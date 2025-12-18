Links
SJHN Daily: Dickinson Still Might Go to World Juniors, Reaves Chats With Cat Toffoli
“I leave there with a stomachache from laughing every time.”
Reaves joined Tyler and Cat Toffoli on the Never Offside Podcast and shared his love for the musical “Book of Mormon” and rallying the San Jose Sharks to see the show together, when they were in New York City.
His first time seeing the show, Reaves said an older couple did not know the show was a sarcastic and raunchy comedy and left at the intermission.
Check out the full episode to hear about Reaves acquiring the team’s player of the game necklace, his friendship with Toffoli and younger Sharks, and Reaves’s favorite movies.
AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…
The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is back! Keegan, Sheng, Zubair, and Dan Boyle break down the team’s recent success! Plus, how do the Sharks carry on without Will Smith and Phillip Kurashev? Last, how do the San Jose Sharks acquire a no. 1 defenseman like Quinn Hughes? Also, Randy Hahn joins to talk about the incredible Pittsburgh comeback!
The San Jose Sharks completed a special comeback over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The fans are starting to believe in the San Jose Sharks again…they’re coming back!
Erik Karlsson reflects on the Sharks’ turnaround and Hasso Plattner’s early season comments.
Yaroslav Askarov shares a special bond with Devin Cooley.
Celebrini says Chernyshov does have the puck from his first point. The assist was awarded late, after the game
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 17, 2025
OTHER SHARKS NEWS…
Michael Misa is finally heading to Canada WJC Camp.
Sam Dickinson is also still a candidate to join Misa…Ryan Warsofsky weighs the pros and cons.
Warsofsky says that he and Grier have had many discussions about sending Dickinson to World Juniors or not, and those discussions are ongoing
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 17, 2025
Warsofsky on the pros and cons of loaning Sam Dickinson to the Canadian World Junior team.
"(Mike Grier and I have) talked about it. I think you want to continue to preach the habits that we need to play with at this level, and I think you can get away with some things when…
— Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) December 17, 2025
The San Francisco 49ers hype up the San Jose Sharks crowd!
George Kittle, Brock Purdy and the 49ers hype up the Sharks as they take the ice 🤝 pic.twitter.com/YIo9gbAUfH
— Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) December 17, 2025
John Leonard makes Detroit Red Wings debut.
Happened on his second period shot block, he missed shifts in that period, but was able to return
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 17, 2025
AROUND THE NHL…
Connor Bedard will miss at least a couple weeks with injury.
Phillip Danault reportedly requested a trade.
The Oilers celebrating right in front of their old goalie Stuart Skinner 😬pic.twitter.com/QdAnOsKyHJ
— Covers (@Covers) December 17, 2025
Three injured Pittsburgh Penguins are nearing a return.
Dougie Hamilton speaks on recent trade rumors.
Mackenzie Blackwood is 10-1-1 and showing out with the Colorado Avalanche.
What’s Jarmo Kekalainen’s plan for the Buffalo Sabres?
The New York Rangers’ setting record-lows in home goal scoring.
Ice is freezing in Miami for the Florida Panthers‘ upcoming Winter Classic game.
The Pittsburgh Penguins franchise could be sold soon.
The Leon celebratory 1k points shirts are all timers 😭
(Via @EdmontonOilers) pic.twitter.com/MvLnPnD2AK
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 17, 2025
Book of Mormon was fantastic.
As a side note, the Mormon Church actually had advertisements inside the Playbill. Thought that was pretty clever. Something to the effect of “you’ve seen the play, now you can read the book …”
As for Dellandrea, there seemed a lot of line juggling last game and I guess it was multiple factors. Not wanting to overdo Igor’s ice time in his debut, Dellandrea’s injury. Hope he heals up soon.
If you can’t beat em, join em. I was in London when that opened there and they plastered the entire tube with anti Book of Mormon propaganda, so they’ve definitely reversed course
This made me think of the current TV series, Heated Rivalry. It is a jaw dropping series considering how sensitive homosexual issues are in pro sports. There must be more gay players that are not coming out because of backlash. If you’re a Russian player, you have more to worry about than in the West. It amazes me how far this series goes, the soft porn edge.
I wonder if Sharks fans would be disappointed in finding out Will Smith or some other player(s) is gay?
Wouldn’t be disappointed in the least. Hell, I hope Smith and Celly win a cup together and celebrate by making out on the ice after.🙂
Yeah, the whole team could be gay and if they win cups, that’s a dream come true for me
Not sure why sending Dickinson to the WJC makes sense. I can find a case for it and maybe Sam really wants it. But it feels like its a college kid going back to play the guys in middle school.
Well when the college kid’s team didn’t win last year, and you’re trying to fit Mukh and Iorio in while shopping Leddy, I say let the college kid go fuck em up and have that confidence boost.
Agreed. He’s going to play 25 min a night in all situations. He’s probably their #1D. That’s development time. Not the same as OHL as this is like all star teams playing hard.
Not a bad take. We also need to boost our D. Trade deadline coming………..
TDL coming AND I think they implemented the new CBA’s prohibition on three team trades, so I bet there’ll be a mini deadline at the cutoff before the real deadline.
There’s no prohibition on 3 team trades. But, a common reason for 3 team trades is the double retention on the salary/cap hit. The double retention is going away.
That said, with the cap rising so quickly, the need for those double retention trades would likely diminish anyway. At least in the rapidly rising cap era for the next few seasons
I don’t get the idea of sending Dickinson to World Juniors. He has a few brain farts every game but he doesn’t look out of place at the NHL level. What does he have to gain from going to World Juniors? At least with Misa it pushes off his 10th NHL game and his contract counting to the 50 player limit.
I don’t like it either. Only thing I can think of is last year left a bad taste in his mouth and he wants to go back there and take some kids to the shed
Read my comment to Zeke above. It’ll be good for him.
It doesn’t make a lot of sense, if any. I don’t see the reason to have him go, unless it’s trying to showcase someone like Leddy for trade bait, but I doubt that they would get anything for him given his play this year.
Shorky mentioned ice time and confidence but getting 25 a night against boys isn’t really earth shattering and not sure how that would help develop him further. I mean Grier and RW were debating the value due to the deficiencies/bad habits in his game that could prop up that they’ve been trying to remove.
Simple, he’s just not playing very much. Ice time is ice time. He needs ice time. He needs to be in the AHL getting 1st pair minutes but he can’t go there so this is a good option. It’s only for a couple weeks, I don’t get the hand wringing.