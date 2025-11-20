San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #21: Klingberg Trying To Simplify, Toffoli on Kopitar’s Last Game in San Jose
John Klingberg is going to try to force the action less.
That’s an adjustment for the 33-year-old defensemen, once one of the great offensive defensemen of his time.
Recently, San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky compared Klingberg, two-time top-six Norris Trophy finisher, to three-time Norris winner Erik Karlsson.
“Reminds me of Karl in the way he sees the game,” Warsofsky said.
“See” is the operative word, and that’s a perfectly valid comparison, in terms of how Klingberg and Karlsson, in their heyday, would try to force the action, both offensively and defensively.
But there’s a double-edged sword to that, as we’ve seen with some of Klingberg’s defensive miscues recently, dangerous passes and overaggressiveness trying to kill a play.
All this led to John Klingberg’s first healthy scratch this season, on Tuesday against the Utah Mammoth.
“There’s a risk-and-reward type of defenseman, a lot of teams have those types of players, but you have to get the reward. And we really haven’t got a lot of that,” Warsofsky said.
Klingberg, who’s dealt with persistent hip issues over the last five years, got the message.
“It’s a little bit different with all of the history of injuries and getting older too, so you have to adapt a little bit,” he said. “But yeah, just simplify the game and let the game come to me.”
The Sharks weren’t getting the reward on the power play either, once Klingberg’s bread and butter.
And if anything, Klingberg is honest.
“The power play was good when I was out. Worked with [Dmitry] Orlov,” he said. “I’m a team guy, if the power play works, go ahead and do it.”
But Warsofsky is going to give Klingberg, who has shown flashes of great playmaking, a chance to reclaim his job as top power play quarterback. Historically, Klingberg is a PP1 quarterback and Orlov is more PP2, so hopefully, a better all-around 5-on-5 game will pave the way for the Swedish blueliner to find his footing on the man advantage too.
Either way, Klingberg is clearly open-minded about adjusting his game.
“I take big pride in being in the line-up, and I can find different roles, in a second [power play] unit, or even try to play PK or whatever,” Klingberg, who reached the Stanley Cup Final last year, said. “I had success in Edmonton as well and was able to stay in that line-up throughout the playoffs.”
Klingberg still skates well and can move a puck, so the tools are there.
“It’s never easy to sit out, but it gives you some time to think and take a step back and then just reevaluate your own game,” he said. “I sometimes feel like I have to put a leash on myself.”
San Jose Sharks (9-8-3)
Timothy Liljegren and John Klingberg will replace Shakir Mukhamadullin and Nick Leddy in the line-up:
Kurashev-Celebrini-Smith
Eklund-Wennberg-Toffoli
Gaudette-Dellandrea-Graf
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves
Orlov-Liljegren
Ferraro-Klingberg
Dickinson-Desharnais
Klingberg is also back on the top power play unit:
PP1: Klingberg-Celebrini-Eklund-Smith-Wennberg
PP2: Orlov-Liljegren-Kurashev-Toffoli-Gaudette
Los Angeles Kings (10-6-4)
Anton Forsberg will start.
According to Zach Dooley, here’s how the Kings should line up:
Fiala – Byfield – Kempe
Moore – Kopitar – Kuzmenko
Foegele – Danault – Laferriere
Armia – Turcotte – Perry
Anderson – Dumoulin
Edmundson – Clarke
Moverare – Ceci
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on ESPN+ and Hulu. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Last game in SJ for the great Anze Kopitar.
I wrote about the golden era of California hockey with Thornton, Kopitar and Getzlaf. We were treated to such a high level of hockey. Hat tip to the future HOFer in his San Jose finale.
https://lastwordonsports.com/hockey/2020/12/01/joe-thornton-san-jose-sharks-legacy-california/
Klingberg with great introspection on his game. Exactly what I would have said he needs to change. Someone else mentioned his awful pinches. That’s like pickup hockey defense. Ultimately what ended Deboers tenure in SJ. His system demanded it but they previously had great forwards that knew to cover for that because it was in the system.
*Last regular season game
Hey Sheng, love to see an article on the players rides/cars/whips! As a car guy, be interested to see what players drive…
From little I can gleam, Reaves car is sick!