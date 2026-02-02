Preview/Lines #54: Kurashev Has Chip On His Shoulder for Hawks, Talks Bedard & Celebrini

Philipp Kurashev doesn’t want to reminisce about his time with the Chicago Blackhawks, especially last year.

“I don’t want to talk too much about how it was last year,” the San Jose Sharks forward told reporters in Chicago today. “It was a pretty hard year for me and for the team, of course. This year, it’s been such a different experience, and I’ve really enjoyed it so far.”

Two seasons ago, Kurashev exploded for 18 goals and 54 points in 75 games. He was mainstay in the Blackhawks’ top-six and first power play unit, alongside rookie Connor Bedard. Last year, his production dropped to seven goals and 14 points in 51 games. Chicago struggled too, finishing second-to-last in the NHL.

The Blackhawks did not give restricted free agent Kurashev a qualifying offer. Mike Grier inked the Swiss winger to a one-year, $1.2 million prove-it-deal this summer. Kurashev welcomed the change of scenery.

“I needed that, definitely to start the year,” Kurashev said. “Before my [recent] injury, I was feeling really good and playing well. I think it’s something I needed. I’m glad I was able to get the opportunity.”

In Calgary two days ago, Kurashev played in his first game since leaving with an upper-body injury before the Sharks’ comeback over the Pittsburgh Penguins. He’s had a rebound season, posting six goals and 15 points in 32 games and fluctuating throughout the team’s top-nine. He credits that, in part, to his new team.

‘The way we are with each other, it’s so positive and [there’s] so much joy in our in our room,” Kurashev said “I think it shows on the ice, and we’ve been able to have some success. But now it’s time to keep it going and make that [playoff] push.”

Kurashev kept that same mentality when asked if facing his former team gives him a chip on his shoulder:

“100 percent,” Kurashev shared. “But at the end of the day… it’s a really important game for us. We have to get the win. We know it’s the time now that we need every point we can get. That’s what the focus is on, and I’m just going to try to do my best to help the team in every way I can.”

The Sharks’ playoff push is largely powered by budding superstar Macklin Celebrini. Kurashev has played alongside both Celebrini and Bedard and gave this comparison:

“They’re both just really big competitors, want to be the best, [and] want to do everything they can to help their team win,” Kurashev said “I think that’s how they’re really similar: Their drive and the drive to be the best. It’s been really cool to see and to be around both of them. They’re obviously great players, and going to be great players for a long time.”

Luckily, Kurashev returned from injury in time to represent Switzerland at the upcoming Olympics.

“It was definitely on my mind and [I’m] just glad that I [got] a couple games in before I go there,” Kurashev said. “[It will] also be good that I can get those games at the Olympics, so when I come back, I’ll also be in game shape as well. That’s huge for me. I think the timing of it kind of worked out at the end. It was a lot of hard moments and tough days, but I’m glad it all worked out.”

San Jose Sharks (27-22-4)

Yaroslav Askarov will start.

John Klingberg and Zack Ostapchuk will be scratched.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky is looking for cleaner puck-moving from veteran Klingberg.

As for Ostapchuk?

“He’s been playing some good hockey. More of a reset,” Warsofsky said. “He’s been playing a lot of hockey. Asked him to do a lot. He’s improved a lot since we got him last year.”

Here’s how the Sharks lined up at morning skate:

Smith-Celebrini-Toffoli

Eklund-Wennberg-Graf

Regenda-Misa-Kurashev

Goodrow-Gaudette-Reaves

Orlov-Liljegren

Ferraro-Mukhamadullin

Dickinson-Desharnais

And on the power play:

PP1: Orlov-Celebrini-Smith-Wennberg-Toffoli

PP2: Liljegren-Eklund-Misa-Kurashev-Regenda

Chicago Blackhawks (21-25-9)

