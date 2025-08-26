SJHN Daily: City Council Vote on Sharks-San Jose Pact Comes Tuesday, Criticism of Deal?

The City of San Jose is facing criticism over the potential deal to keep the San Jose Sharks in San Jose through 2051, according to San Jose Spotlight.

The deal, to be voted on by the City Council on Tuesday, would see the City paying $325 million to renovate SAP Center, compared to Sharks Sports & Entertainment’s spend of $100 million.

The City has been criticized over that share of spending, while it currently has a $35.6 million shortfall this fiscal year.

“We fear the City may be unnecessarily leaving the General Fund and essential services vulnerable,” Jean Cohen, executive officer of the South Bay Labor Council, wrote in a letter to City Council.

Supporters of the deal say that Sharks Sports & Entertainment (and SAP Center) is expected to generate over $1.25 billion economic impact for the City of San Jose over the next five years.

The San Jose City Council will vote Tuesday afternoon on the deal.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

What has to go right for the San Jose Sharks to make the playoffs next season?

NHL EDGE stats have Macklin Celebrini, Yaroslav Askarov, and Will Smith standing out.

Other Sharks News…

Brodie Brazil spoke with Executive Director Kevin Brown about the Sharks Foundation.

Tyler Toffoli and Brodie Brazil spoke about summer and the upcoming season.

Around the NHL…

The Pittsburgh Penguins kept Evgeni Malkin back in 2022 after owner Fenway Sports Group stepped in.

Tyson Barrie announced his retirement.

The best moments from the Colorado Avalanche‘s Alumni Game.

Evan Rodrigues took the Stanley Cup to Disney World.

Who to watch among 2026 NHL draft prospects.

Corey Pronman is ranking NHL team’s pipelines — starting with the worst.

Steven Ellis ranked the prospect pools, and the Sharks are at the top.

Who are the top-75 NHL affiliated skater prospects? The Sharks have three names on the list.