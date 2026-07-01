Alexander Karmanov was the center of attention at development camp.

That’s what happens when you’re 7-foot-1 and tower over San Jose Sharks legend “Jumbo” Joe Thornton.

Karmanov, selected by the San Jose Sharks in the seventh round of the 2026 Draft, is the tallest player ever drafted in NHL history.

The defenseman is raw, but San Jose Barracuda head coach John McCarthy is excited to work with him, “He’s a coachable kid, he takes feedback well.”

Karmanov, also potentially the first NHL player ever from Moldova, spoke on why he fell in love with hockey, players that he looks up (or down) to, and getting penalized because of how tall he is.

Alexander Karmanov, on how he fell in love with hockey:

Just in childhood, I was a kid, when I was five, and I saw people playing in the lake.

It’s how fast it is. A lot of emotions. I don’t think like any sports other than hockey can have [as] real emotions on the ice.

Karmanov, on who he looks up to, including San Jose Sharks legend Brent Burns:

Yeah, of course, I watch Chara. Now I’m watching Zadorov, Chris Pronger. This is one of the guys like my game, all those guys, they play hard and physical, and also sometimes can make plays.

I once, I think, I met Chara, but when I was like eight.

Last year, I chatted with Brent Burns. Yesterday, I met Joe Thornton, and he said like they were great buddies.

You’re watching them, want to be like them, and now you’re meeting them, [it’s] kind of saying that you’re going the right way.

Verhoeff quipped that you have to go under Karmanov’s legs to beat him in small area drills 😆 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 30, 2026

Karmanov, on getting penalized because of his height:

When I [playing at 16], it was really hard, like all my hits would be like called right away, it’s a head check. I remembered my first four games, it was a two-game suspension. and I was kicked out, so like I couldn’t use my hits in year 16, and Junior B also was like 50-50, but in the OHL, I can use more. Especially, I think, in the NHL, this camp, you can play, I can play as much as hard as I can, so I can show my physical game.