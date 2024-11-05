Sharks Scratch Top Defenseman, Why?

Ryan Warsofsky didn’t want to get into why he’s scratching Jake Walman.

Walman didn’t want to talk much about it either.

“Coach’s decision, I’ll leave it at that,” Warsofsky said, before the San Jose Sharks’ Tuesday night contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“My initial reaction is I’m a competitor and I want to play, but it’s coach’s decision, I’ll respect the conversation that we had,” Walman said. “He’s the coach, in the end, even if I’m not happy about not being out there, it’s respecting the decision, and just gonna be better for it in the end and come back stronger and ready to go, ready to be a leader.”

“I’m sure he’s frustrated. I think everyone wants to play,” Warsofsky said. “That message is gonna be between him and I.”

Walman, the San Jose Sharks’ No. 2 defenseman so far this season — Cody Ceci has averaged exactly one second more per game at 22:43 — did not have his best effort on Saturday night in a 3-2 last-minute loss to the Vancouver Canucks, ending up on the wrong side of two goals against.

He took the blame for the Pius Suter game-winner.

“I got to take control of that play and be closer on my guy,” Jake Walman said after the game. “Obviously, my guy put it in the net, and that’s on me. I got to be better there. Hold myself accountable, and that’s just the standard that we got to go by. We can’t be letting that stuff slide.”

His direct turnover also led to the Canucks’ first goal, also from Suter.

Warsofsky did not confirm that those goals allowed were the reason for scratching his most prolific offensive defenseman. Walman has a goal and eight assists through 13 games, leading San Jose Sharks blueliners. He’s also had the hot hand recently with seven points in his last four.

“It’s frustrating. It’s probably the best word to describe it,” Walman said, about going from top defenseman to the press box. “Especially when you’re in a groove, I feel like you want to just keep that going.”

But Warsofsky was plenty unhappy with his team on Saturday night, after they blew a sure point, surrendering the game-winner with just 26 seconds left in regulation.

“In certain situations, we have to understand what is going on in the hockey game. What is going on in the hockey game. We cannot have brain lapses that we have, line changes that we have, puck play that we have, and think we’re going to win hockey games in this league,” he said.

He was referring to both Canucks’ third period goals, Jake DeBrusk and the Suter GWG. Walman wasn’t on the ice for the actual DeBrusk strike, but he was on the turnover-heavy second power play unit that gave the puck to Vancouver before the score.

It’s clear that Warsofsky wants more from Walman, who was playing through an injury.

Walman took an awkward hit earlier in the game, apparently to his shoulder, from Brock Boeser.

Jake Walman takes a big hit behind the net and then comes out and blocks a shot.#TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/hu1SsFJDHT — JD Young (@MyFryHole) November 3, 2024

“Everyone’s dealing with bumps and bruises, some injuries. But that has no effect into [the decision] tonight,” Warsofsky said.

“I wouldn’t say it doesn’t have anything to do with the injury,” Walman said. “I don’t know to the extent, but we wouldn’t be in this position without the injury.”

But the two parties agree on this.

“Something that I can for sure battle through,” Walman said. “It’s a tough injury, painful injury, but I’ve gone through worse, I can play through it.”

Walman practiced today, so he should be ready to go whenever Warsofsky calls his name again.

“He knows how bad I want to be out there, and I think the guys around the locker room know as well,” Walman said. “It’s just one night off. I’ll be back.”