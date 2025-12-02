Will Smith: Goal of the Year?

Will Smith might have just scored the goal of the year.

The San Jose Sharks, up 3-2 in the second period, but the Utah Mammoth surging, needed a shot in the arm from someone, and they got it.

Will Smith is breaking ankles out here. 😨 pic.twitter.com/OehmbtjxKC — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 2, 2025

Macklin Celebrini (71) gained the zone, feinting a pass forward and drawing John Marino (6) in , before a behind-the-back drop to Will Smith (2). Smith put the puck between the legs of Nate Schmidt (88) and past a sprawling Brandon Tanev (13), before firing a shot along the ice past ex-San Jose Sharks goalie Vitek Vanecek. Defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin (85) had jumped up to provide a screen.

The Sharks didn’t look back, totaling three unanswered goals in the middle frame, to race out to a 6-2 lead. Smith added another, and Adam Gaudette struck too.

THE SHARKS ARE A WAGON pic.twitter.com/pwZjT44NhY — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) December 2, 2025

Smith now has 12 goals on the season, roughly a 36-goal pace for the season. He’s just two behind team leader Celebrini’s 14.

Speaking of Celebrini, he’s got three assists on the night. The 19-year-old’s triple gives him 40 points on the season:

This assist put Celebrini at the 40-point mark for the season. Per @NHLPR, Celebrini is the fourth teen in NHL history to reach 40 points in 27 or fewer games, joining Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Sidney Crosby. https://t.co/tOxz3Hs9Wb — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) December 2, 2025

Sleepover Line mate Tyler Toffoli also broke out of his slump with two goals and two assists.