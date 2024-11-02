How Can Jack Thompson Get Better? (+)

Scratching Jack Thompson might not make much sense to some.

The 22-year-old rookie already has three assists in six games with the San Jose Sharks, and has been an asset to the power play, with all three of his assists coming on the man advantage.

But Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky chose to sit the young defenseman earlier this week.

“Playing this league as a young defenseman is really, really difficult. It takes time,” Warsofsky said.

San Jose Hockey Now spoke with two NHL scouts, neither with the San Jose Sharks, who gave a clearer understanding about what Thompson needs to improve to be an NHL regular. Warsofsky and Thompson also commented, and SportContract provided video clips.