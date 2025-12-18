SJHN Daily: Dickinson Still Might Go to World Juniors, Reaves Chats With Cat Toffoli

“I leave there with a stomachache from laughing every time.”

Reaves joined Tyler and Cat Toffoli on the Never Offside Podcast and shared his love for the musical “Book of Mormon” and rallying the San Jose Sharks to see the show together, when they were in New York City.

His first time seeing the show, Reaves said an older couple did not know the show was a sarcastic and raunchy comedy and left at the intermission.

Check out the full episode to hear about Reaves acquiring the team’s player of the game necklace, his friendship with Toffoli and younger Sharks, and Reaves’s favorite movies.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is back! Keegan, Sheng, Zubair, and Dan Boyle break down the team’s recent success! Plus, how do the Sharks carry on without Will Smith and Phillip Kurashev? Last, how do the San Jose Sharks acquire a no. 1 defenseman like Quinn Hughes? Also, Randy Hahn joins to talk about the incredible Pittsburgh comeback!

The San Jose Sharks completed a special comeback over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The fans are starting to believe in the San Jose Sharks again…they’re coming back!

Erik Karlsson reflects on the Sharks’ turnaround and Hasso Plattner’s early season comments.

Yaroslav Askarov shares a special bond with Devin Cooley.

Celebrini says Chernyshov does have the puck from his first point. The assist was awarded late, after the game — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 17, 2025

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Michael Misa is finally heading to Canada WJC Camp.

Sam Dickinson is also still a candidate to join Misa…Ryan Warsofsky weighs the pros and cons.

Warsofsky says that he and Grier have had many discussions about sending Dickinson to World Juniors or not, and those discussions are ongoing — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 17, 2025

Warsofsky on the pros and cons of loaning Sam Dickinson to the Canadian World Junior team. "(Mike Grier and I have) talked about it. I think you want to continue to preach the habits that we need to play with at this level, and I think you can get away with some things when… — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) December 17, 2025

The San Francisco 49ers hype up the San Jose Sharks crowd!

George Kittle, Brock Purdy and the 49ers hype up the Sharks as they take the ice 🤝 pic.twitter.com/YIo9gbAUfH — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) December 17, 2025

John Leonard makes Detroit Red Wings debut.

Happened on his second period shot block, he missed shifts in that period, but was able to return — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 17, 2025

AROUND THE NHL…



Connor Bedard will miss at least a couple weeks with injury.

Phillip Danault reportedly requested a trade.

The Oilers celebrating right in front of their old goalie Stuart Skinner 😬pic.twitter.com/QdAnOsKyHJ — Covers (@Covers) December 17, 2025

Three injured Pittsburgh Penguins are nearing a return.

Dougie Hamilton speaks on recent trade rumors.

Mackenzie Blackwood is 10-1-1 and showing out with the Colorado Avalanche.

What’s Jarmo Kekalainen’s plan for the Buffalo Sabres?

The New York Rangers’ setting record-lows in home goal scoring.

Ice is freezing in Miami for the Florida Panthers‘ upcoming Winter Classic game.

The Pittsburgh Penguins franchise could be sold soon.