San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #54: Kurashev Has Chip On His Shoulder for Hawks, Talks Bedard & Celebrini
Philipp Kurashev doesn’t want to reminisce about his time with the Chicago Blackhawks, especially last year.
“I don’t want to talk too much about how it was last year,” the San Jose Sharks forward told reporters in Chicago today. “It was a pretty hard year for me and for the team, of course. This year, it’s been such a different experience, and I’ve really enjoyed it so far.”
Two seasons ago, Kurashev exploded for 18 goals and 54 points in 75 games. He was mainstay in the Blackhawks’ top-six and first power play unit, alongside rookie Connor Bedard. Last year, his production dropped to seven goals and 14 points in 51 games. Chicago struggled too, finishing second-to-last in the NHL.
The Blackhawks did not give restricted free agent Kurashev a qualifying offer. Mike Grier inked the Swiss winger to a one-year, $1.2 million prove-it-deal this summer. Kurashev welcomed the change of scenery.
“I needed that, definitely to start the year,” Kurashev said. “Before my [recent] injury, I was feeling really good and playing well. I think it’s something I needed. I’m glad I was able to get the opportunity.”
Kurashev getting the stick taps in his return to Chicago pic.twitter.com/aPh2yLjTgJ
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 2, 2026
In Calgary two days ago, Kurashev played in his first game since leaving with an upper-body injury before the Sharks’ comeback over the Pittsburgh Penguins. He’s had a rebound season, posting six goals and 15 points in 32 games and fluctuating throughout the team’s top-nine. He credits that, in part, to his new team.
‘The way we are with each other, it’s so positive and [there’s] so much joy in our in our room,” Kurashev said “I think it shows on the ice, and we’ve been able to have some success. But now it’s time to keep it going and make that [playoff] push.”
Kurashev kept that same mentality when asked if facing his former team gives him a chip on his shoulder:
“100 percent,” Kurashev shared. “But at the end of the day… it’s a really important game for us. We have to get the win. We know it’s the time now that we need every point we can get. That’s what the focus is on, and I’m just going to try to do my best to help the team in every way I can.”
Philipp Kurashev just returned from injury for the Sharks, and he's about to go play for Switzerland in the Olympics. But sandwiched in between is his return to Chicago tonight.
He met up with Connor Bedard and Colton Dach for lunch at Gibson's Italia yesterday.
"It's really…
— Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) February 2, 2026
The Sharks’ playoff push is largely powered by budding superstar Macklin Celebrini. Kurashev has played alongside both Celebrini and Bedard and gave this comparison:
“They’re both just really big competitors, want to be the best, [and] want to do everything they can to help their team win,” Kurashev said “I think that’s how they’re really similar: Their drive and the drive to be the best. It’s been really cool to see and to be around both of them. They’re obviously great players, and going to be great players for a long time.”
Luckily, Kurashev returned from injury in time to represent Switzerland at the upcoming Olympics.
“It was definitely on my mind and [I’m] just glad that I [got] a couple games in before I go there,” Kurashev said. “[It will] also be good that I can get those games at the Olympics, so when I come back, I’ll also be in game shape as well. That’s huge for me. I think the timing of it kind of worked out at the end. It was a lot of hard moments and tough days, but I’m glad it all worked out.”
San Jose Sharks (27-22-4)
Yaroslav Askarov will start.
John Klingberg and Zack Ostapchuk will be scratched.
Head coach Ryan Warsofsky is looking for cleaner puck-moving from veteran Klingberg.
As for Ostapchuk?
“He’s been playing some good hockey. More of a reset,” Warsofsky said. “He’s been playing a lot of hockey. Asked him to do a lot. He’s improved a lot since we got him last year.”
Here’s how the Sharks lined up at morning skate:
Smith-Celebrini-Toffoli
Eklund-Wennberg-Graf
Regenda-Misa-Kurashev
Goodrow-Gaudette-Reaves
Orlov-Liljegren
Ferraro-Mukhamadullin
Dickinson-Desharnais
And on the power play:
PP1: Orlov-Celebrini-Smith-Wennberg-Toffoli
PP2: Liljegren-Eklund-Misa-Kurashev-Regenda
Warsofsky didn't rule out Sherwood for Colorado, so we continue to be on Sherwood Watch for the last game before the Olympic break
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 2, 2026
Celebrini, on losing his Vancouver buddy Vincent Iorio to waivers: "It's tough. I know our roster and the numbers we have, it's tough…He’s a hell of player, that’s why he got picked up."
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 2, 2026
Chicago Blackhawks (21-25-9)
Get all your Chicago Blackhawks lines and updates at Chicago Hockey Now!
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks is at 5:30 PM PT at United Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Sheng, any report on who and how many Sharks are sick?
https://x.com/Sheng_Peng/status/2018400464836940122
Thanks! That’s why we pay you the big bucks!
That comment from DaveyJones… what a dick.
as far as sickness I’ll bet a bunch more have it. Wario has clearly been sick with that red nose of his. Looks like Rudolph.
Interesting line changes. Eklund and Misa were starting to show some chemistry and get broken up. Toffoli back to the top line for whatever reason. Liljegren on PP2. Would love to see them give Dickinson a chance on PP2. He QB’d a really good PP in the OHL last year and basically has never been given a chance to be on the PP this year.
I think it was stated they want him only focusing on defense for now. They’ll probably unchain him next season after he’s acclimated 100%. They’re trying to develop him into a 25 min a night defender who plays PP and PK. The PP is obviously last since it’s probably the easiest transition for him.
this has been the sensible approach from the start. Dickinson is still trying to get to NHL processing speed — and he’s making real progress. That’s the priority. Glad to see him on the PK.
The PP1 role is going to be his at some point, he knows what to do with time and space.
Yup.
I kinda laugh at the PP2 group. Celebrini is PP1 and PP2.
By the time he comes off the ice, its time to ice the group for the 5v5 work.
The Klingberg scratch is right on. Needed to be done, he was a key factor in our last two losses. Perhaps a trade coming too — fingers crossed. Chucky sitting is also good. He will get back in but his game is kind of going sideways right now. Guadette has been great, so hard to keep him out. Poor Jeff Skinner not getting any look. Pretty obvious the Sharks have moved on from that experiment. Hope he hooks on somewhere else, otherwise his NHL days might be coming to and end. Just doesn’t have enough offense to justify the defensive… Read more »
Trickier for GMMG to part with d-men with Iorio gone and Leddy with the ‘Cuda (he hasn’t played for them). Wish they’d sold high on Klingberg.
I’m good with Ostapchuk getting a game off. Major progress this season from him, but watching from the pres box every so often probably helpful for him.
Between Skinner, Gaudette and Kurashev, Skinner is clearly 3rd. I think Kurashev is probably better than Gaudette, but he hasn’t played as much. Plus Gaudette’s been genuinely good, though when he plays with the boat anchors on the 4th line, harder to see it …
Ostaphchuk will probably get sent down when Sherwood comes off of the IR, unless they can trade somebody. Celebrini, Smith, and Graf are the only other forwards that are waivers exempt.
I’ll be curious to see if Ostapchuk gets the Chernyshov treatment here when Sherwood returns. A healthy scratch, followed by reassignment so that he’s getting games during the Olympic break.
I think they’re prepping to send UpChuck down. Have to create a spot for Sherwood.
Gotta get Ostapchuk that reset. He’s played a lot of hockey and the team has a grueling schedule in February.
Oh wait, what’s this I’m hearing?
CudaMania II Report: Finally got to see a Sharks team blow somebody out, Cuda won 7-2 (following 5-1 on Friday). I don’t know what Calgary’s issue was, I looked at the Friday box score and nothing jumped out and I didn’t see anything that started it Saturday, but everybody on that team had hard-ons for Anthony Vincent all game long. I was sitting behind the Cuda bench, constant smack-talking from their handful of tough guys at him. He wouldn’t go, and drew a penalty one time from a guy cracking him in the face trying to get a fight going.… Read more »