Jacob Trouba and his family “couldn’t say yes fast enough” to the San Jose Sharks.

Trouba signed a four-year, $33 million ($8.25 million AAV) contract with the Sharks less than two hours into the first day of free agency.

That four-year term was important for Trouba, who has two kids with his wife, Dr. Kelly Tyson-Trouba, who did her neuroscience residency while Trouba played for the New York Rangers.

There were other teams that offered similar term, but the San Jose Sharks were the choice in the end.

“San Jose was the place that we felt most comfortable and wanted to be, and worked for our family, and hockey wise and career wise, for my wife. It all fit in nicely, and we were very excited.”

Trouba spoke about helping the Sharks’ young defensemen, his relationship with Mike Grier going back to New York, and more.

On being teammates with Barclay Goodrow again…

He’s great. Already talked to him this morning. Very excited to be back with him. We had some good times in New York, good seasons, played on good teams. He’s one of those guys that brings a lot of the intangibles that you want in a hockey team.

On what Goodrow told him about San Jose…

He spoke very, very highly of it. Spoke highly of the group, of the organization, living in San Jose. He enjoys it. Didn’t have many negatives to say, if any. So pretty excited.

On how he can help the San Jose Sharks’ young defensemen…

Build relationships with them, build trust, be there to answer questions, to lean on. There’s ups and downs, there’s hard times throughout the season, throughout young players’ careers. I went through them, I think everybody goes through them, and just being there for someone to talk to, go out, get dinner, do whatever you need to do to help them through it. That’s probably the biggest thing, is just the relationship and having someone that you feel you can lean on and trust and rely on.

On if previously moving to the Anaheim Ducks made it easier to stay on the West Coast…

Definitely a little bit easier, just being out here for a year and having a little bit of the familiarity. You’re not moving all the way across the country again. So that helped. Probably a little bit different, different organization, but being in California has been great for me and my family, and we’re excited to stay for a couple more years.

On how he’ll keep himself fit through age 36 at the end of this deal…

Take care of yourself, take care of your body. I’ve learned throughout my career the things I need to do to be at my best. Use the summers to get back into the shape I want to be in, and roll into camp ready to go. That’s been the plan the last four or five years, and that’ll be my plan going forward.

On the importance of having a relationship with Mike Grier from their time with the New York Rangers…

Obviously, a little familiarity. He probably knows me in the rink setting, practice rink and all that kind of stuff a little bit better than other people. Good to have that relationship built a little bit, and familiarity, and what we went through in New York. So definitely think it helped.