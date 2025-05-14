Deeper Look at Jack Thompson’s Strengths & Weaknesses (+)

In a season of many firsts for Jack Thompson, the 23-year-old defenseman has displayed the offensive prowess that got him to the NHL, and what improvements need to be made to stay there.

“It’s been a lot of learning this year,” Thompson told San Jose Hockey Now on Apr. 24. “Splitting time between both [the San Jose Sharks and Barracuda], it’s been unique. First time I’ve done something like that … it’s been good to be a part of.”

This season, Thompson marked his first NHL assist and goal, made his hometown debut in Toronto (in which he scored a goal in the San Jose Sharks’ come-from-behind shootout win), and performed in the “Holiday Inflatables” music video.

After just three NHL appearances last season, his NHL debut with the Tampa Bay Lightning and the final two games of the season with the San Jose Sharks, Thompson’s 2024-25 season was split almost evenly between the NHL and AHL. Thompson recorded four goals and 10 points in 31 games with the Sharks and three goals and 14 points in 27 games with the Barracuda.

So what can Thompson improve? And what do Stathletes micro-stats say about Thompson’s strengths and weaknesses?