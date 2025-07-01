Links
SJHN Daily: Which UFAs Are Left for Sharks To Sign? Misa on Spittin' Chiclets
The 2025 NHL Draft has come and gone once again, but as always there were a few heartwarming stories that came with it for the San Jose Sharks.
First, Macklin Celebrini gave a phone call to his newest teammate after the Sharks selected Michael Misa second-overall.
Misa’s adventures weren’t over there, as William Eklund also stopped by to introduce himself:
And William Eklund made sure to stop by and welcome Misa to the organization.
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 28, 2025
Then, he got a call from fellow Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson:
Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson, good friends and represented by the same agent, Facetimed each other after #SJSharks picked Misa!
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 28, 2025
And Haoxi (Simon) Wang Facetimed with Josh Ravensbergen, who he met at the Combine:
Wang & Ravensbergen met & got close at the Combine.
They Facetimed each other after Wang got picked!
He says #SJSharks "meant to be", not just because of Josh. Wang's brother missed Day 1 of Draft, got in in time for Day 2.
Thanks @MyFryHole for video! https://t.co/K0bol4zlk5
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 28, 2025
At San Jose Hockey Now…
Sam Dickinson, Michael Misa among the highlights of the development camp roster.
Nikolai Kovalenko not among those offered qualifying offers by the San Jose Sharks.
Scouts discuss the San Jose Sharks‘ second day at the Draft.
Sheng’s thoughts on the Sharks selecting Michael Misa and Josh Ravensbergen.
Other Sharks News…
Which UFAs are left for the San Jose Sharks to sign?
The top-10 UFAs ahead of NHL Free Agency
✍️: @MLarkinHockey
💻: https://t.co/aoNvWNITtK pic.twitter.com/G3EPdlo1um
— Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) July 1, 2025
Sharks re-sign goaltender Gabriel Carriere.
How will the Sharks approach the off-season?
Just got this picture of Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson playing against each other as Pee-Wee hockey players in the Greater Toronto Hockey League. Dickinson was a forward at the time. Fun times ahead for the #SJSharks
— Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) June 29, 2025
Brodie Brazil sits down with Todd Marchant, the Sharks’ Director of Player Development.
The Sharks are stocking up on talent from the Ontario Hockey League.
Spittin’ Chiclets Episode 571: Featuring Michael Misa, @JasonGregor & @FriedgeHNIC
– Marner/Vegas
– Marchand
– Rumor Boys
– Draft Recap
– McDavid contract
++ tons more
Presented by @pinkwhitney
Watch: https://t.co/nCh96cca3t pic.twitter.com/EoO7zHifHX
— Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 30, 2025
Around the League…
Kyle Dubas says “the [free agent] market is nuts”.
The Bruins signed Morgan Geekie to a long-term contract extension.
Edmonton Oilers ready to start talking with Connor McDavid about new contract.
The Florida Panthers keep Aaron Ekblad, Brad Marchand.
New York Islanders sign Alexander Romanov to massive extension.
Vegas Golden Knights get Mitch Marner.
Alex Pietrangelo steps away from hockey for health reasons.
A look at the top restricted free agents around the league.
I’m even more curious what GMMG does now then I was before the Vlasic buyout. Didn’t really see the need for it at this juncture.
1 hour until free agency officially opens. We will find out soon.
$23M ain’t gonna spend itself
Is signing Gabriel Carriere exciting to anyone? Is that going to be it for backup goalie?
He’s not going to be the backup goalie.
Cuda starter probably but even then they’ll probably still sign like a Chris Driedger / Aaron Dell type who would get called up before him.
lol. UFA wasn’t even open yet. Cmon man.. at least put in an effort.
The tampering articles started coming out the last couple days.
Kyle Dubas: Everyone is tampering and calling me about it.
The Sharks blue line is in such a dire state, they are gonna have to way overpay Gavrikov and Lindgren, and guess what, it will be ok since they have a long way just to get to the cap floor. Unfortunately, I don’t see many UFA forwards out there to give Mack and Will the help they truly need to get better…
Toff and Wenny can hold the line. Granlund still a possibility to come back. Maybe Grier will take a big swing for Ehlers or Boeser. Who knows.
Boeser, Granny, Eller, suter… there’s a few options. Also there should be a few trades.
Yea, we’ll see. I am a little surprised how quiet GMMG has been, hopefuly he has something up his sleeve, will know starting in about 20 mins I guess.
UFA just opened this second…. Give it a second.😉
If I recall correctly, Grier stated at the end of the season that he probably would not be going crazy in free agency. I’d not be surprised to see him following through on that guidance. I also wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t try to swing some things through trades, but he likely doesn’t want to trade away good prospects for an NHL ready player. Add to that the likelihood that SJ is not yet a desirable team to be traded to.
Question: can non-qualified RFAs from other teams be signed by the Sharks? I read online somewhere that non-qualified RFAs become UFAs. Is there anyone worth looking into that can help us shore up the defense etc., or are there downsides to going this route? I am starting to see news of other teams and who they issued qualifying offers to which got me thinking.
The primary downside is that if you’re a non-qualified RFA, that’s because you are not good enough. If you are good enough, your team will want to keep you around while you’re relatively cheap. Or want to get compensated if you’re offer-sheeted.
You’re correct, they all become UFAs. Typically, it’s not a stellar list of players which is why their former teams don’t tender an offer, but there’s always the possibility that someone just needs a fresh start in a new environment.
Jacob Perreault from Edmonton for instance. Former 1st round pick
Could be someone Grier’s interested in, he’s taken a lot of these cheap flyers on former 1sts that could turn it around – and they’ve not really worked out. If an ELC guy couldn’t crack into cap-strapped Edmonton, he might just be a bust.
Just FYI, with tampering emphasis, we likely are not going to see a ton of signings immediately like last few years. Teams will wait so as to not draw attention and Bettmans wrath.