Warsofsky on What He Wants To Bring From USA Gold to Sharks, Smith’s Next Step, Meeting Celebrini & Eklund (+)

Ryan Warsofsky didn’t even see Tage Thompson’s World Championships-winning goal.

“I couldn’t really see because our whole bench was standing up, and I’m 5-foot-8, so I was really looking at the jumbotron, so I didn’t really see the goal go in,” the Team USA head coach admitted. “To my right was [assistant coach] Adam Nightingale, and I saw him celebrate, and I knew that was a good sign.”

Following his World Championships gold medal, America’s first stand-alone gold at the tournament since 1933, the San Jose Sharks bench boss spoke to local media about his takeaways and reactions from the historic victory.

Warsofsky talked about what he wants to bring back from USA’s victory to the Sharks, who took Will Smith under their wing at the World Championships, and how Macklin Celebrini and William Eklund are doing after a tough Worlds.