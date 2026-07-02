Mason Marchment’s father, Bryan, spent six seasons playing for the San Jose Sharks near the end of his playing career, before joining the Sharks’ scouting and development staff in 2007.

Now, four years after Bryan died in 2022, Mason is joining the San Jose Sharks.

“It’s pretty crazy. For me, it’s just so full circle,” Mason said. “This is where I really remember my dad playing the most is San Jose. There’s so many good memories at the rink, and it’s special for me and my family, for sure.”

He plans to wear his dad’s No. 27, for the team that he said has always been his favorite.

The 31-year old signed a five-year, $6.75 million AAV contract with the San Jose Sharks on the first day of free agency.

Marchment spoke on the impact he can make, his memories of his dad playing for the Sharks, Joe Thornton, and more.

On why this was the right time to join the Sharks…

It just worked out, perfect timing. My contract was just coming to an end, and their team’s just right on the rise. The players they have, the young skill guys, and the pieces they’ve brought in to help them grow, the organization’s doing such a good job. So feels like such a perfect time for me.

On how he can make an impact to get the San Jose Sharks to the playoffs…

Just having done it. Last year was actually the first year of my career that I’ve missed the playoffs, so hoping to not have that happen again. Going to be myself, try to be a leader and talk in the room, bring energy. As for the play, I’m going to have to go in there and just like anyone else, earn my spot and work for everything that I get. So bringing energy and some experience.

On talking to Joe Thornton, who he played with in Florida, about San Jose…

Jumbo was my favorite player growing up. I got to play with him in Florida, which was pretty incredible. Now I get to maybe link it up with him again a couple times, so that’ll be awesome.

I know quite a bit of the guys on the team, actually, already, so I talked to them a little bit. Jumbo was down last week playing at my course here. So I got to see him, and he’s awesome, and we’ll definitely be chatting.

On who he knows on the Sharks…

I know Ty Dellandrea really well, we grew up in basically the same town. Barclay Goodrow. I knew Timothy Liljegren, but he’s gone, obviously. A couple other handful of guys [in] just passing, played with Alexander Wennberg, bunch of guys. I obviously grew up there and been to the facility probably more than I’ve ever been to any rink. So I’m pretty comfortable. They’ve changed a few things that I haven’t seen, but it’ll be just like coming home.

On his best Sharks memory from when he was a kid…

I was talking to Mikey (Aldrich) on the phone this morning. It was just being at the rink and running around and playing mini sticks. He’ll tell you I was in the stick room far too much. I was always in there trying sticks and flexing them, and asking them if I can cut them down. Just stuff like that.

See the full interview here