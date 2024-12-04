Eklund, Zetterlund Among Sharks’ Biggest 4 Nations Snubs

Mikael Granlund will be headed to the 4 Nations Faceoff, but he’s not the only San Jose Sharks player who could’ve been there.

Canada’s Mackenzie Blackwood and Macklin Celebrini, and Sweden’s William Eklund and Fabian Zetterlund, have all made strong cases this season.

Team Canada opted for Stanley Cup winners Jordan Binnington and Adin Hill as their goalies, along with Sam Montembeault.

As of Dec. 3, however, Blackwood is third among all Canadian-born NHL starters with a .909 Save %, behind Cam Talbot’s .915 and Logan Thompson’s .913.

Montembeault sports a .901, Hill .900, and Binnington .899.

Per Evolving Hockey, Blackwood is fourth among Canadian starters with a +4.87 Goals Saved Above Expected, behind Thompson (+8.5), Talbot (+7.14), and Hill (+5.53).

For what it’s worth, Blackwood’s statistical candidacy was damaged by one really bad game, his 7-of-11 saves performance against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 27. Without that hiccup, he’d have a .913 Save % and a 7.24 GSAx.

But clearly, Canada was looking beyond this year’s numbers in their decision-making.

Celebrini, the San Jose Sharks’ 2024 first-overall pick, is a leading Calder Trophy candidate with eight goals and seven assists in just 16 games, but he’s also shown a 200-foot game.

Just 18, Celebrini is destined to represent Canada in international play in the years to come. But he’s been good enough this season to at least merit serious consideration for this tournament, which I’m not sure anybody foresaw over the summer.

Macklin Celebrini ranks 14th among Canadian forwards in my player archetype model – this season's data only. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Cju8OtAR4J — Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) December 3, 2024

The San Jose Sharks don’t have any American players who have made a strong case for inclusion on Team USA’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster, but Will Smith, like Celebrini, figures to be an international play fixture in the years to come.

The Sharks, however, were snubbed by Sweden, as the Three Crowns opted for experience over youth.

Ranks among NHL Swedes this season: William Eklund:

🇸🇪 T-2nd in assists (18)

🇸🇪 T-3rd in EV points (16)

🇸🇪 T-5th in points (23) Fabian Zetterlund:

🇸🇪 T-3rd in EV points (16)

🇸🇪 T-4th in EV goals (7)

🇸🇪 T-5th in goals (9)

🇸🇪 T-8th in points (19) 🤔 — Brandon Weiss (@WeissBrandon1) December 4, 2024

William Eklund, 22, had reportedly made Team Sweden, and rightly so, his 18 assists and 23 points second on the San Jose Sharks.

It wasn’t just about the points either, Eklund has become a key part of the Sharks’ top-10 penalty kill.

But that report ended up being false, as it looks like Sweden opted for far less-productive veterans Gustav Nyquist and Viktor Arvidsson for this tournament.

Zetterlund, 25, is showing that his 24-goal campaign last year was no fluke. The power winger is tied for second on the San Jose Sharks with nine goals.

“Was close, but I didn’t make it,” Zetterlund told San Jose Hockey Now, adding, “They just said keep working. You’ve had a heck of a season. You guys have something here, and they’re proud of us, what we do here, and we’re just gonna continue to do it.”

You have to think, if the Swedish forward corps has any injuries, that Eklund or Zetterlund would be top of mind as a replacement.

“It’s probably the biggest thing you can do as a player, other than winning the Stanley Cup, those two are up there,” Eklund said. “Playing for your team, your country, it’s huge.”

The 4 Nations Face-Off will be held from Feb. 12 through Feb. 20 in Montreal and Boston.