Brossoit’s Journey to Sharks: Right Time, Right Place for Both (+)

The San Jose Sharks traded for Laurent Brossoit for this exact need.

And the veteran goalie was hoping to be traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to get an opportunity like this.

On Thursday, Yaroslav Askarov was unable to back up for Alex Nedeljkovic because of a “minor” lower-body issue. While an EBUG covered the game that night, the San Jose Sharks have called up Brossoit from the Barracuda, with a back-to-back on Saturday at the Montreal Canadiens and Sunday at the Ottawa Senators staring them down.

It’s unclear exactly how long Askarov will be out — San Jose Hockey Now has heard that the injury isn’t serious — but in the meanwhile, Brossoit is the perfect alternative.

SJHN spoke with Brossoit last month.