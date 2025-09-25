How Can Thompson Become Everyday Defenseman? What Do NHL Scouts Think of Him? (+)

Jack Thompson might be facing a crossroads in his San Jose Sharks’ career.

Thompson, 23, is not waiver-exempt anymore.

The 6-foot-1 right-hander enjoyed some offensive success in his rookie campaign last year, notching four goals and 10 points in 31 games with the San Jose Sharks. Thompson was also an AHL All-Star in 2023-24 with the Syracuse Crunch.

There are, arguably, eight defensemen ahead of Thompson in camp right now, veterans Dmitry Orlov, John Klingberg, Nick Leddy, Mario Ferraro, Timothy Liljegren, and Vincent Desharnais, and youngsters Shakir Mukhamadullin and Sam Dickinson.

So could Thompson be the odd man out? The Sharks aren’t carrying nine blueliners on their opening night roster. Is a trade possible?

Or would Thompson pass through waivers?

San Jose Hockey Now took a straw poll of four different NHL scouts, none with the Sharks, to answer that question.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky and Thompson also discussed what the young blueliner can do to establish himself as an everyday NHL’er.