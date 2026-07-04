Oct 09, 2025; San Jose, CA, USA; during Sharks vs Vegas Golden Knights at SAP Center. Photo: Sport Shots / Dean Tait

The San Jose Sharks have bolstered their minor league depth.

On Thursday, the Sharks announced a two-year, two-way deals for winger Alex Barre-Boulet and one year for winger Tye Felhaber, winger Brett Leason, and goalie Kyle Keyser.

On Wednesday, they also added Eric Comrie on a two-year, one-way deal to be, most likely, the organization’s third goalie. The 30-year-old has a $1.15 million AAV.

Comrie looking forward to camp goaltending battle vs. Askarov/Nedeljkovic.



But no issue being w/ Barracuda if that's where he ends up.



Says he's known Ryan Miller since he was a kid, Miller spent summers in LA & 10-year-old Comrie would skate w/ him. Miller a SJ selling point — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 1, 2026

Barre-Boulet has 72 NHL games and 428 AHL games of experience since turning pro in 2018-19. Last season with the Colorado Eagles, the 29-year-old had 26 goals and 70 points in 70 games. He added five goals and 12 assists in 17 playoff games.

Leason and Felhaber are both 27 and will bring notable professional experience to the San Jose Barracuda forward corps. Keyser had a strong 15-game showing with the Eagles last season, posting a .922 Save %. He and Comrie could share the crease with prospect Matt Davis next season.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW….

Is the San Jose Sharks’ rebuild over?

Mike Grier explains day 1 of free agency, the Collin Graf extension, and the Zach Werenski rumor.

Will Leo Carlsson’s offer sheet affect Macklin Celebrini‘s extension?

Darnell Nurse sheds light on the criticism he faced in Edmonton.

Ivar Stenberg signed his ELC.

Mason Marchment shares his thoughts on joining the Sharks.

Why Jacob Trouba chose the San Jose Sharks.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Macklin Celebrini reaffirmed his commitment to the San Jose Sharks, likes Grier’s free agency moves.

I broke down the D they got Keaton Verhoeff with GameRun and the eye test. Part 1 of The Sharks' Future Blue Line is live.

6'4, elite defensive grades, and a 2–3 year ceiling. 📺👇https://t.co/UZ9CKk8iUb — jason demers (@jasondemers5) July 1, 2026

Steve Dangle lists Sharks as a winner from free agency.

Team Marleau won the Marchment Cup:

The Marchment Cup goes to Team Marleau!🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZXQ4WdrSr1 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 2, 2026

Alexander Karmanov who is 7’1 is on the ice. He’s towering over the other skaters.



He is set to play at Penn State in 2027 but would become the tallest player to ever debut in the NHL if he were to make it. pic.twitter.com/aGoUHRizUR — Matt Lively (@mattblively) July 2, 2026

The Athletic rates the Trouba contract a C- though.

The Sharks officially announce Rookie Faceoff for Sept. 12-15. It’ll be held at Sharks Ice!

AROUND HOCKEY…

Zach Werenski commits to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Elliotte Friedman has more on Leo Carlsson’s offer sheet.

Sergei Bobrovsky heads to Toronto Maple Leafs!

Gavin McKenna has signed his ELC.

Jaden Schwartz signs with Colorado Avalanche.

John Carlson signs a two-year deal with Tampa Bay Lightning.

Montreal Canadiens extend Ivan Demidov.

IT'S SO NOT O-VER, BABES‼️



The Washington Capitals have re-signed captain Alex Ovechkin to a one-year contract extension. Ovechkin’s contract will carry an average annual value of $4.25 million.#ALLCAPS | #Gr8ness pic.twitter.com/MFudDudbiu — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 2, 2026

Boston Bruins acquire Will Borgen.

Why would Barrett Hayton offer sheet not be matched?

Erik Gudbranson will return to the Blue Jackets.

Jason Robertson might head to salary arbitration.