SJHN Daily: Barracuda Extend John McCarthy, Poturalski Leaves Sharks Organization

Andrew Poturalski is pursuing a playing opportunity beyond North America, and the San Jose Sharks have honored that request and released him from his contract.

“I am grateful to the Sharks organization for allowing me to experience something different before the end of my career,” Poturalski said in a team press release. “The Sharks are a first-class organization.”

The forward was named the AHL MVP in his first year with the San Jose Barracuda, scoring 73 points through 59 games. He played three games with the San Jose Sharks, recording one assist. He had signed a two-year contract with San Jose in the summer of 2024.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said he’s had discussions with Poturalski about his decision. The pair have a long history, highlighted by winning the Calder Cup together with the Chicago Wolves in 2022.

“We talked about this decision, and I get it, I get both sides of it. He’s going to do what’s best for his career,” Warsofsky said.

Warsofsky added that it was unfortunate the organization wasn’t able to get him more NHL time, which Andrew Poturalski expressed displeasure with earlier this month.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Ryan Warsofsky spoke about winning World Championships with Team USA, discussed Will Smith’s next step, and more.

An NHL scout gave his take on who the San Jose Sharks should draft at No. 2.

Shakir Mukhamadullin re-signed with the Sharks.

Other Sharks News…

The San Jose Sharks issued bona fide offers to Nate Misskey, Colton Roberts, and Carson Wetsch, meaning they retain negotiating rights with the 2024 Draft picks. They let prospects Theo Jacobsson and Evgeni Kashnikov re-enter the Draft though.

Kasper Halttunen, Sam Dickinson, and the London Knights are headed back to the Memorial Cup Final. The Knights-Medicine Hat Tigers final is on Jun. 1.

John McCarthy will return as San Jose Barracuda head coach.

Some AHL coaching news. Two Head Coaches have signed extensions with their respective clubs: – San Jose Barracuda Head Coach John McCarthy – Milwaukee Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 31, 2025

Around the NHL…

How can the Pittsburgh Penguins turn things around after Mike Sullivan‘s exit?

Ilya Nabokov signed an entry-level contract with the Colorado Avalanche.

Kyle Palmieri and Adam Boqvist signed extensions with the New York Islanders.

The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are preparing for their Stanley Cup Finals rematch.

Connor McDavid is “everything” to the Edmonton Oilers.

Where’s Brent Burns’s next stop in his quest for his first Stanley Cup?