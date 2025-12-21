SJHN Daily: Dickinson Not Going to World Juniors? Misa Picks Up McKenna

Mistakes happen in hockey. That remains true whether at the pee-wee level, the professional level, or anywhere in between.

The projected first-overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, Gavin McKenna learned that the hard way during a Team Canada pre-tournament game against Sweden on Saturday. While receiving a routine pass above the faceoff circle with a delayed penalty against Sweden, the puck ricocheted off of McKenna’s stick and into Canada’s empty net. Sweden took a 1-0 lead on the play.

GAVIN MCKENNA SCORES… for Sweden 😬 pic.twitter.com/phXojiCOmQ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 21, 2025

Another McKenna turnover led to an empty netter which sealed the pre-tournament victory for Sweden:

A turnover by Gavin McKenna turns into Jack Berglund's second goal of the third frame! 👀 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/GyVJVom3eN — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 21, 2025

After the game, Michael Misa of the San Jose Sharks shared some words of encouragement for McKenna:

Michael Misa on Gavin McKenna: "I told him in the room, 'Flush it. It's pre-tournament.' He's going to do much bigger things in the future & in this tournament … Everyone knows how good he is & I have no doubt he's going to prove everyone wrong in that tournament"@BarDown — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 21, 2025

The 2026 World Juniors tournament will kick off on December 26. McKenna, Misa and the rest of Team Canada will play Czechia in the final game on Boxing Day to get their portion of the tournament underway.

The San Jose Sharks are playing with more confidence.

RJ Celebrini is tearing it up in his U15 league. Also, his brother Macklin appears to be a lock for Team Canada and the Olympics.

Collin Graf has taken a step.

The Sharks are experiencing the Macklin Celebrini effect.

How did Collin Graf go from undrafted to a top-line goal-scorer?

Brodie Brazil speaks with Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky.

Hearing #sjsharks will not be loaning defenseman Sam Dickinson to Team Canada for World Juniors. In other words, barring the unforeseen, Canada’s defense is set for tournament.#TheFutureIsTeal — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 21, 2025

How has Sharks great Joe Pavelski helped defenseman John Klingberg?

Celebrini has a path to the Hart Trophy.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Dan Muse made some big changes.

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere met with the media.

Moritz Seider is taking another step for the Detroit Red Wings.

Phillip Danault returns to the Montreal Canadiens via trade.

Frank Nazar suffers an injury for the Chicago Blackhawks.

The New Jersey Devils could be getting some returning players in the near future. Jack Hughes is back tonight, and he shared his reaction to the Quinn Hughes trade.

Tyler Seguin underwent surgery, will be re-evaluated after the Olympics

Seth Jarvis out for the foreseeable future after injury against the Florida Panthers.

Mason Marchment traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets.