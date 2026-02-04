Celebrini on Why He Tried To Decline Penalty, Sharks Praise His Integrity

CHICAGO — Macklin Celebrini keeps doing things that none of his teammates have ever seen.

But this time, it wasn’t some pretty pass or scorching snipe.

Last Thursday, in the middle of the San Jose Sharks’ game at the Edmonton Oilers, Celebrini drew a high sticking call on Mattias Ekholm. Ekholm’s stick, though it went high, doesn’t appear to have actually struck Celebrini though.

Macklin Celebrini has a flinch reaction to Ekholm’s stick coming up, ref raises his hand & Celebrini immediately waives to the officials that the stick didn’t catch him. Talk about a character player. 🫡#SJSharks #TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/9eec3kNWPr — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) January 30, 2026

“It was just reflex. Like a stick came in my face and I felt the wind, so I just kind of flinched,” Celebrini told San Jose Hockey Now.

What happened next, Mario Ferraro and Zack Ostapchuk and Ryan Warsofsky are among those who have never seen this in person, at any level of hockey: The San Jose Sharks superstar vigorously protested the penalty, trying to get the power play that was called in his favor, called off.

But that’s just Celebrini.

Two weeks ago, after the San Jose Sharks’ 3-2 victory at the Washington Capitals, a local reporter, with no trace of accusation in his tone, asked Celebrini about a pair of penalties that he drew on Caps defenseman John Carlson.

Celebrini, somewhat unusual for the clearly media-trained teenager, took a stand.