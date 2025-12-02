Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Will Smith: Goal of the Year?

Published

2 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Will Smith might have just scored the goal of the year.

The San Jose Sharks, up 3-2 in the second period, but the Utah Mammoth surging, needed a shot in the arm from someone, and they got it.

Macklin Celebrini (71) gained the zone, feinting a pass forward and drawing John Marino (6) in , before a behind-the-back drop to Will Smith (2). Smith put the puck between the legs of Nate Schmidt (88) and past a sprawling Brandon Tanev (13), before firing a shot along the ice past ex-San Jose Sharks goalie Vitek Vanecek. Defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin (85) had jumped up to provide a screen.

The Sharks didn’t look back, totaling three unanswered goals in the middle frame, to race out to a 6-2 lead. Smith added another, and Adam Gaudette struck too.

Smith now has 12 goals on the season, roughly a 36-goal pace for the season. He’s just two behind team leader Celebrini’s 14.

Speaking of Celebrini, he’s got three assists on the night. The 19-year-old’s triple gives him 40 points on the season:

Sleepover Line mate Tyler Toffoli also broke out of his slump with two goals and two assists.

4 Comments
WW

Happy for the win obviously. But I think I’m most happy about Smith seeming to come into his own as a player.

Also good Toffoli seems to be working through whatever had been ailing him.

It’s a 82 game season. People gotta be patient.

1
Reply
Patrick

Will Smith: 12/15/27
Matvei Michkov: 8/6/14

1
Reply
SnarkFan

That’s why he was compared to Kucherov. Exactly the types of goals he would score.

0
Reply
Jaws

It seems like Smitty is getting progressively more dangerous as time goes on and he’s only 20 years old!

0
Reply

