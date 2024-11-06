Walman Was Scratched on Tuesday for Non-Hockey Reasons

Jake Walman was scratched for non-hockey reasons.

From the beginning, it seemed peculiar that the San Jose Sharks would healthy scratch their second most-used defenseman, also their most prolific offensive blueliner on Tuesday night.

On the other hand, Jake Walman, self-admittedly, wasn’t very good in his last game against the Vancouver Canucks.

But the day after the San Jose Sharks pulled out a 2-1 OT victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets without Walman, head coach Ryan Warsofsky spoke on the scratch.

After practice on Wednesday, Warsofsky was asked if Walman was sat for performance reasons.

“Jake did not play because of hockey play,” Warsofsky confirmed. “There was nothing to do with that. It was something in between [us] that we’ll keep in house.”

Warsofsky said that Walman would suit up for the San Jose Sharks on Thursday against the Minnesota Wild.

We’ll check in with Walman tomorrow. Warsofsky spoke after player media availability today.