Where Has Dickinson Excelled? Where Can He Improve?

The San Jose Sharks believe Sam Dickinson can handle the rigors of the NHL. That’s why the 2024 No. 11 pick is still on the roster.

So what do they like about Dickinson in the NHL now? And how can the teenage blueliner get better and better this year?

The San Jose Sharks had the option, about a month ago, of sending the 19-year-old back to his junior club, which would’ve been advantageous for them, contractually. The beginning of Dickinson’s three-year entry-level contract would “slide” to next season, meaning year one of three wouldn’t kick off until 2026-27. That, consequently, would keep the top defensive prospect at a bargain ELC rate for longer.

Instead, the San Jose Sharks started the clock on Dickinson’s contract this season.

Physically, there’s already a lot to like about Dickinson. He’s 6-foot-4, NHL-strong, skilled, and can skate like the wind.

Per Stathletes, he’s actually a top-20 defenseman in the league in these four key 5-on-5 per 60 rate stats, as of Nov. 30: High-danger chances, inner slot carries, offensive turnovers created, and puck recoveries.