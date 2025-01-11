What Analytics Matter? Key Sharks’ Micro-Stats at Mid-Season

What analytics matter?

“There’s a ways to go with it and sorting through things,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said earlier this week, “because there’s a lot of data.”

Perhaps one way to sort through the data?

According to Stathletes, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Adam Fox, and Mitch Marner lead the NHL in Passes Leading to Shots. Stands to reason, if the Sharks have a player who’s performing well in that category, that’s a positive thing, to emulate the clear-cut best players in the world.

So here are how some San Jose Sharks, from Macklin Celebrini to Mario Ferraro, are performing in key micro-stats. Where is Celebrini truly elite? Where must he improve? What’s Will Smith doing well? Where does the much-maligned Ferraro surprise?

All 5-on-5 stats are Per 60 as of Jan. 9, 25 games played at minimum, and from Stathletes.

Successful Pass Rate

Keeping in mind that this stat doesn’t measure the varying difficulty of passes, it won’t surprise you to know that puck-mover Jake Walman leads San Jose Sharks defensemen with an 80.5 Successful Pass %. But it might surprise you to know that Mario Ferraro is second at 80.4.