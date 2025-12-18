Preview/Lines #35: Dellandrea on How Konopka Helps Sharks Win Faceoffs

Zenon Konopka is helping the San Jose Sharks with faceoffs again.

Konopka, in nine years with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Columbus Blue Jackets, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Minnesota Wild, and Buffalo Sabres from 2005 to 2014, boasted a career 59.6 Faceoff Winning %.

Konopka previously helped the Sharks in training camp with faceoffs, and is on the ice with them this week. He’s also working with the Washington Capitals as a faceoff consultant.

Dellandrea, who leads San Jose with a 51.6 Faceoff Winning %, says Konopka is currently part of a team with assistant coach Jeff Ulmer and development coach Mike Ricci who work on faceoffs with the team’s forwards.

“It’s just little details, right?” Dellandrea said. “Whether it be timing or getting your nose over the dot or coming underneath or over top, or a bunch of different strategies and technique.”

What’s Konopka add to the team?

“Different counter moves for different situations, because everyone takes them so differently. I think he’s just got a good feel based on how good he was himself,” Dellandrea said.

Apparently, Konopka has watched recent San Jose Sharks games, to prep himself for this short-term assignment. Take for example, the Calgary Flames’ Morgan Frost, who the Sharks just saw on Tuesday.

“He’s a very unique guy when it comes to taking faceoffs,” Dellandrea said. “His hand’s super-low, like almost touching the blade of a stick. So doesn’t leave you a lot of room to get in there.”

What’s the counter? Dellandrea didn’t share these trade secrets, but that’s why Konopka is consulting: “When you see him again, or a guy like him, something [I] can do.”

San Jose Sharks (17-14-3)

Per the Mercury News and Sharks Hockey Digest, Alex Nedeljkovic will start, while Adam Gaudette will draw in for Jeff Skinner. Ty Dellandrea was questionable yesterday, but he’s in the line-up.

My best guess for tonight’s lines:

Graf-Celebrini-Chernyshov

Eklund-Wennberg-Toffoli

Gaudette-Dellandrea-Cardwell

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves

Orlov-Klingberg

Ferraro-Liljegren

Mukhamadullin-Iorio

Nedeljkovic

Dallas Stars (22-7-5)

Oettinger in goal No other changes. — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) December 18, 2025

These are NHL.com’s projections for the Stars’ lines:

Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Jamie Benn

Justin Hryckowian — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque

Oskar Back — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Alex Petrovic

Nils Lundkvist — Ilya Lybushkin

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.