Who Should Sharks Pick at No. 2? NHL Scout Talks Schaefer, Misa & More

Who will the San Jose Sharks take with the No. 2 pick of the 2025 Draft?

An NHL scout, not with the San Jose Sharks, discussed his top-seven prospects, in order. He’s got a clear top-two, a next two, and another layer.

Matthew Schaefer

Matthew Schaefer appears to be the consensus No. 1 pick, which belongs to the New York Islanders.

Schaefer had his season cut short by a broken collarbone in December, but the 6-foot-2 defenseman impressed with the Erie Otters and on Team Canada’s World Championships side.

He’s this scout’s No. 1 pick, though this scout doesn’t see him as a true-blue franchise defenseman.

“I don’t think he’s a bona fide No. 1, [more] a super-good No. 2. Not a ton of holes in his game,” the scout said. “He is smart. He has skill for a defenseman, for sure. There is a competitiveness to him…He’ll be a good two-way defenseman, [but] he’s not gonna have a big game on either side of the puck. He’s just gonna be safe.”

So why isn’t Schaefer a bona fide No. 1 blueliner?