Sharks Practice Notebook: Captain Announced on Wednesday? Why Dellandrea at 3C? (+)

Will Ty Dellandrea start the season as the San Jose Sharks’ third-line center?

That appears to be the case, as Dellandrea was the 3C in two separate line drills during Tuesday’s practice.

Also saw: Kurashev-Celebrini-Smith

Eklund-Wennberg-Toffoli

Skinner-Dellandrea-Graf

Goodrow-Gaudette-Reaves Misa mixed in, I saw him between Eklund/Toffoli for ex. — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 7, 2025

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky says that Dellandrea seized the job in camp: “Early in camp, we didn’t really know who could jump in that spot. Were we going to move [Philipp] Kurashev to the wing [or] back to the middle? So we moved him around a little bit. But Delly, through the games he played, through practice, he’s been on a mission, so he’s earned it.”

Top prospect Michael Misa was also a candidate for the role, but might be on the outside looking in for opening night on Thursday. So what did Dellandrea do to win the job? Also, it looks like the captaincy decision, yay or nay, is coming on Wednesday. How did Misa and Sam Dickinson find out they had made the Sharks? Which under-the-radar prospect finished camp strong?