Walman, Facing Red Wings for 1st Time, Happy for Fresh Start With Sharks

Jake Walman is trying to take Monday night’s match-up against the Detroit Red Wings as just another game.

It’s his first time against his old team, after GM Steve Yzerman sent him to the San Jose Sharks in a surprising trade this past summer.

“I saw some of my best buddies on the team [for dinner] last night,” Walman shared. “Saw Joe Veleno, Seider, [Lucas Raymond, Alex DeBrincat], couple other guys I wish I saw too.”

As for the trade itself though, Walman isn’t sure.

“I think people are still wondering, and I don’t think anybody really knows, except for the person that did it,” Walman said.

Detroit was where Walman established himself as a full-time NHL’er, scoring 21 goals over the last two seasons while averaging over 19 minutes a night.

But regardless, Walman was dealt ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft with a second-round pick in exchange for future considerations.

Walman stressed that he’s happy with his fresh start with the San Jose Sharks, and you can see it on the ice too. He’s signed with the Sharks through the 2025-26 season for just $3.4 million AAV.

This season, Walman leads San Jose Sharks blueliners in points, assists, plus-minus, shots, and time on ice.

He’s also having plenty of fun in his new home. For example, Max Miller of The Hockey News has spotted Mackenzie Blackwood doing Walman’s famous Griddy celebration to Walman’s face in practice.

“I think it’s more welcomed here,” Walman said. “A bunch of the guys are in on it, and everyday, somebody’s coming to me and telling me to do it, whether it’s in practice or in a game. So guys like it around here, and it’s good to see that guys have that personality.”

Walman would be tied for first on the Red Wings with Seider for points by a blueliner, with three less games played. But, Walman is not particularly interested in dwelling on what could have been.

“I’ve got to take the emotions out of it,” he said. “We’re all hockey players. At the end of the day, [trades are] for whatever reason.”