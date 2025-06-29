NHL Scouts Talk Day 2 of Sharks’ 2025 Draft

LOS ANGELES — How did the rest of the league view Day 2 of the San Jose Sharks’ 2025 Draft?

San Jose Hockey How solicited three NHL scouts, none with the Sharks, for their opinions about San Jose’s second-day selections, Haoxi (Simon) Wang, Cole McKinney, Teddy Mutryn, Ilyas Magomedsultanov, Zack Sharp, Max Heise, and Richard Gallant.

Haoxi (Simon) Wang

The No. 33 pick of the 2025 Draft, Wang is the highest Chinese-born selection in NHL history.

The 6-foot-6 left-hander, who started playing hockey seriously at 14, is a project, but he’s got a ton of potential.

“Huge, good skater, physical, tries to play intimidating and in-your-face. Solid defense,” Scout #1 said.

It sounds like his calling card might be more of a high-end shutdown defenseman.

“[Not much] offense. Skills and sense are questionable,” Scout #1 said.

He does believe that Wang will learn to make a strong first pass at the NHL level.

Wang is ticketed to suit up for the OHL’s Oshawa Generals this coming season, then Boston University in 2026-27.

Wang might take a while to get to the NHL but considering how much he’s improved since he was 14, he might be well worth the wait for the Sharks.