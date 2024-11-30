Blackwood Backbone of 4-2 Win, Sharks Sweep Weekend Series With Seattle

The San Jose Sharks visit Climate Pledge Arena to take on the Seattle Kraken.

Mario Ferraro and Luke Kunin and Cody Ceci and Will Smith scored, and the Sharks hung on for the 4-2 win.

Period 1

1 in: Persistent work along the OZ wall by Kostin.

3 in: Daccord robs Wennberg on PP. Enjoyed the Celebrini entry, Gourde was trying to stay with him, snake with him, but Celebrini used a Shark as a pick. Probably didn’t need it, but fun to watch.

8 in: Good stick by Alex Wennberg on PK, check out Stathletes stats on that, he’s one of the most prolific defensive centers in the NHL.

9 in: Good clear (all the way down, no icing) by Ceci, good kill by the San Jose Sharks.

Celebrini playing with fire, but he seemed to know what he was doing. He let Winterton get behind him on purpose, choosing to play the Gourde breakaway pass. Celebrini save!

9 left: Don’t love the Ceci shift, seems like he could’ve skated hard behind the net up open right lane with clear possession, instead passed against grain into a Kraken forechecker, trying to give it to Walman. Equivalent of QB missing a contested dink-dunk pass behind him when he has 5-10 yards in front of him to scramble. Then iced it later in shift, missed his pass (right target at least). I like Ceci a lot, but his puck decisions aren’t always outstanding. That, for me, is what prevents him from being a no-argument top-four defender.

4 left: Huge Blackwood save on Tanev. Fire drill, no idea what the Sharks were doing defensively there. Remenda said that maybe Toffoli leaked out too early.

Ferraro goal: Love the patience and vision by Granlund, no surprise. Finds Ferraro coming late, lots of traffic in front of Daccord. Kostin part of the traffic, like.

3 left: Thrun gets himself into trouble, full possession trying to exit, not sure who the Kraken forechecker was, but turns it over when he had 100 percent possession. So kind of unforced, something he needs to cut from his game. Sure, he needed help, but again, he has possession. He’s making more plays than last year, I’ve noticed, but still hurting himself.

San Jose Sharks end the period in the box, they had a good start, but Kraken really came on. Natural Stat Trick tends to agree, 5-on-5 shot attempts are close, Seattle 24-21, but Kraken 9-4 Scoring Chances, 3-0 High-Danger is too wide a difference. Sharks seemed a step behind in second half of the period.

Period 2

Kunin goal: Nice sauce by Walman to Dellandrea, then Dellandrea helps screen Daccord.

2 in: Not a good Smith shift, he has a half-step entering zone, stops up, which is fine, but puck dies there, and he gets it back but then passes it back to NZ, turnover at center ice. That is a college/junior play, frankly. Get it in deep there or be 100 percent if you’re going backwards.

Ceci goal: Good read by Ceci to creep down. Finishes like a forward. Walman hairy on blueline, but he keeps it alive under great duress. Then Celebrini lights it up, rebound off the back board goes to Ceci.

Smith goal: What a pass by Granlund, Smith not going to miss there. Ceci saved a sure goal on the other side on Gourde. And Smith, love the patience. He gets the pass from Granlund, has presence of mind to know the pressure, hold, and put it exactly where he wants. While I’ve been critical of Smith at times (see above), it’s good to see his patience on the ice getting rewarded, he’s not getting flustered and rushing. His bread and butter is patience and vision, if he loses that, that’s a downward spiral.

On Smith goal, great spot by Remenda on the Kostin pick on Gourde. He didn’t have his stick either, so that’s pure engagement, knowing the situation on the ice, an outnumbered attack. Kostin also got a well-deserved secondary assist too.

Schwartz goal: Kraken get a bounce, another end board ricochet, let’s see if San Jose Sharks can kill the momentum. Let’s see how Sharks handle prosperity.

7 left: Good grind shift by fourth line, Dellandrea good decision, on rush but defended, doesn’t force, takes it down, back to the point. Then Thrun with a smart point shot off the end boards, Sturm gets a chance.

6 left: Good NZ stand-up and clear by Wennberg. Small play, but that’s a he’s such a good player play.

Kraken pounding Blackwood with shots now, Sharks need to pick up, Blackwood doing his job.

4 left: Steal by Celebrini, then pass to Eklund. Will see a lot of that in the future.

Period 3

4 in: Good example of a live to fight another day dump-in by Granlund. Team up, no need to force it. Something that the kids can learn from. Sharks win the puck on the forecheck anyway.

McCann goal: Sharks’ one-and-done attack, bend-don’t-break defense hurting them. I liked that previous Granlund play, but Sharks need to push the Kraken back.

8 in: Couple defensive steals by Smith, love to see it.

9 in: Good jump by Kunin to take puck in on forecheck, off Wennberg flip. Gets it deep. But Sharks can’t create any offense though.

9 left: Kostin all over the puck in all zones on that shift, good complementary work. He’s really come alive.

8 left: Eklund putting on a puck protection exhibition. He was getting erased with some regularity early in the season, was of some concern, good to see him get past that.

6 left: Good one-on-one Kunin on Beniers defensively. There’s another place where you can see Kunin’s increased quarter or half-step this year.

5 left: Good Celebrini defensive play to get a desperately-needed change.

2 left: Remenda calls out Granlund, great block, that’s attacking the puck defensively.

Beniers no-goal: Celebrini had a chance to get it out, gotta re-watch, bad luck or something to learn from? Anyway, reprieve.