopefuly he has something up his sleeve, will know starting in about 20 mins I guess.

SJShorky

UFA just opened this second…. Give it a second.😉

Gary Caldwell

If I recall correctly, Grier stated at the end of the season that he probably would not be going crazy in free agency. I’d not be surprised to see him following through on that guidance. I also wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t try to swing some things through trades, but he likely doesn’t want to trade away good prospects for an NHL ready player. Add to that the likelihood that SJ is not yet a desirable team to be traded to.

_sharkzilla_

Question: can non-qualified RFAs from other teams be signed by the Sharks? I read online somewhere that non-qualified RFAs become UFAs. Is there anyone worth looking into that can help us shore up the defense etc., or are there downsides to going this route? I am starting to see news of other teams and who they issued qualifying offers to which got me thinking.

Fallooooooon

The primary downside is that if you’re a non-qualified RFA, that’s because you are not good enough. If you are good enough, your team will want to keep you around while you’re relatively cheap. Or want to get compensated if you’re offer-sheeted.

Joseph

You’re correct, they all become UFAs. Typically, it’s not a stellar list of players which is why their former teams don’t tender an offer, but there’s always the possibility that someone just needs a fresh start in a new environment.

Vivviv

Jacob Perreault from Edmonton for instance. Former 1st round pick

Fin Coe

Could be someone Grier’s interested in, he’s taken a lot of these cheap flyers on former 1sts that could turn it around – and they’ve not really worked out. If an ELC guy couldn’t crack into cap-strapped Edmonton, he might just be a bust.

SJShorky

Just FYI, with tampering emphasis, we likely are not going to see a ton of signings immediately like last few years. Teams will wait so as to not draw attention and Bettmans wrath.

Last edited 45 minutes ago by SJShorky
