San Jose Sharks
Eklund, Zetterlund Among Sharks’ Biggest 4 Nations Snubs
Mikael Granlund will be headed to the 4 Nations Faceoff, but he’s not the only San Jose Sharks player who could’ve been there.
Canada’s Mackenzie Blackwood and Macklin Celebrini, and Sweden’s William Eklund and Fabian Zetterlund, have all made strong cases this season.
Team Canada opted for Stanley Cup winners Jordan Binnington and Adin Hill as their goalies, along with Sam Montembeault.
As of Dec. 3, however, Blackwood is third among all Canadian-born NHL starters with a .909 Save %, behind Cam Talbot’s .915 and Logan Thompson’s .913.
Montembeault sports a .901, Hill .900, and Binnington .899.
Per Evolving Hockey, Blackwood is fourth among Canadian starters with a +4.87 Goals Saved Above Expected, behind Thompson (+8.5), Talbot (+7.14), and Hill (+5.53).
For what it’s worth, Blackwood’s statistical candidacy was damaged by one really bad game, his 7-of-11 saves performance against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 27. Without that hiccup, he’d have a .913 Save % and a 7.24 GSAx.
But clearly, Canada was looking beyond this year’s numbers in their decision-making.
Celebrini, the San Jose Sharks’ 2024 first-overall pick, is a leading Calder Trophy candidate with eight goals and seven assists in just 16 games, but he’s also shown a 200-foot game.
Just 18, Celebrini is destined to represent Canada in international play in the years to come. But he’s been good enough this season to at least merit serious consideration for this tournament, which I’m not sure anybody foresaw over the summer.
Macklin Celebrini ranks 14th among Canadian forwards in my player archetype model – this season's data only. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Cju8OtAR4J
— Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) December 3, 2024
The San Jose Sharks don’t have any American players who have made a strong case for inclusion on Team USA’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster, but Will Smith, like Celebrini, figures to be an international play fixture in the years to come.
The Sharks, however, were snubbed by Sweden, as the Three Crowns opted for experience over youth.
Ranks among NHL Swedes this season:
William Eklund:
🇸🇪 T-2nd in assists (18)
🇸🇪 T-3rd in EV points (16)
🇸🇪 T-5th in points (23)
Fabian Zetterlund:
🇸🇪 T-3rd in EV points (16)
🇸🇪 T-4th in EV goals (7)
🇸🇪 T-5th in goals (9)
🇸🇪 T-8th in points (19)
🤔
— Brandon Weiss (@WeissBrandon1) December 4, 2024
William Eklund, 22, had reportedly made Team Sweden, and rightly so, his 18 assists and 23 points second on the San Jose Sharks.
It wasn’t just about the points either, Eklund has become a key part of the Sharks’ top-10 penalty kill.
But that report ended up being false, as it looks like Sweden opted for far less-productive veterans Gustav Nyquist and Viktor Arvidsson for this tournament.
Zetterlund, 25, is showing that his 24-goal campaign last year was no fluke. The power winger is tied for second on the San Jose Sharks with nine goals.
“Was close, but I didn’t make it,” Zetterlund told San Jose Hockey Now, adding, “They just said keep working. You’ve had a heck of a season. You guys have something here, and they’re proud of us, what we do here, and we’re just gonna continue to do it.”
You have to think, if the Swedish forward corps has any injuries, that Eklund or Zetterlund would be top of mind as a replacement.
“It’s probably the biggest thing you can do as a player, other than winning the Stanley Cup, those two are up there,” Eklund said. “Playing for your team, your country, it’s huge.”
The 4 Nations Face-Off will be held from Feb. 12 through Feb. 20 in Montreal and Boston.
Hope Sweden goes 0fer.
I wonder why this tournament even exists.
Pretty sure it was supposed to be a World Cup Tourny but with the Russian war they scaled it back. Might have had something to do with the agreement to do these came late too?
So I’m looking at the Jiricek trade. I’m using Puckpedia to make an assessment, using cap space as the common currency. https://puckpedia.com/news/matt-perri-explains-his-cap-relief-value-model Minnesota gave up 4 picks, one in each of the 1st 4 rounds. While only 2 of the 4 are Minny’s picks, the others come from good teams (Leafs, Avs). So I’m going to make each pick around the 24th pick of the round to get a cap equivalent value. The 24th overall pick is around $8mil, $2.0mil for the 2nd and about $1.2mil combined for the 3rd and 4th rounders. That total is $11.2 mil. Now if… Read more »
I kinda get it but two significant counters: First, the team is losing money. Too many empty seats and their local tv contract is bad. The building’s future is unsettled. From a business standpoint keep in mind you’re suggesting they basically buy a prospect for $15M+. If they thought he was a likely first pair guy it’s probably worth it. But if they think it’s a 40% chance he’s a middle pairing at best then probably not. Bringing us to Second, their powder is still dry. NYR still want to move guys. Ottawa and Buffalo are talking about shakeups. Detroit,… Read more »
Dude… the horse is dead and your premise is just wrong just it was the first 10 times you wrote it. There was never an option to trade for Trouba and no one is giving up that kind of capital to move someone in an age of dramatically rising cap space. Trouba is also not a cap dump. If NY traded him they might retain some but they aren’t paying anyone to take a productive player with actual value. In general no one is paying other teams draft capital to buy out their players when the league keep skewing younger… Read more »