SJHN Daily: Dickinson Still Might Go to World Juniors, Reaves Chats With Cat Toffoli

8 hours ago

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

“I leave there with a stomachache from laughing every time.”

Reaves joined Tyler and Cat Toffoli on the Never Offside Podcast and shared his love for the musical “Book of Mormon” and rallying the San Jose Sharks to see the show together, when they were in New York City.

His first time seeing the show, Reaves said an older couple did not know the show was a sarcastic and raunchy comedy and left at the intermission.

Check out the full episode to hear about Reaves acquiring the team’s player of the game necklace, his friendship with Toffoli and younger Sharks, and Reaves’s favorite movies.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is back! Keegan, Sheng, Zubair, and Dan Boyle break down the team’s recent success! Plus, how do the Sharks carry on without Will Smith and Phillip Kurashev? Last, how do the San Jose Sharks acquire a no. 1 defenseman like Quinn Hughes? Also, Randy Hahn joins to talk about the incredible Pittsburgh comeback!

The San Jose Sharks completed a special comeback over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The fans are starting to believe in the San Jose Sharks again…they’re coming back!

Erik Karlsson reflects on the Sharks’ turnaround and Hasso Plattner’s early season comments.

Yaroslav Askarov shares a special bond with Devin Cooley.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Michael Misa is finally heading to Canada WJC Camp.

Sam Dickinson is also still a candidate to join Misa…Ryan Warsofsky weighs the pros and cons.

The San Francisco 49ers hype up the San Jose Sharks crowd!

John Leonard makes Detroit Red Wings debut.

AROUND THE NHL…

Connor Bedard will miss at least a couple weeks with injury.

Phillip Danault reportedly requested a trade.

Three injured Pittsburgh Penguins are nearing a return.

Dougie Hamilton speaks on recent trade rumors.

Mackenzie Blackwood is 10-1-1 and showing out with the Colorado Avalanche.

What’s Jarmo Kekalainen’s plan for the Buffalo Sabres?

The New York Rangers’ setting record-lows in home goal scoring.

Ice is freezing in Miami for the Florida Panthers‘ upcoming Winter Classic game.

The Pittsburgh Penguins franchise could be sold soon.

Zeke

Book of Mormon was fantastic.

As a side note, the Mormon Church actually had advertisements inside the Playbill. Thought that was pretty clever. Something to the effect of “you’ve seen the play, now you can read the book …”

As for Dellandrea, there seemed a lot of line juggling last game and I guess it was multiple factors. Not wanting to overdo Igor’s ice time in his debut, Dellandrea’s injury. Hope he heals up soon.

kads

If you can’t beat em, join em. I was in London when that opened there and they plastered the entire tube with anti Book of Mormon propaganda, so they’ve definitely reversed course

Jeff

This made me think of the current TV series, Heated Rivalry. It is a jaw dropping series considering how sensitive homosexual issues are in pro sports. There must be more gay players that are not coming out because of backlash. If you’re a Russian player, you have more to worry about than in the West. It amazes me how far this series goes, the soft porn edge.

I wonder if Sharks fans would be disappointed in finding out Will Smith or some other player(s) is gay?

SnarkFan

Wouldn’t be disappointed in the least. Hell, I hope Smith and Celly win a cup together and celebrate by making out on the ice after.🙂

kads

Yeah, the whole team could be gay and if they win cups, that’s a dream come true for me

Zeke

Not sure why sending Dickinson to the WJC makes sense. I can find a case for it and maybe Sam really wants it. But it feels like its a college kid going back to play the guys in middle school.

Fin Coe

Well when the college kid’s team didn’t win last year, and you’re trying to fit Mukh and Iorio in while shopping Leddy, I say let the college kid go fuck em up and have that confidence boost.

SnarkFan

Agreed. He’s going to play 25 min a night in all situations. He’s probably their #1D. That’s development time. Not the same as OHL as this is like all star teams playing hard.

Jeff

Not a bad take. We also need to boost our D. Trade deadline coming………..

Fin Coe

TDL coming AND I think they implemented the new CBA’s prohibition on three team trades, so I bet there’ll be a mini deadline at the cutoff before the real deadline.

Zeke

There’s no prohibition on 3 team trades. But, a common reason for 3 team trades is the double retention on the salary/cap hit. The double retention is going away.

That said, with the cap rising so quickly, the need for those double retention trades would likely diminish anyway. At least in the rapidly rising cap era for the next few seasons

Lucas

I don’t get the idea of sending Dickinson to World Juniors. He has a few brain farts every game but he doesn’t look out of place at the NHL level. What does he have to gain from going to World Juniors? At least with Misa it pushes off his 10th NHL game and his contract counting to the 50 player limit.

kads

I don’t like it either. Only thing I can think of is last year left a bad taste in his mouth and he wants to go back there and take some kids to the shed

SnarkFan

Read my comment to Zeke above. It’ll be good for him.

Dylan Smallwood

It doesn’t make a lot of sense, if any. I don’t see the reason to have him go, unless it’s trying to showcase someone like Leddy for trade bait, but I doubt that they would get anything for him given his play this year.

Shorky mentioned ice time and confidence but getting 25 a night against boys isn’t really earth shattering and not sure how that would help develop him further. I mean Grier and RW were debating the value due to the deficiencies/bad habits in his game that could prop up that they’ve been trying to remove.

SnarkFan

Simple, he’s just not playing very much. Ice time is ice time. He needs ice time. He needs to be in the AHL getting 1st pair minutes but he can’t go there so this is a good option. It’s only for a couple weeks, I don’t get the hand wringing.

