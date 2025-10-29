3:47 of Hell, 1 Second of Heaven: Wennberg, Celebrini & More Break Down Sharks’ Improbable OT Win (+)

“I don’t want to see it ever like that.”

That’s what head coach Ryan Warsofsky said about overtime on Sunday, despite his San Jose Sharks winning 6-5 OT over the Minnesota Wild, thanks to a Macklin Celebrini strike.

But the victory was also thanks to Alex Wennberg, William Eklund, and Timothy Liljegren, who basically didn’t leave the ice for the first 3:47 of overtime, until Celebrini jumped on for Eklund to score the breakaway winner. Wennberg and Liljegren were on the ice the entire time.

Let’s not forget goalie Yaroslav Askarov too, who put in a gutsy effort to earn his first win of the season.

Of course, the Sharks got lucky too: Matt Boldy hit a post in the OT.

But here’s what the San Jose Sharks’ fatigued four did to hold off the Wild, in one of the most remarkable regular season OTs in recent NHL history.

Ex-AHL assistant coach Jack Han — subscribe to his Hockey Tactics Newsletter! — shared his thoughts too.

Wennberg, Celebrini, and Warsofsky also chimed in.