SJHN Daily: Cuda Unveil New Jersey, See Askarov’s Sharks Mask, RFA Zetterlund Wants To Stay

Fabian Zetterlund doesn’t want to leave the San Jose Sharks.

That’s what Zetterlund told the Mercury News on Tuesday: “I want to stay here for a long time.”

Zetterlund is an RFA after this season. He signed a two-year, $2.9 million contract in the summer of 2023.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a career campaign last season, leading the Sharks with 24 goals. He was acquired in the Timo Meier trade in Feb. 2023, along with Shakir Mukhamadullin and a 2023 first-round pick.

Zetterlund is ticketed for a top-six role this year. Throughout training camp, the winger has been stapled next to star prospect Will Smith and had a regular power play spot.

We’ll see if Fabian Zetterlund is a core or bridge piece to the Sharks’ rebuild.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Yaroslav Askarov, Shakir Mukhamadullin close to return to practice.

A source tells San Jose Hockey Now about Macklin Celebrini’s injury: “Nothing serious at all.”

Three sleeper prospects who could start the season with the San Jose Sharks?

What’s Luca Cagnoni’s ceiling, NHL ETA?

What’s Quentin Musty have to improve to make a stronger impression next year?

Other Sharks News…

ONE WEEK AWAY! Check out all the activities we have planned for Opening Night and Los Tiburones 🦈⬇️ 🎟️: https://t.co/xAnQPa4ZYQ — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 3, 2024

The San Jose Barracuda have unveiled a 10th anniversary Legacy jersey.

Legacies. Start. Here.



Introducing the all-new LEGACY JERSEY!🔥This sweater features the new Covert 'Cuda logo and is much more than a jersey. It represents the hard work and dedication it takes to get to the next level of hockey and pays tribute to a franchise that has carved… pic.twitter.com/hLAlvlPcY0 — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) October 3, 2024

Askarov’s San Jose Sharks’ mask has been revealed on Instagram:

Around the NHL…

Frank Nazar and Kevin Korchinski sent to AHL.

Canadiens receive good news about Patrik Laine injury.

Kevin Labanc scored a hat trick in a New Jersey Devils’ preseason loss on Thursday night.

Erik Karlsson has missed all of training camp, but he’s back at practice.

Former Salt Lake City Golden Eagles say Utah is a “great hockey market”.

The Boston Bruins have added a goalie.

The Detroit Red Wings‘ goaltending competition is making it difficult for coach Derek Lalonde…in a positive way.

Ilya Sorokin nearing a return?

Check out some of the bigger 2024-25 NHL season milestones.