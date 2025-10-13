SJHN Daily: Sharks Waive Thompson & Carlsson, Burns Achieves Milestone

On Saturday night, former San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns hit a major career milestone.

When the Colorado Avalanche took the ice to face the Dallas Stars, Burns became just the 23rd player in NHL history to play his 1,500th game. Burns joins current unrestricted free agent Ryan Suter as the only active players to have achieved the milestone, however, it is currently up in the air whether Suter will sign with an NHL team.

What an incredible accomplishment. Congrats, Burnzie! pic.twitter.com/MKE8Hr6Itw — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 12, 2025

Despite spending recent seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes and now the Avalanche, Burns spent 11 seasons as a member of the San Jose Sharks and played a total of 798 games for the team in teal. He joins an exclusive club filled with legends of the game. Players to have appeared in 1,500 games include Hockey Hall of Famers such as Gordie Howe, Steve Yzerman, and Jaromir Jagr. Two Sharks legends have also achieved the milestone: Patrick Marleau played in an NHL record 1,779 games, while Joe Thornton played 1,714.

Burns will likely be joined by Alexander Ovechkin and Anze Kopitar at some point this season, but for now, he remains the only player signed to an NHL contract to have played in 1,500 NHL games.

Could Burns catch Marleau?

Other Sharks News…

The San Jose Barracuda won their home opener against the Bakersfield Condors:

AHL Highlights (10/11/25) – San Jose Barracuda vs Bakersfield Condors pic.twitter.com/nOdeNMYICQ — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) October 12, 2025

Mikael Granlund returned to the SAP Center as a member of the Anaheim Ducks.

Lucas Carlsson & Jack Thompson (both SJ) on waivers today — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 12, 2025

WWE’s #DIY discussed the Sharks ahead of their WWE Night on Saturday.

At 19 years, 125 days of age, Sam Dickinson becomes the second-youngest defenseman in #SJSharks history at the time of his NHL debut, older than only Vlastimil Kroupa (18-162 on Oct. 6, 1993). He's the ninth-youngest player in Sharks history at the time of his NHL debut and is… — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) October 12, 2025

Sharks prospect Eric Pohlkamp gets his first goal of the season:

HIGHLIGHT: Eric Pohlkamp opens the scoring for DU & Eric Jamieson picks up his first career NCAA point (assist). pic.twitter.com/xfaVeAQrTc — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) October 12, 2025

Pohlkamp went on the score a hat trick.

Macklin Celebrini projected to be the NHL’s next breakout star.

A proud parent moment 🩵@TaraSlone catches up with Sam's parents, Steve and Megan! https://t.co/F04557WDQV pic.twitter.com/qJqZvEffSG — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 12, 2025

Around The League…

Bryan Rust returns for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Boston Bruins released an update on injured defenseman Hampus Lindholm.

Samuel Girard injured, out week-to-week.

Jack Eichel signs an extension with the Golden Knights.

What’s next for the Detroit Red Wings?

Matthew Schaefer, the first-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, scored his first career goal.

Jack Roslovic excited to join the Edmonton Oilers.

Jonathan Toews enjoyed his debut with the Winnipeg Jets, despite the result.

Jonah Gadjovich signs a contract extension with the Florida Panthers.