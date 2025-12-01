San Jose Sharks
Where Has Dickinson Excelled? Where Can He Improve?
The San Jose Sharks believe Sam Dickinson can handle the rigors of the NHL. That’s why the 2024 No. 11 pick is still on the roster.
So what do they like about Dickinson in the NHL now? And how can the teenage blueliner get better and better this year?
The San Jose Sharks had the option, about a month ago, of sending the 19-year-old back to his junior club, which would’ve been advantageous for them, contractually. The beginning of Dickinson’s three-year entry-level contract would “slide” to next season, meaning year one of three wouldn’t kick off until 2026-27. That, consequently, would keep the top defensive prospect at a bargain ELC rate for longer.
Instead, the San Jose Sharks started the clock on Dickinson’s contract this season.
Physically, there’s already a lot to like about Dickinson. He’s 6-foot-4, NHL-strong, skilled, and can skate like the wind.
Per Stathletes, he’s actually a top-20 defenseman in the league in these four key 5-on-5 per 60 rate stats, as of Nov. 30: High-danger chances, inner slot carries, offensive turnovers created, and puck recoveries.
Just shows how insane Schaefer has been. Love Misa. Love him. But dang
funny they mention Sam slow starts in games. All the more reason to play him more minutes, not less. After all, if he’s getting better as the game goes on, isn’t that what you want to see in his development? Figuring out how to play his best?
Fixing the ‘start on time’ thing will come. Getting him more minutes at his best seems like a win-win.
Warsofsky seems to be a big believer in if you handle the shifts you have well, then he’ll give you more. He does not seem to believe in giving youngsters more ice time because they have talent. Only when talent translates to what he wants to see on the ice will he give them more responsibilities.
I do wonder if he’s more of a Bo Byram type – impressive size and skills package, but not someone you can win with on the top pairing. For all the good things Dicky has shown, the turnover stats definitely legitimize this concern. Hopefully the poise comes with time, but there is a long way to go to make him the minute muncher they need.
It’s way too soon for those types of prognostications. He has a grand total of 20 games under his belt including tonight. That’s not even a quarter of a full 82 season.
Chat are those important stats?
This article has foreshadowed his worst night as a shark