SOURCE: Zetterlund, Sharks Have Begun Contract Extension Talks

Fabian Zetterlund wants to stay…and it sounds like the San Jose Sharks want him back.

San Jose Hockey Now has heard that the Sharks and pending RFA Zetterlund have begun talks about an extension.

The discussion was described to SJHN as “casual”, so it doesn’t mean an extension is imminent.

In October, the Swedish winger, fresh off a San Jose Sharks-leading 24-goal campaign, told the Mercury News, “I want to stay here for a long time.”

Zetterlund, 25, has followed up last year’s breakout campaign with 11 goals and 12 assists through 34 games this season. Impressively, he’s outpacing last year’s 24 goals and 20 assists in markedly less playing time, playing more of a middle-six and secondary power play role on a deeper Sharks squad. As of Dec. 18, Zetterlund was on pace for a career-high 27-28-55 campaign.

Last season, from November on, Zetterlund averaged 19:25 a game, second among San Jose Sharks forwards, and was a regular on the top PP unit. This season, the power winger is playing 17:23 a night, fifth among the team’s forwards.

Not surprisingly, Fabian Zetterlund was under serious consideration recently to be part of Sweden’s 4 Nations Face-Off squad.

Zetterlund has also been a good fit in a young Sharks locker room, since arriving from the New Jersey Devils in Feb. 2023 in the Timo Meier trade.

He’s become best friends with young Sharks star William Eklund and has also taken well to the mentorship of alternate captain Mikael Granlund, and both Warsofsky and ex-head coach David Quinn have spoken highly of Zetterlund’s work ethic and desire to improve.

Zetterlund is in the last season of a two-year, $2.9 million contract ($1.45 million AAV), which has proven to be one of the better contracts in hockey.