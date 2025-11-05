San Jose Sharks
Warsofsky Believes in Klingberg on Sharks’ Power Play (+)
SEATTLE — Ryan Warsofsky still believes in the potential of the San Jose Sharks’ power play with John Klingberg, despite recent struggles.
What’s Warsofsky see?
“He can move pucks. He can manipulate the penalty kill pretty well. He’s got deception. He can shoot it,” Warsofsky told San Jose Hockey Now on Tuesday.
