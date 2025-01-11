San Jose Sharks
What Analytics Matter? Key Sharks’ Micro-Stats at Mid-Season
What analytics matter?
“There’s a ways to go with it and sorting through things,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said earlier this week, “because there’s a lot of data.”
Perhaps one way to sort through the data?
According to Stathletes, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Adam Fox, and Mitch Marner lead the NHL in Passes Leading to Shots. Stands to reason, if the Sharks have a player who’s performing well in that category, that’s a positive thing, to emulate the clear-cut best players in the world.
So here are how some San Jose Sharks, from Macklin Celebrini to Mario Ferraro, are performing in key micro-stats. Where is Celebrini truly elite? Where must he improve? What’s Will Smith doing well? Where does the much-maligned Ferraro surprise?
All 5-on-5 stats are Per 60 as of Jan. 9, 25 games played at minimum, and from Stathletes.
Successful Pass Rate
Keeping in mind that this stat doesn’t measure the varying difficulty of passes, it won’t surprise you to know that puck-mover Jake Walman leads San Jose Sharks defensemen with an 80.5 Successful Pass %. But it might surprise you to know that Mario Ferraro is second at 80.4.
It would be nice if Macklin took care of the puck better. He and Smith make a lot of hope plays, and it’ll be tough for the sharks to become a good possession team if they don’t clean that up. Obviously we hope time solves this problem.
Wow! Can’t believe Kostin has that many positive stats. Would be great if they can coach him up enough to take advantage of all that.
I feel like advanced stats are really necessary for evaluating goaltending. I’d like to see some version of Goals Saved Above Expected in the infographics during the broadcast. Goals against average seems like more of an indication of how the team is playing.