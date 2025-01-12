San Jose Sharks
Sharks Locker Room: Let’s Talk About Will Smith’s Benching
Will Smith, like the rebuilding San Jose Sharks, is learning on the job.
It’s normal for a teenager in the NHL to be down, then up, then down again. It’s normal for a young team to be down, then up, then down again.
Generally, you can divide both Smith and San Jose’s seasons so far in three parts.
For Smith, he had zero points in his first eight games. Then, he enjoyed an 11 points-in-14-games run. But, over his last 15 appearances, he has just three points.
It’s not just about points, of course, but they paint a picture.
For the Sharks, they started off 0-7-2. Then, they went on a 10-6-3 run. But, in their last 17 appearances, they’re 3-13-1.
All this came to a head on Saturday, a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Smith was benched 14:57 into the second period, and didn’t see another shift for the rest of the contest.
“Just went with the guys that were going,” Warsofsky said tersely afterwards. He would speak empathetically about Smith later in the presser though.
Two plays stood out about Smith’s performance on Saturday, one good, one bad.
For what it’s worth, it wasn’t just one play that got Will Smith benched, as noted in my game diary.
Ryan Warsofsky said about his philosophy of when to bench, when not to bench: “A lot of it comes down to how many times have we talked about the mistake? Is this the third, fourth, fifth time, or is this the first time?”
This was Smith’s last shift of the game:
Smith (2) has the right idea on the breakout, a stationary pass from the wall to the support speed coming up the middle, if he intended to connect with Jan Rutta (84). But under no pressure, Smith fastballs a routine backhand pass, somehow missing an open Rutta. So perhaps, a bad idea, he was trying to hit Luke Kunin (11) with the pass? Either way, Matt Boldy (12) turns the literal gift into basically three consecutive Grade-A chances.
“I want to see a guy, if he does turn a puck over, does he track as hard as he can back? Is their effort there?” Warsofsky said.
Just as important as the mistake is how Smith reacts to it: It’s a fire drill because of him, and while his first impulse to take Boldy on the wall is fine, he stays in that not-as-dangerous area, after Boldy gives up the puck, instead of hustling over to the high-danger middle of the ice. Declan Chisholm (47) comes down the slot unmarked because of this.
Here, Smith fails to execute a critical and routine play, then isn’t alert as possible in the chaos.
“Just a kid that’s going through a part of his development and has got some low confidence,” Warsofsky said.
Okay, now the good, and why the San Jose Sharks continue to have confidence in Smith.
A smart Rutta pinch causes a turnover, which Smith jumps on. Making a low-key great pass, Smith is able to wait out an outstretched Jake Middleton (5) stick, hitting Kunin with a pass that’s hard enough to beat Middleton but soft enough for Kunin to handle. It doesn’t look like much, but it’s a high-end pass.
Will Smith, for all his struggles, is still making plays.
For Smith, like the Sharks, it’s not about one benching or one loss, or even a stretch of demotions and defeats. So let’s not overreact to that.
“We’ve seen some major strides from him since training camp, and we expect him to continue to get better and better,” Warsofsky said of Will Smith recently. “And I think the player you see now will be completely different by the time you see this player at game 82.”
That’s the big picture.
Right now, bad game, bad moment, it’s about Smith getting off the mat, like San Jose has recently, and showing some fortitude, some growth.
The Sharks responded from a dismal New Year’s Eve effort against the Philadelphia Flyers and an eight-game losing streak with two of their best games of the season against Eastern Conference powers, victories over the Tampa Bay Lightning and New Jersey Devils. They responded from two underwhelming showings against the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club with a victory-worthy performance against the Wild.
Smith’s development and San Jose’s rebuild, at least in season, were never going to be linear progress: There have been, and there’s going to be, real ups and downs this season. Inconsistency is the only consistency.
That’s okay. That should be expected.
“We got to work with him and get him back,” Warsofsky said.
Let’s see if Smith, like the Sharks have, can rally back.
Ryan Warsofsky
Warsofsky, on tonight's bounceback effort: "I think we responded from the game in Utah last night and did some things better than we've done in the past. I thought this game was similar to the Jersey and Tampa games, what our identity should look like…No matter what's happening…
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 12, 2025
Warsofsky, on benching Smith:
Just went with the guys that were going.
Warsofsky, on what Smith is going through:
Just a kid that’s going through a part of his development and has got some low confidence. We got to work with him, and we got to help him. He’s gotten points his whole life, and this is probably the first time he’s going through a little stretch where he’s not getting points. And for a guy that’s like him and is dynamic like him, it can eat at you.
Flip side of it, this is a kid that’s played center most of his career. He’s playing wing, and obviously there’s going to be some details that go with that in the National Hockey League, going up against the [Marcus] Folignos and some big guys in the walls. And details with that position, there comes a lot, and he’s just not used to it again.
So we got to work with him and get him back.
Warsofsky, on if Smith needs to simplify and play more north-south:
Yeah, a little bit. But there’s a lot more to it too. There’s a lot more, setting your body up positionally-wise for pucks when they come up the wall, whether that puck is rimmed, whether that puck is direct, whether that puck’s in your feet, how do you protect it from the middle of the ice? There’s a lot of details that go into it, but you got to kind of start over and simplify his game.
Macklin Celebrini
Celebrini, on what Walman adds to #SJSharks: "He's a great player…He made some great plays for us, and he was just steady.
"He just kind of controls the pace of the game. He's something that every team wants on their team, just a defenseman that can kind of slow the play down…
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 12, 2025
Celebrini, on what makes he and Eklund so dangerous on the rush:
Eky’s a special player, very good skater, knows how to make plays, and he can get to the hard areas. He’s an unreal player for us.
Celebrini, on why it was important for him to use Pride tape on Pride Night: "I just wanted to show my support and tape my stick. That doesn't really say a lot, but just kind of supporting the cause."
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 12, 2025
William Eklund
Eklund, on how he complements Celebrini on the rush:
I think we want to play a pretty similar game. We want to have the puck, we want to attack with speed. Both pretty skilled on the ice out there. Toff helps a lot, too, with his skill. I think we complement each other good out there.
Eklund, on the message from the San Jose Sharks coaching staff after back-to-back disappointing efforts:
Obviously, our compete level has to come up a little bit more, and I think we did that tonight. Wasn’t enough, but step in the right direction.
Jake Walman
Walman, on how he felt in layoff:
I mean, it’s just hockey, but yeah, time off, it takes a little bit to adjust, so it’ll get better and better.
Walman, on Yaroslav Askarov’s puckhandling:
It’s fun to watch him when I’m up top. It’s fun to play with him when I’m on the ice. He has all the confidence in the world. I love when goalies go back and play the puck. That’s the biggest thing. It’s like having an extra player out there. So helps us out, even if we get in trouble. Sometimes, for the most part, it’s easier to break the puck out. I’ll tell me him to keep doing that.
Walman, on how dangerous the Celebrini line was on the rush:
They’re angry for the puck every time. They’re competing, they’re tenacious in the battles, even in the D-zone, they’re trying to get the puck as quick as they can. Makes it easier when we’re out there, when they’re out there, to get the puck out, get in the O-zone. And those guys are special when they get the puck. So I think it’s just tenacity from them, and I love that they’re competing all over the ice, and they’re pissed off when it doesn’t go their way. So just keep that same energy.
Walman, on using Pride tape: "I have a couple family members that are happy that I'm wearing that tape. It's important that we still give a voice to that type of night. It's important for a lot of guys in the room…If you can't wear jerseys, guys are doing the most they can show…
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 12, 2025
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Will Smith an the whole group have found out this the NHL myself an others got spoiled with Joe Patrick little Joe Boyle etc. With Nabokov in net so much fun. These boyz can do the same.
This is why I thought Marco Sturm was a great choice for head coach, because he actually was a 19 year old in the league and knew what it took to play 200’ at a high level as a 19 year old.
Is they a knock on how Warso is handling Smith? I think he’s doing just fine with him.
Kind of a dumb reason to not like this coach.
I hadn’t thought about that aspect… could have some merit, not meaning as a “knock on Warso”, but on a possible coaching strength that Sturm might have had.
Sorry but no. Scotty Bowman never played in the NHL and he’s the best ever. By the logic suggested then, it’s a negative that Sturm even played in the NHL.
Shork, I think you are just looking for a reason to argue this time (well not just this time!). There’s no tried or true formula for what makes successful coaches. Think back in the day (a couple of decades ago for the four major sports), it was conventional “wisdom” that ex-players couldn’t make good coaches. Look how that has evolved.
Bullshit. Saying that Sturm was somehow a better choice or strength simply because he was once a first round pick borderlines on moronic. Smith is living with a #2 overall who also works as development coach so whatever aspect that’s perceived missing is easily filled by the people they surrounded this kid with.
As far as ex players making good coaches or not. The number of great players making good coaches are very few. Mostly ex-goons and defensive players. Still most of the best either barely made the NHL or never even made the show.
I kept my fingers crossed for Sturm as well when a couple of national publications and experts mentioned him as a candidate for Sharks job. It’s still early in the process, so nobody knows if Marco one day won’t be pacing behind Sharks bench.
So many fundamentals are missing, which is why his performance has been mediocre and his confidence low. As alluded to by Warso, he’s a non factor in board battles, he doesn’t protect the puck well, he lacks foot speed, and rarely influences the play on the forecheck or backcheck. Grier has given this team enough forward depth to put him in the AHL without hurting the roster, and I think this experiment has gone on long enough. His early season progress has stalled so I don’t see a reason to keep him in the NHL. Kovalenko and Graf look much… Read more »
It would also be nice to see someone like Bordeleau or Gushchin called back up for another shot. I’m fine with it if those guys are all passed up in the system by better players further along in their development, but that’s not Will Smith – yet. They’ve earned the ice more than he has.
Gushin & Bords probably get free run after the trade deadline as a likely last shot to prove they should be resigned. I’m skeptical either are in the Sharks organization at the beginning of next season.
Gush in injured, week-to-week I think.
That seems like a really harsh assessment given what we’ve seen him capable of doing. More fair would be to say that the high end skill is there but the consistency is not at this point. I’m less concerned about the points than the eye test. Even if the points haven’t been there, he’s had a few solid games – and made a few great plays – during the team’s recent struggles. Does he need to develop some aspects of his game? Sure. But that sounds an awful lot like what you’d expect from a 19 year old plying his… Read more »
I think you’re being too lenient. Graf is also a rookie and not putting up points really, but he is engaged, skating his ass of and winning puck battles, engaging along the boards. Let’s just be honest here, Smith has the talent but until he figures out the compete side of things, he will never live up to what he can be. Going down to the cuda, back to center and playing big minutes in a men’s league would be a very good thing for him at this point rather than continue to have his confidence stomped on and play… Read more »
Agreed. Especially about Graf. Kid has really deserved to be up.
Graf has been impressive (good motor and ice sense) even if it’s not showing up in the stats yet.
Graf is also 22, and just got up here. They are really at different stages, had Graf been with Sharks since day one maybe that is a better comparison. Both were in college last year, so using the games played, could be a comparable. However, see the just got to show statement, that kinda gives you some juice for a time, your drive is to stick. Smith drive is dealing with the grind, which is a bit different than AHL. Honestly, Mack and Smith look like they could use the 4 nations break. Smith, needs a night off, maybe Mack… Read more »
I think the Graf comparison is the best one. Came from the NCAA straight into the nhl, didn’t wow or really do much for his 13 games or whatever he got end of season. Got sent to the AHL for half a season and came back guns blazing, ready to play men’s hockey in the nhl. I truly think if we sent Smitty down right now to play 18 mins a night at center on a winning team he’d show up next season playing NHL hockey. Now he may show up and play NHL hockey next season anyway, but I… Read more »
Graf is not a good comparison at this point. He is 2-3 years older, which is huge at this age, even just in terms of physical maturity (he grew several inches during college, which is why he’d gone undrafted pre-NCAA). Graf played 2 full years of NCAA hockey plus his cup of coffee with the Sharks last year (during which he looked totally overmatched.). I really like the way Graf has played since the call-up but his skill level is nowhere near Smith’s. I’m not trying to be a Smith apologist and I am open to a Cuda stint being… Read more »
As much as I like Smith, I must agree with you and with HC Warso who mentioned a few very important elements of Smith’s play. That was, imo, Warso’s best analysis of a player’s game so far and all was right on the money. Read it again an tell me you don’t agree with HC’s analysis. I noticed that some time ago as well and understand it 100% as once, when young, I played as well, and when you are as ambitious and young as Smith is, when things don’t go his way for extended period he may feel angry… Read more »
Not something they necessarily need to fix this year, but this team’s forward group has a lot of trouble getting to the inside to capitalize on second and third chances when they’re dominating on the shot clock. It’s a small group, relatively speaking. Only one player over 6’1 plays a regular role in the top nine.
One potential benefit of moving on from Granlund would be to use that money and roster spot on a legit scoring winger with size to create some room for Eklund, Celebrini, etc.
They should have enough cap space to do both right?
Musty is 6’2″, Bystedt 6’2″, Chernyshov 6’3″, Halttunen 6’4″, so they have some size in the pipe. Not all will make it, but one or 2 of them along with Zetterlund (5’11”) who has a solid build. Agree would like to see a good power forward signed. Too bad Klim is not a top 6 guy.
….yet. 😜
Joseph, indeed that element of getting that net presence was glaringly apparent last night where there were some juicy rebounds but no one was there to follow up and put the puck in the net other than for the one goal. A scorer (or two) w/ size is a top priority.
In happier news, Chernyshov was activated off IR and assigned to the Cuda.
Oh, now that is much
happier and big (winger who gets to the middle) news!
Not straight to Saginaw? Interesting.
Possible that they might just still want to be in charge of his rehabilitation process for now, but he sure would be an interesting add to the Barracuda.
Maybe they want to do the Haultenen, since ge was in Mhl/khl and just loaned to saginaw, maybe he can stay in AHL!?! Or do a rehab stint since he got hurt while theoretically on the Sharks.
but fantasitic news and interesting!
Oh wow I thought he was immediately going to juniors? Did that change?
I’ve never seen a player give up the puck so easily every single time an opposing player gets within a stick length of him. Zero resistance whatsoever. All Smith has in his game right now is flashes of his skill when he is able to handle the puck without any pressure. The “good” play above is an example. Got the puck on his stick and managed to make a nice pass in the one second before somebody was gonna get on him. I’d like to think this is stuff that will get better as he matures and gets stronger, but… Read more »
Then you don’t know how to properly evaluate a players development. Multiple players and coaches have touted his improvement since the beginning of the season. I trust their evaluation over yours especially since it doesn’t ring true with what I’ve seen as well.
I’ll “properly evaluate” Smith’s development by the his coach’s actions, which were benching him last night because he’s sick of his repeated mistakes, over the words coaches and players use in the media to give him cover with gullible people like you.
lol! Yeah, ok buddy. Enjoy your bubble.
Said it before yesterday’s game/benching. Think the time to move Smith to the the ‘Cuda has arrived.
I’d hate for this to be perceived as a demotion, because its really not. He’s probably among the team’s top 14 forwards, which equals a roster spot. But he needs the big minutes and more space to grow than he’s getting now. On top of this, he’ll be playing playoff games in the Calder Cup and you want him to get to know the ‘Cuda players and coaches. Because playoff hockey in the AHL is a big challenge.
As much as a lot of people want Smitty to go to the AHL or scratched for a few games, the plain fact is he is a physically underdeveloped 19 year old kid attempting to play in the best Men’s league in the world. Graf on the other hand, is 22 & has had 3-4 yrs of hard college hockey in order to develop his game. Smith only had 1 year, huge difference. Would going down to the AHL for a short stint help Smitty? idk Would scratching him for a few games be good for him? idk What I… Read more »
What they teach in USA hockey coaching is that minutes equals development. He would definitely benefit from 20 min a night in the AHL.