SJHN Daily: Panarin Traded, McKenna Facing Felony Charge, Celebrini & Bedard Talk “Fight”

Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard challenged each other to a fight.

"You want one?" – Connor Bedard to Macklin Celebrini 🎙️😂 pic.twitter.com/u35VQsHF3Q — NHL (@NHL) February 3, 2026

Jokingly, of course.

The 2023 and 2024 No. 1 picks faced off on Monday, and the San Jose Sharks were knocked out 6-3 by the host Chicago Blackhawks.

A fight between the Vancouver natives, and good friends, would’ve surely sent United Center into a frenzy.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Macklin Celebrini and Bedard aren’t interested in their comparisons.

Kiefer Sherwood is expected to make his San Jose Sharks debut.

Macklin Celebrini talked about trying to decline a penalty called in his favor in Edmonton.

Why did Ryan Warsofsky play two defensemen against Connor McDavid in overtime?

Phillipp Kurashev reflects on his time in Chicago.

Celebrini breaking in red and black Canada gloves pic.twitter.com/hUZBpkRFVf — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 3, 2026

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

New listening 👂 On this edition of The Undercurrent with @TaraSlone, 17-year-old Callum Walsh explains how his high school hockey team’s Pride games are changing the culture at his school. 🍏: https://t.co/pTX1untOyE

🎧: https://t.co/fzQ5UU8WBs pic.twitter.com/AASIH1S924 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 4, 2026

Devin Setoguchi details his struggles in the NHL on John Scott’s podcast.

Nolan Allan was surprised, but excited to join the Sharks organization.

Barracuda goalies hilariously imitate SpongeBob dance scene.

AROUND THE NHL…

The New York Rangers have traded Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings.

Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Boston Bruins in an electric Stadium Series game.

Barry Trotz steps down as Nashville Predators general manager.

Danny Briere addressed the Matvei Michkov drama.

Sam Bennett will join Team Canada.

JUST IN: Gavin McKenna is facing four charges, including a felony of aggravated assault, after an alleged altercation downtown Saturday night.https://t.co/PwFisKW9LV — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 4, 2026

Logan O’Connor is the latest Colorado Avalanche player to be sidelined with an injury.

Thomas Bordeleau is part of the Nick Bjugstad trade.

Pittsburgh Penguins blew a lead against the New York Islanders.

Caleb Jones is suspended for 20 games.

Roman Josi poised to break Switzerland’s Olympic hockey medal drought.

NHL players feel Nick Cousins has the worst chirps, and Houston deserves next NHL franchise.

World’s Longest Hockey Game will support life-saving cancer research!