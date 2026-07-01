Jan 29, 2026; Edmonton, AB, Canada; during San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Photo: Sport Shots / Dean Tait

Three more San Jose Sharks appear to be headed to free agency come Jul. 1.

Mario Ferraro, Ryan Reaves, and John Klingberg are all going to open market and will be UFA’s.

John Klingberg is hitting the open market tomorrow, too.



The UFA had 10 goals & 27 points in just 56 games for #SJSharks last year — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 30, 2026

Ryan Reaves has previously expressed a desire to stay in San Jose if the opportunity is there.

Reaves would like to stay, but hearing that he is hitting the market on 7/1.



That doesn't rule out a return to #SJSharks, but not before tomorrow — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 30, 2026

Meanwhile Ferraro – the longest continuously tenured Shark on last year’s roster, having begun his NHL career in San Jose in 2019 – has multiple teams interested in him, according to David Pagnotta. With limited defenders available and plenty of need, he could be in for a decent payday.

No last-minute reunion with #SJSharks & Mario Ferraro, it looks like.



He's hitting the market tomorrow, too.



Again, doesn't rule out return, but seems unlikely w/ the interest that I think will be out there for Ferraro in a shallow d-men market — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 30, 2026

On Monday, the San Jose Sharks chose not to qualify RFA Philipp Kurashev, making him a UFA too.

Vincent Desharnais, Pavol Regenda, and Nick Leddy are other significant Sharks free agents.

Last week, GM Mike Grier said that he was still negotiating with Desharnais’s camp and was letting Regenda test free agency. San Jose is expected to let Leddy walk too.

Free agency opens at 9 AM PT on Jul. 1.

Both San Jose Hockey Now and Jason Demers suggested Ryan Shea and Mason Marchment as potential free agency targets.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Ivar Stenberg says he likes the small ice of North America.

Alexander Karmanov on why he loves hockey and growing up taller than everybody.

The San Jose Sharks want Darnell Nurse?

San Jose Hockey Now is changing:

Other Sharks News…

What does Mike Grier need to address in free agency?

Elliotte Friedman connects Marchment, Jamie Oleksiak, Ian Cole, Jacob Trouba, and Darnell Nurse with the Sharks.

Brodie Brazil spoke with Alexander Karmanov.

San Jose Sharks prospects are having fun at development camp:

It actually is all fun and games. 😁 pic.twitter.com/kNpUOAyxSV — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 1, 2026

Around Hockey…

Clarkson head coach Matt Desrosiers consulted for PWHL San Jose GM-Coach Troy Ryan at the most recent PWHL Draft:

Looks like defender Megan McKay is going to PWHL San Jose training camp as a free agent invite.



McKay played last season at Clarkson and went undrafted. She was 46th on my draft board. pic.twitter.com/6opjJswcY3 — Kyle Cushman (@Kyle_Cush) June 30, 2026

Zach Werenski rejected a trade to the Dallas Stars. Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness is shocked that Werenski wants to leave.

The Pittsburgh Penguins traded Parker Wotherspoon to the Vegas Golden Knights.

How did the New York Rangers get Pavol Dorofeyev? Dorofeyev signed a seven-year deal with the Rangers.

Abbey Murphy on joining the Edmonton Oilers’ development camp.

Justin Graf says he may have flexed on his brother Collin for getting drafted. Special that they're both part of NHL organizations. pic.twitter.com/JDgFLqV0J4 — Nick Kieser🏒 (@KieserNick) June 30, 2026

The Anaheim Ducks signed A.J. Greer to a new contract.

Jeremy Lauzon signs a six-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The New Jersey Devils traded Jacob Markstrom to the Florida Panthers.

Top choices for the Edmonton Oilers’ goaltending job.