Sharks Practice: Sherwood To Debut in Denver? Misa Promoted, Reaves to IR

CHICAGO — It looks like that the San Jose Sharks will have some big changes in Denver tomorrow.

Kiefer Sherwood should make his debut in teal and Michael Misa will receive a significant promotion.

Here’s how lines looked today:

Sherwood-Celebrini-Smith

Eklund-Misa-Toffoli

Kurashev-Wennberg-Graf

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette

Orlov-Klingberg

Ferraro-Liljegren

Mukhamadullin-Desharnais

That’s Sherwood on the top line and Misa as 2C.

“Those guys are world-class players. Their magic speaks for itself,” Sherwood said, of playing with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. “I’ll try to play to their strengths, win some pucks back, create some space for them, and just get them the puck.”

Sherwood also made a point saying that he wants to bring the team into the fight, which the Sharks have desperately needed, especially the last two losses.

There were also dramatic changes on the power play, as the San Jose Sharks are going five forwards on the man advantage.

PP1: Celebrini (point)-Smith (left flank)-Eklund (right flank)-Toffoli-Wennberg (net front)

PP2: Klingberg-Sherwood (left flank)-Orlov (right flank)-Kurashev-Misa (net front)

In right-handed Smith and left-handed William Eklund, the Sharks will have a chance to unleash dueling one-timers. Head coach Ryan Warsofsky explained putting Celebrini on the point as a way to free him up from the greater defensive attention that he gets in his customary half-wall spot.

On the second unit, Sherwood and Dmitry Orlov are expected to bring a shot mentality, and Misa, perhaps a surprising net front choice, will be tasked with recovering pucks with his quickness.

Celebrini breaking in red and black Canada gloves pic.twitter.com/hUZBpkRFVf — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 3, 2026

It looks like Pavol Regenda, Jeff Skinner, and Sam Dickinson will sit out.

Ryan Reaves missed practice, and was also placed in IR with an upper-body injury. That opens the door for Sherwood to be activated for the San Jose Sharks’ 23-man roster.

Overall, Warsofsky is just looking for the Sharks to “empty the tank” tomorrow at the Colorado Avalanche, in both teams’ last game before the Olympic break. It’s more about the process than putting everything on toppling the NHL-best Avs.

“We got to be fast and loose, we got to get out there and just play and compete and do the things that we did when we were winning hockey games,” Warsofsky said, “as far as through our structure, through our effort, through [our] competitiveness.”

Warsofsky declined to commit to any of these practice changes for tomorrow. So we’ll see tomorrow in Denver.