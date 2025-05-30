San Jose Sharks
Who Should Sharks Pick at No. 2? NHL Scout Talks Schaefer, Misa & More
Who will the San Jose Sharks take with the No. 2 pick of the 2025 Draft?
An NHL scout, not with the San Jose Sharks, discussed his top-seven prospects, in order. He’s got a clear top-two, a next two, and another layer.
Matthew Schaefer
Matthew Schaefer appears to be the consensus No. 1 pick, which belongs to the New York Islanders.
Schaefer had his season cut short by a broken collarbone in December, but the 6-foot-2 defenseman impressed with the Erie Otters and on Team Canada’s World Championships side.
He’s this scout’s No. 1 pick, though this scout doesn’t see him as a true-blue franchise defenseman.
“I don’t think he’s a bona fide No. 1, [more] a super-good No. 2. Not a ton of holes in his game,” the scout said. “He is smart. He has skill for a defenseman, for sure. There is a competitiveness to him…He’ll be a good two-way defenseman, [but] he’s not gonna have a big game on either side of the puck. He’s just gonna be safe.”
So why isn’t Schaefer a bona fide No. 1 blueliner?
Read the Full San Jose Sharks Article on NBC Sports Bay Area
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
I guess if the top 2 players are a #2 D or a 2C, that’s kind of a brutal draft My amateur assessment has me more optimistic about both guys, especially Schaefer. I believe he is a franchise D-man. He’s the youngest you can possibly be in this draft, 7 months younger than Misa and almost a year younger than Hagens and Martone. And for Misa, I think if he’s a 2C, he’s the guy Toronto wishes they had this year since they really only had a few guys doing anything in the playoffs. I think this scout has seen… Read more »
Being a scout for an NHL team is like being an executive producer on a movie. Sometimes it means something. Sometimes it’s just an empty title you get because you know someone.
Some of these scouts Sheng talks to give such amateurish analysis, it’s almost like they’re being purposefully obtuse. Combined with the anonymous nature of the comments, it’s hard to glean much value from them.
It would interesting to resurrect this conversation in 2 years. See if this guy is smart or full of shit. Could be a combo.
“B-level skating. It’s not elite.”
The one thing that has been consistent across every scouting report I’ve read on Misa is that he’s a phenomenal skater. It’s his best single skill. What the fuck is this guy on?
This is the superbowl for these scouts, they are going to relish in the opportunity to deceive anyone in the enemy camp, he knows Sheng will ask Mike a ton of questions between now and the draft and any scout worth his salt would dream of the opportunity to actually infiltrate the brain of the guy picking in front of his team. some how, some way. Isn’t Mike the Sr GM between him and the Isles GM? Mike may have made a name for himself in the eyes of Darche and might actually have some influence in the islanders pick… Read more »
Grier isn’t the dude that influenced by people outside his trust circle. Almost no GM is.
Weird right?
Its just fun this time of year to see all the varied opinions. This scout seemed clear on not believing Schaefer will be on Drew Doughty’s level, and then the most recent EP mock draft quoted a (presumably) different scout saying “I watch him and I see left-shot Drew Doughty.” As much as I want every prospective Shark to be a superstar, I do love seeing all the different takes around the draft. I’m not sure I 100% agree that skating is less valuable than Hockey IQ though because I don’t know that you can really single out the worth… Read more »
Yes skating is less valuable than hockey IQ. That’s pretty clear. Lots of 4th lines full of good skaters. Few guys pulling off what Pavelski did.