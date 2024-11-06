San Jose Sharks
Walman Was Scratched on Tuesday for Non-Hockey Reasons
Jake Walman was scratched for non-hockey reasons.
From the beginning, it seemed peculiar that the San Jose Sharks would healthy scratch their second most-used defenseman, also their most prolific offensive blueliner on Tuesday night.
On the other hand, Jake Walman, self-admittedly, wasn’t very good in his last game against the Vancouver Canucks.
But the day after the San Jose Sharks pulled out a 2-1 OT victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets without Walman, head coach Ryan Warsofsky spoke on the scratch.
After practice on Wednesday, Warsofsky was asked if Walman was sat for performance reasons.
“Jake did not play because of hockey play,” Warsofsky confirmed. “There was nothing to do with that. It was something in between [us] that we’ll keep in house.”
Warsofsky said that Walman would suit up for the San Jose Sharks on Thursday against the Minnesota Wild.
We’ll check in with Walman tomorrow. Warsofsky spoke after player media availability today.
Can’t help but think there’s something there that has to do with why Detroit had to pay us to take him. If it was only for cap reasons, they wouldn’t have had to include a 2nd rounder… Intriguing
“Jake did not play because of hockey play” doesn’t seem to match the headline?
What Warsofsky initially said was awkward, but I confirmed with him later that it was for non-hockey reasons
I wonder if he said he was good to go after that hit, wasn’t, and cost the team a couple goals. That would sort of track. He isn’t being blamed for the errors, rather for putting himself in a position to make them by not quite being honest about his limitations after getting banged up.
I hope it’s this and not something more nefarious. Your theory has merit.
Joseph, yours is a much simpler, and to my ignorant eye, more plausible, explanation than hypothesizing that Walman, who was beloved in hockey mad and knowledgeable Detroit, is in fact a problem child.
Wonder if Walman was who Sturm was talking about with staying up playing video games. He’s known as a big time Fortnite player….