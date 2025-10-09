Klingberg Shares Details of Recent Concussion, Wants To Remind Sharks How Good He Can Be (+)

John Klingberg didn’t know he suffered his first concussion in the moment.

“I guess it’s a good thing they have that spotting system,” Klingberg said. “Because they pulled me off and said, ‘It’s mandatory. [You have] to do it.’ Otherwise, I would have kept going. And that’s why I missed the last four minutes of that game.”

The 33-year-old defenseman missed time between the San Jose Sharks’ first preseason game and his return Oct. 1. While Klingberg has missed a considerable number of games because hip issues over the last two seasons, the Swedish defenseman wanted to clarify this injury was just bad luck.