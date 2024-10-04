Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Cuda Unveil New Jersey, See Askarov’s Sharks Mask, RFA Zetterlund Wants To Stay

Published

2 days ago

on

Credit: DaveArt

Fabian Zetterlund doesn’t want to leave the San Jose Sharks.

That’s what Zetterlund told the Mercury News on Tuesday: “I want to stay here for a long time.”

Zetterlund is an RFA after this season. He signed a two-year, $2.9 million contract in the summer of 2023.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a career campaign last season, leading the Sharks with 24 goals. He was acquired in the Timo Meier trade in Feb. 2023, along with Shakir Mukhamadullin and a 2023 first-round pick.

Zetterlund is ticketed for a top-six role this year. Throughout training camp, the winger has been stapled next to star prospect Will Smith and had a regular power play spot.

We’ll see if Fabian Zetterlund is a core or bridge piece to the Sharks’ rebuild.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Yaroslav Askarov, Shakir Mukhamadullin close to return to practice.

A source tells San Jose Hockey Now about Macklin Celebrini’s injury: “Nothing serious at all.”

Three sleeper prospects who could start the season with the San Jose Sharks?

What’s Luca Cagnoni’s ceiling, NHL ETA?

What’s Quentin Musty have to improve to make a stronger impression next year?

Other Sharks News…

The San Jose Barracuda have unveiled a 10th anniversary Legacy jersey.

Askarov’s San Jose Sharks’ mask has been revealed on Instagram:

Around the NHL…

Frank Nazar and Kevin Korchinski sent to AHL.

Canadiens receive good news about Patrik Laine injury.

Kevin Labanc scored a hat trick in a New Jersey Devils’ preseason loss on Thursday night.

Erik Karlsson has missed all of training camp, but he’s back at practice.

Former Salt Lake City Golden Eagles say Utah is a “great hockey market”.

The Boston Bruins have added a goalie.

The Detroit Red Wings‘ goaltending competition is making it difficult for coach Derek Lalonde…in a positive way.

Ilya Sorokin nearing a return?

Check out some of the bigger 2024-25 NHL season milestones.

9 Comments
BurnsiesBeard

Glad to hear Zetterlund wants to stay. He’s strong as an ox and has a scoring touch. Young too. I think he’ll fit in nicely with the rebuild and his skill set will compliment our shiny new toys.

BryanMirkley6

It’ll be interesting to see how they handle zetterlund’s next contract. If he puts up another 40-50 pt season, he could potentially demand $4-5 million per season given he brings more than just scoring (some power to his game, good motor, good teammate, PK potential). I do think he could struggle to keep up his current level of play into his 30s because he plays a physical game that’s dependent on speed/effort, so would hesitate to make it a 6+ year contract. 2-3 years might be a nice length if possible, since guys like Bystedt, Gushchin, Haltunnen, Musty, Cardwell and… Read more »

BurnsiesBeard

I like the way you think. Too much talent coming up behind him to lock him into a super long contract. If he’s still performing well and the need is still there we can always sign him to a new contract, if he still wants to be here of course.

Clark

Askarov just sent to the ‘Cuda. Not a surprise with his injury. He should see a lot of games there. When/if there is an injury or trade he can go back to the Sharks and be the man.

BurnsiesBeard

Missed his chance to break camp with the big club. That’s totally okay though, with Blackwood and Vanacek we have two solid goalies with starter pedigree. No need to rush him. His chance will come sooner than later.

Rothgar

Sheng, wtf is going on at NBCSportsBA? Tonight’s game (10/4/24 vs ANA) was supposed to be their 1st broadcast & now it’s been posted that only a local stream is available (AGAIN!). Tell your employer to get their act together & start broadcasting Sharks games. Us out-of-towners are fed up (at least this one) having to search the high seas for a way to watch the Sharks!

Ty Comes

I don’t think it’s his employer

Jeff

Same problem for me.

meetyourmako

Nick really said, “Merriam-Webster’s dictionary defines ‘legacy’ as…”

