Sharks Locker Room: Smith Sets Standard, Klingberg Is Honest About His Game

SEATTLE — Will Smith didn’t score a point, but he played winning hockey.

I’m not talking just about the controversial no-goal call that went against the young San Jose Sharks star, in a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

I’m talking about Smith’s compete, which head coach Ryan Warsofsky has challenged from time to time.

Now keep in mind that Smith is just 20 and having a very productive sophomore campaign — he’s got seven goals and 17 points in just 19 games — but Warsofsky recognizes that he’s got more to give.

Saturday night was an example of what Smith can be, as he grows into his body, gains quickness and strength.

Smith (2) jumps Vince Dunn (29) at the point and scores a goal that’s ultimately waved off. Personally, I care more about Smith’s defensive anticipation and breakaway speed here.

On the power play, Alex Wennberg (21) tosses an errant pass, but Smith digs deep and gets low to prevent a Frederick Gaudreau (89) clear. It’s not pretty, and Smith has to use almost every part of his body to come up with the puck, but he does, keeping the PP alive.

Warsofsky agreed: “That was one of his better games. As far as compete, skating with the puck, did some good things. Definitely a step in the right direction for him.”

“It’s something that I’ve wanted to be better at. The compete aspect and want the puck more,” Smith said. “It’s definitely something I’m working on.”

Tonight was the standard for Smith.

He’s not the biggest guy, he’s not the strongest guy, but he can still make a difference physically.

Again, Smith is just 20. His trajectory is a little more normal than his linemate Macklin Celebrini’s possibly generational curve. Warsofsky’s criticism and line demotions are all part of Smith’s learning process.

But tonight was a reminder, which is scary for the rest of the NHL, that Smith can indeed be more than just a human highlight reel — he’s got more to give.

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on if his focus is that his defensive corps didn’t give up a lot of chances, or that the ones they gave up were big ones:

Yeah, we’ll look at that. There’s probably four chances in there that are grade-A’s that are not good ones you want to give up. It’s not a recipe to win. So we have to look at that and clean it up.

Warsofsky, on Zack Ostapchuk:

I thought he was good. That line in general was solid. Gave us some good identity to it. I thought Chucky was good.

Warsofsky, on Smith’s compete tonight:

Warsofsky, on Nick Leddy’s return to action:

He was good. Leds was solid, gave us a presence back there to move pucks and play the position like a pro, like he’s done for 16 years.

Warsofsky, on where the San Jose Sharks can improve on:

Just with our identity and how we need to play shift in and shift out and then cleaning up the chances that we give up.

Will Smith

Smith’s view of his no-goal:

I don’t know. It’s tough. It’s happened so quick. Everyone’s obviously gonna have their different opinions. We have ours, they have theirs, but you gotta just keep on playing.

Smith says he didn't kick the puck: "No, I was just trying to stop." Wennberg laughed, saving his money, when asked his opinion of call, "No comment." Warsofsky: "If you asked 100 people, 50 would say it was a kick, 50 would say it was a goal. I thought it was a goal." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 16, 2025

Smith, on his puck battle wins tonight:

Smith, on his line’s improved performance after a lot of hard checking against them on this road trip:

I think after the Calgary game, we definitely wanted to have our feet moving and hold on to pucks more. We know we’re going to get a lot of top pairs, and they’re going to play us hard, so it’s something we take pride in.

Alex Wennberg

Wennberg, on his goal:

It’s a great play. Starts with Eky selling the shot, open up for Mack, and after that, he just tees it up for me. Two really good players just making it easy for me.

John Klingberg

Klingberg, on where the power play can improve:

I do think that we’re breaking out the puck good in the PP, our entries are good, we’re setting up, so we’re getting pretty good looks too.

I think what it comes down to is we got to be a little bit better on winning the rebounds and controlling that second puck and then re-start again. I feel like now we have to go break out the puck a lot.

Klingberg, on where his game is at:

I can be better.

I think it comes down to playing with the puck, being better on the breakouts. I think, obviously my game is better in the O-zone than it is in the D-zone, so I think if I can be a little bit better on the breakouts, a little bit more clean there, we’re going to play more with the puck.

