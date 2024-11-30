Wennberg Has Been Unsung Hero in All Zones (+)

Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith can’t do it all.

With that in mind, San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier built around his teenage centers with veteran talent, especially up the middle. Alex Wennberg, Barclay Goodrow, and Ty Dellandrea were among the forward acquisitions this past summer, capable of playing both center and wing.

Wennberg has been a linchpin addition, putting up six goals and 14 points in his last 19 games after going pointless in his first seven games in teal.

The ex-Columbus Blue Jackets, Seattle Kraken, and New York Rangers forward is certainly living up to his two-year, $10 million contract.

“You don’t find too many two-way centers like him who can also play the wing,” Grier said after Wennberg’s signing. “It also helps insulate not only the young guys, but our team in general — someone who can be put out there on the power play and PK and play in every situation and be responsible, then contribute offensively too.”

How good has Wennberg been? His offensive impact has been clear, and Wennberg himself gave great insight into his instant chemistry with Tyler Toffoli. Stathletes quantified his underrated defensive impact.