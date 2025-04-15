San Jose Sharks
Nikolai Kovalenko’s Father on Son’s Unhappiness With Sharks, Agent Talking to KHL Team
Nikolai Kovalenko’s father said his son isn’t happy with the San Jose Sharks and is considering other options.
“Overall, there’s discontent from his side,” Andrei Kovalenko told news site Russia Hockey, translated from Russian by San Jose Hockey Now’s Nikita Sokolov. “Nikolai’s agent is talking to Torpedo.”
Andrei has an interesting perspective: Not only is he Nikolai’s father, but he also met with former Edmonton Oilers teammate and current Sharks GM Mike Grier during a recent visit to North America.
Nikolai will be a restricted free agent this summer, but he used to play for KHL side Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, where he starred for multiple seasons.
What could be part of Kovalenko’s frustration?
Nikolai Kovalenko was a healthy scratch for six-straight games, beginning in late March.
“He’s obviously frustrated, but he’s just kind of confused,” Klim Kostin told SJHN then, translating for his fellow Russian.
Since the scratches, Kovalenko has had some success playing up with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, notching a goal and two assists in five games next to the Sharks’ young cornerstones.
But that doesn’t make up for what the Kovalenkos see as an unfulfilled season, the 25-year-old winger’s first in North America. The San Jose Sharks acquired Kovalenko from the Colorado Avalanche in December in the Mackenzie Blackwood trade.
Andrei elaborated: “It was understandable when Nikolai, in the first half of the season, played on the third line in Colorado, because that club is a championship contender, the competition on the top lines is extremely high. The situation in San Jose, with all respect, is different. It’s obvious there’s personal [bias] from the coach [Ryan Warsofsky] – and there’s no alignment with the [direction] of the management. Watch the Sharks’ games – and you’ll see who deserves what.”
He also noted that Kostin is another talented player who has not been given a lot of ice-time.
Ryan Warsofsky denied allegations earlier this season that he held any bias against Russian players.
Kovalenko has three goals and 12 points in 28 games with San Jose, playing 12:34 a night; he had four goals and eight points in 24 games with Colorado, playing 12:00 a night.
At the end of the day though, Andrei said it would be his son who makes the final decision on whether to return to Russia: “[He] can ask me or the agent for advice, but he makes the decisions.”
He’s flashed some but very inconsistent. Not deserving top line minutes. If he leaves, shrug.
Don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out.
Good work, Felicia!
At the very least, this deserves consideration and some thought; otherwise, with this attitude, ChatGPT’s prediction of the Sharks winning the Cup will be true.
Ah jeez, I thought maybe the team would give him another look but I’ve stopped caring now…oh well, see ya, bud
Spoiled. Good riddance. Guess he didn’t pick up enough of his father in child birth. To be fair Andrei sounds like the typical travel team Dad bitchin about his kids ice time.🤣🤣🤣
and as the president of the local Klim Kostin fan club and I vehemently call bullshit to him not getting a enough ice time and chances.
So there wasn’t a lost in translation issue after all. He’s been playing hard as of late but if that is what you think – that the coach has it in for you – you have some serious blinders on.
The players that are consistently executing their roles are getting in the lineup. Look at Gundstrom as an example.
Not worth the drama
Damn I’d be so pissed at my Dad if this happened to me
I don’t care what the injury situation is I hope they scratch this POS tomorrow. Entitled punk should have just stayed in Russia where he can be somebody. Thought he’d just cruise over here and get to play however he feels like and have everyone grateful for his presence. He’s not that good.
Go be small time in Russia where anyone gives enough of a shit about you to even have you on a podcast.
This dude fulfills all the Russian stereotypes from the 90s.
Whether he’s got a legitimate gripe or not, get this kid out of the room. He doesn’t fit, and there’s absolutely no reason to have cultural drama at square one of a rebuild. Peace out, Nikolai.
Has enough talent to play in the NHL, but he hasn’t adapted his game sufficiently to make it work. Soon enough, there will be a resolution. My guess is it comes down to GMMG and Warsofsky telling Kovalenko what he needs to do to become a full-time player and giving him the chance to make the call on whether he wants to go down that path. One thing which has worked against Kovalenko is the lack of practice time. The midseason trade means he never got a camp and it seems like that’s the sort of time he really needs.… Read more »