SJHN Daily: Panarin Traded, McKenna Facing Felony Charge, Celebrini & Bedard Talk “Fight”

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard challenged each other to a fight.

Jokingly, of course.

The 2023 and 2024 No. 1 picks faced off on Monday, and the San Jose Sharks were knocked out 6-3 by the host Chicago Blackhawks.

A fight between the Vancouver natives, and good friends, would’ve surely sent United Center into a frenzy.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Macklin Celebrini and Bedard aren’t interested in their comparisons.

Kiefer Sherwood is expected to make his San Jose Sharks debut.

Macklin Celebrini talked about trying to decline a penalty called in his favor in Edmonton.

Why did Ryan Warsofsky play two defensemen against Connor McDavid in overtime?

Phillipp Kurashev reflects on his time in Chicago.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Devin Setoguchi details his struggles in the NHL on John Scott’s podcast.

Nolan Allan was surprised, but excited to join the Sharks organization.

Barracuda goalies hilariously imitate SpongeBob dance scene.

AROUND THE NHL…

The New York Rangers have traded Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings.

Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Boston Bruins in an electric Stadium Series game.

Barry Trotz steps down as Nashville Predators general manager.

Danny Briere addressed the Matvei Michkov drama.

Sam Bennett will join Team Canada.

Logan O’Connor is the latest Colorado Avalanche player to be sidelined with an injury.

Thomas Bordeleau is part of the Nick Bjugstad trade.

Pittsburgh Penguins blew a lead against the New York Islanders.

Caleb Jones is suspended for 20 games.

Roman Josi poised to break Switzerland’s Olympic hockey medal drought.

NHL players feel Nick Cousins has the worst chirps, and Houston deserves next NHL franchise.

World’s Longest Hockey Game will support life-saving cancer research!

matthias893

The acquisition cost and extension weren’t absurd for Panarin, but I’m still glad we seemingly weren’t really in on it. I just don’t think Panarin would have fit well on the team or helped us keep building for the future.

Mac Dawg

What are the chances that JawBreaker actually gets punished in any meaningful way? Are Canadian courts as biased towards the rich and powerful as they are in the states?

NashvilleShark

I think the crime was committed in Pennsylvania, so it won’t be a Canadian trial.

The charges could bring up to a 20 year prison sentence, and/or a $25,000 fine. Depending on the circumstances I wouldn’t be surprised to see minimal, if any, jail time and the “opportunity” to pony up the cash and any medical expenses for the guy whose jaw he broke.

