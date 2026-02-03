San Jose Sharks
Sharks Practice: Sherwood To Debut in Denver? Misa Promoted, Reaves to IR
CHICAGO — It looks like that the San Jose Sharks will have some big changes in Denver tomorrow.
Kiefer Sherwood should make his debut in teal and Michael Misa will receive a significant promotion.
Here’s how lines looked today:
Sherwood-Celebrini-Smith
Eklund-Misa-Toffoli
Kurashev-Wennberg-Graf
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette
Orlov-Klingberg
Ferraro-Liljegren
Mukhamadullin-Desharnais
That’s Sherwood on the top line and Misa as 2C.
“Those guys are world-class players. Their magic speaks for itself,” Sherwood said, of playing with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. “I’ll try to play to their strengths, win some pucks back, create some space for them, and just get them the puck.”
Sherwood also made a point saying that he wants to bring the team into the fight, which the Sharks have desperately needed, especially the last two losses.
There were also dramatic changes on the power play, as the San Jose Sharks are going five forwards on the man advantage.
PP1: Celebrini (point)-Smith (left flank)-Eklund (right flank)-Toffoli-Wennberg (net front)
PP2: Klingberg-Sherwood (left flank)-Orlov (right flank)-Kurashev-Misa (net front)
In right-handed Smith and left-handed William Eklund, the Sharks will have a chance to unleash dueling one-timers. Head coach Ryan Warsofsky explained putting Celebrini on the point as a way to free him up from the greater defensive attention that he gets in his customary half-wall spot.
On the second unit, Sherwood and Dmitry Orlov are expected to bring a shot mentality, and Misa, perhaps a surprising net front choice, will be tasked with recovering pucks with his quickness.
Celebrini breaking in red and black Canada gloves pic.twitter.com/hUZBpkRFVf
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 3, 2026
It looks like Pavol Regenda, Jeff Skinner, and Sam Dickinson will sit out.
Ryan Reaves missed practice, and was also placed in IR with an upper-body injury. That opens the door for Sherwood to be activated for the San Jose Sharks’ 23-man roster.
Overall, Warsofsky is just looking for the Sharks to “empty the tank” tomorrow at the Colorado Avalanche, in both teams’ last game before the Olympic break. It’s more about the process than putting everything on toppling the NHL-best Avs.
“We got to be fast and loose, we got to get out there and just play and compete and do the things that we did when we were winning hockey games,” Warsofsky said, “as far as through our structure, through our effort, through [our] competitiveness.”
Warsofsky declined to commit to any of these practice changes for tomorrow. So we’ll see tomorrow in Denver.
Warsofsky is coy about his line-up, doesn’t commit to anything, even though practice and power play lines are a usual tell.
Then I remember he’s playing Bednar tomorrow. The South Carolina guys are usually coy about their lines before they play each other
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 3, 2026
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Colorado is fucking awesome, and really deserving of respect. Bednar is up there with Tampa Bay’s John Cooper in terms of class. Each year, I usually hope that if the Sharks don’t win it, then Colorado faces Washington (Ovechkin and Wilson are badass!) in the finals.
Wilson is a POS.
Would love him on the Sharks though.
I guess so. He might be the most hated player in the league, but he’s a straight up BULLDOG. I don’t think he’s ever done anything fucked up to the Sharks, so I don’t see why us Sharks fans would despise him.
If any Shark played like Tom Wilson, he’d be everyone’s favorite. Remember Owen Nolan?
With players like Wilson, I’ve had the opinion that you can play on the edge, but if you’re injuring people, you need to get tossed from the league. I felt that he was close to deserving a lifetime ban. But … As best as I can tell, Wilson did clean up his act. He hits hard, but the really bad stuff — the things that cause injury — largely disappeared. Maybe I’m too far away from it so I’m not seeing it, but as best as I can tell, he evolved. I wrote about a Sharks player who didn’t evolve.… Read more »
Excellent article! I love the paragraph about the NHL’s failure to protect players, or publicly acknowledge the science of long term effects of concussions.
You’re a talented writer.
Of course I remember Owen Nolan. That’s my dude. The only player jersey I’ve ever bought for myself. Once upon a time I got to skate with him in a couple other guys at one of their lunchtime skates during one of the lockouts. He’s ornery as hell even when it’s just screwing around.
EDIT: whoops! Thought you replied to me. Disregard if you want.
He crossed the line too many times IMO. I had a hard enough time with Raffi on the team. Owen Nolan is a legend. I met him on my birthday a few years back.
Maybe a good time to play Colorado as they are also slumping a little. I hope, I hope
last game before the Olympics break has the chance to be a bit weird. I don’t expect the Sharks to win, but this has an above average chance of being a ‘stranger things’ kind of game.
I could definitely see the Avs taking their foot off the gas for this game, considering their position in the standings and looking towards the break or Olympics
Grier was powerless to resist the manicured stubble. Now I understand.
And we were powerless to mute you.
🤣🤣🤣
I’ve been on FearTheFin lately, and they actually the option to mute/ignore commenters you don’t wanna see.
an all-forward PP1
The choice of Misa net-front for PP2 is an, ummm, interesting one.
I like putting right shots in the left circle and left shots in the right circle — but it comes with a caveat. Its tricky for some to take the pass from up top and one-time it. When the angle the puck comes in is parallel to the blade, its hard to time.
Ovie could do it, but Burns could not. It’ll be interesting to see if Eklund can. I’m not that optimistic
I was at this practice! Was also struck by the choice to have Misa as a netfront presence, but Kurashev’s more of a perimeter guy, and it looked like Sherwood’s role was to dig it off the boards and prevent clears; he also had a deadly blast from the left circle. Misa working his ass off in the paint made sense; the bigger issue to my eye is that Orlov looked like he was out of it or fighting it, the dude threw some absolute pizzas.
The team’s best net front guy the team has is Regenda. But appears he’s sitting this one out.
Wennberg doesn’t look like a net front sort, but he’s pretty crafty.
Misa may not shy away from contact, but I’m not sure this is where he should be making his living at age 18. He’s got skills, but he’s not ready to be as physical as NHL net front requires
I don’t really think net front is as hazardous as it used to be. He thinks really fast on the ice so I think it’s probably a pretty smart choice to at least try.
Remember Homer on the redwings planting his flag in the blue paint for a decade on the power play with all those hall of famers around him? That’s great coaching.
Regenda was one of the last on the ice, working on tips from Pavelski’s office! So could be he knows how he plans to earn his way onto the PP. I’d rather see him on the PP than PK, where I haven’t been as impressed with him.
other extra credit guys: Graffer, Eky, Sam Jose, all stayed late working on stuff; Chucky the last to leave the ice.
Misa hasn’t appeared to look uncomfortable playing in front of the net. He definitely doesn’t yet have a grown man NHL body, but he also doesn’t appear to shy away from contact, unlike Smith. It’s worth giving Misa a look, and Warso being willing to jump him up to 2C shows me that he has built some confidence with Misa. Ek is the proverbial “box of chocolates” for me. His one timer attempts many times get shanked, or shot directly into the goaltender…but there have been moments when he just freakin’ sniped and it’s a thing of beauty to see.… Read more »
Eklund’s done it before with some success. People seem to have forgotten about this especially since that has been Celebrini’s spot. I didn’t see a good spot for Eklund on the PP since Celebrini took over at that spot but I like the change and can definitely see Celebrini being effective at OBing from the point and Eklund on the right flank.
They should swap Eklund and Sherwood.
I feel like GMMG has to look at that all forward PP1 and go straight the phone.
Oh look at that, Sherwood on the top line. I’m so surprised…