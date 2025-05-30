SJHN Daily: Sharks Get No. 30 Pick in 2025 Draft, Mukhamadullin Re-Signs

Shakir Mukhamadullin has officially re-signed with the San Jose Sharks.

The 23-year-old has spent the last two seasons bouncing between the Sharks and the San Jose Barracuda. Now, he’s signed a one-year, $1 million contract.

To this point in his career, the 2020 New Jersey Devils first-round pick has played 33 NHL games. During that brief stint, he’s scored two goals and added eight assists. Eight of those ten points came in his final 20 games of the 2024-25 season. As a result, Ryan Warsofsky rewarded him with a considerable increase in ice time late in the year.

The Sharks hope that he can solidify a top-four role this coming season.

Shakir Mukhamadullin suffered a season-ending upper-body injury following a hit from Frank Vatrano of the Anaheim Ducks on April 1, the second major injury he suffered during the season. Moving forward, the San Jose Sharks will certainly need him to stay healthy if he’s going to reach his full potential.

