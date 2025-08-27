Sharks Will Stay in San Jose Until 2051, City Council Passes SAP Center/New Arena Pact

The City Council of San Jose unanimously voted to confirm the deal with Sharks Sports & Entertainment on Tuesday to keep the San Jose Sharks in the City through 2051.

The deal also approved the money to perform a $425 million renovation on SAP Center with the goal of bringing the arena up to NHL standards, as well as modernizing the arena, allowing it to continue to draw big ticket concerts and events.

The renovation as proposed would occur over the next decade during the summer offseason period for the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks and the City of San Jose would share a portion of the cost, with the City paying a net $325 million for the project and Sharks Sports & Entertainment contributing $100 million and any cost overruns.

San Jose Hockey Now previously reported on the details of the now-approved proposal.

The deal faced criticism prior to the vote from Jean Cohen, executive officer of the South Bay Labor Council.

Public Comment ahead of the vote featured about 16 members of the public expressing their thoughts on the deal, all but one of who spoke positively about the proposal.

After comments from a majority of the City Council members in support of the Sharks as an organization and for the deal, the City Council voted unanimously to keep the San Jose Sharks in San Jose through 2051.